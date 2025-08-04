Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
04.08.2025 19:48 Uhr
Bridge to Life, Ltd.: First-Ever Comparative Study of Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion (HOPE) with Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP) in Liver Transplantation Shows Better Outcomes With HOPE

New data presented during Plenary Session at World Transplant Congress in San Francisco demonstrates HOPE improved graft and recipient survival with fewer post-transplant complications

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Use of Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion (HOPE), in conjunction with the VitaSmart® Machine Perfusion System, may offer greater organ and transplant recipient survival when compared with Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP), according to a new, first-ever comparative trial presented today at the 2025 World Transplant Congress (WTC) in San Francisco, CA. The World Transplant Congress (WTC) is the joint congress of the American Society of Transplantation (AST), the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS), and The Transplantation Society (TTS). Statistically significant differences between the two perfusion methods were observed, with HOPE demonstrating improved organ and recipient survival and fewer post-transplant adverse events, including reduced non-anastomotic strictures (NAS) and NAS-associated graft loss.

BTL logo

The results of the study were presented by Chase J. Wehrle, MD, Cleveland Clinic Transplant Center, Cleveland, Ohio, at a Plenary Presentation Podium Session, and was designated a Young Investigators Award Winner. The analysis utilized data from the 12-month follow-up study of the Bridge to Life Ltd. Bridge to Hope clinical trial (HOPE with VitaSmart® Machine Perfusion System).

"This study confirms all previous analyses of our Bridge to Hope trial, and demonstrates to the transplantation community that HOPE may indeed provide better outcomes for organ and recipient survival than NMP," commented Don Webber, CEO and president of Bridge to Life Ltd., a leading provider of transplant solutions and innovative technologies and the sponsor of the Bridge to Hope clinical trial. "This is further evidence of the value that the use of HOPE brings to increasing the supply of available livers for transplantation, potentially improving access for those in need of livers and reducing waiting time for transplantation."

Hypothermic Oxygenated (HOPE) and Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP) are the two most popular techniques for ex-situ liver perfusion. Despite routine use in many countries, their clinical outcomes have never been directly compared. This post-hoc comparison of Bridge to Hope (HOPE with VitaSmart®) with prospectively collected institutional outcomes with NMP after static cold storage (SCS) was conducted to assess whether differences were attributable to preservation type or other practices. View the abstract here: (insert link)

About Bridge to Life Ltd

Bridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW®, EasiSlush® and the VitaSmart1 Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Organizations globally.

1VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is pending FDA approval in the United States.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085277/Bridge_to_Life_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-ever-comparative-study-of-hypothermic-oxygenated-machine-perfusion-hope-with-normothermic-machine-perfusion-nmp-in-liver-transplantation-shows-better-outcomes-with-hope-302518934.html

