Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) - Back by demand and heading to the desert, the Sidekick Important People (SKIP) Summit 2025 will take place September 23-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona, bringing together the brightest minds in franchising for three unforgettable days of insight, strategy and connection.

Hosted by Franchise Sidekick - the industry's leading franchise advisory group with more than 10,000 placements - the SKIP Summit isn't just another industry conference. It's an immersive experience designed for brands ready to scale with confidence. With its bold 2025 theme, BREAK THROUGH, this year's event goes beyond panels and platitudes. Expect hands-on strategy sessions, memorable moments and real 1:1 connections with the industry's most forward-thinking minds - all designed to help founders grow smarter, reduce risk and accelerate toward their next milestone.

Franchise Sidekick was built to remove the guesswork from franchise ownership. With a proven process known as the Sidekick Seven, the company is trusted by brands to help eliminate "uninformed optimism" from the buying process. SKIP Summit takes this mission one step further, connecting brand leaders directly with the expert advisors and growth partners who are shaping the next era of franchising.

"Franchising shouldn't feel like a gamble," said Ryan Zink, CEO of Franchise Sidekick and host of "The Sidekick Life" podcast. "We've helped place over 10,000 franchises by focusing on risk reduction, qualified candidates and real relationships, and SKIP Summit is where that all comes together. It's not fluff. It's the playbook."

This year's powerhouse speaker lineup includes Donald Miller (StoryBrand), Becc Holland (Flip the Script), Jason Feifer (Entrepreneur Magazine) and Brooke Budke (Momentum Brands) plus tactical workshops from franchise pros who've scaled. Every keynote, breakout and networking session is designed to help attendees walk away with strategies they can implement as soon as they're home - not just inspiration.

"Summit is different from typical broker networking events," said Michael Judkins, Chief Operating Officer at Franchise Sidekick. "Sidekick events are built by people who've sat through countless conferences and craved more. It's immersive, intentional and designed for real connection and growth. Every session, speaker and setting was chosen to reflect the energy of the brands we serve - bold, growing and ready to Break Through."

What attendees can expect at SKIP Summit 2025

Beyond the main-stage spotlights and tactical breakout sessions, SKIP Summit 2025 is designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that blends business impact with immersive connection. Highlights include:

Curated connections that actually matter

SKIP Summit removes surface-level networking entirely. Instead, every interaction is purposeful: from unfiltered Q&As with our Franchise Advisors to hands-on workshops with expert speakers. The event is built for conversation and relationships beyond business cards.

Real strategies for franchise growth

Featured speakers include entrepreneurial leaders such as Donald Miller (StoryBrand), Brooke Budke (Momentum Brands), Becc Holland (Flip the Script), Jason Feifer (Entrepreneur Magazine), and Franchise Sidekick's own founders and leadership team. From live StoryBrand makeovers and rapid-fire sales-script surgeries to candid "how-we-scaled-it" breakdowns and an exclusive first look at Sidekick's newest risk-slashing tech, the Main Stage will arm you with new strategies you can start running on Monday.

Immersive experiences

From the Franchise Force Golf Classic to themed celebrations like Cactus Cantina and Diamonds & Denim , the Summit's social experiences are designed to strip away pretense, unlock creativity and spark the kind of authentic connection that drives real collaboration. Back by popular demand is the Sing-Off Spectacular, a karaoke contest with a live backing band and a $10,000 prize.

Advisor-led insights attendees won't find anywhere else

Franchise Sidekick's advisor team will be on hand to share what's really working in the market today - including how to attract the right candidates without overspending, what tools to stop wasting time on and how to align your brand with partners that move the needle.

Registration Now Open

SKIP Summit 2025 will take place September 23-25, 2025, at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. To register, view the agenda, or learn more about media and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.skipevents.com.

Franchise Sidekick CEO Ryan Zink will open the 2025 SKIP Summit with a keynote on what's possible when you stop playing small and start breaking barriers.

SKIP Summit 2025, Franchise Sidekick's flagship conference, takes to Scottsdale, Arizona, this year with 3 days of curated networking and tactical growth sessions.

About Franchise Sidekick

Franchise Sidekick is on a mission to make franchise ownership easier, smarter and more human. We help aspiring entrepreneurs find the right franchise opportunities - and reduce the risk that usually comes with going it alone. Through expert guidance, vetted brand recommendations and real-world education, Sidekick empowers people to take control of their future and build a business that fits their life. Whether you're looking to leave the 9-5, build a portfolio or start a new chapter, Sidekick is here to help you own a franchise - and live life on your terms.

To learn more, visit franchisesidekick.com or follow @franchisesidekick.

