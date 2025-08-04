New to The Street Launches 1,000+ Commercial TV Blitz for Synergy CHC, Makers of Focus Factor - Adds NewsOut Video PR Coverage & NYC #1 Market Saturation

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / New to The Street, the 16-year media powerhouse known for national financial programming and multi-platform exposure, announces the official launch of a massive television commercial campaign for Synergy CHC Corp (NASDAQ:SNYR) - best known as the company behind Focus Factor®, the leading brain health supplement in the U.S.

This strategic media blitz will feature over 1,000 commercials across top national networks and local stations, bolstered by:

NYC #1 Market Penetration via regional commercial placements and bus shelter ads

NewsOut Video Press Release Coverage , including full production, distribution, and licensing

Distribution across New to The Street's YouTube channel with 3.2 million+ subscribers , one of the largest business media audiences globally

TV rotation on FOX Business , Bloomberg Television , and national lifestyle networks

Guaranteed earned media support through NewsOut's press network and ABC/NBC/CBS affiliate access

Outdoor visibility via Times Square billboards and Financial District placements (Accel Media)

"Synergy CHC and Focus Factor are household names with strong brand equity," said New to The Street Founder Vince Caruso.

"This commercial campaign - backed by our unmatched reach on broadcast, digital, social, and outdoor - puts $SNYR in front of millions weekly. With NewsOut press releases complementing every push, this is one of the most complete visibility campaigns we've ever deployed."

This marks a new chapter for Synergy CHC ($SNYR), combining decades of product recognition with cutting-edge media distribution that guarantees measurable, predictable exposure.

About New to The Street

Since 2009, New to The Street has established itself as a leading media powerhouse, specializing in the production and broadcast of high-impact financial programming. With weekly sponsored broadcasts across prominent networks, including Bloomberg and FOX Business, we deliver unmatched exposure for our featured companies.

Beyond television, our extensive outdoor advertising footprint spans 17 iconic billboards strategically located throughout New York City, amplifying visibility in one of the world's most dynamic markets. Additionally, New to The Street ranks among the top three largest buyers of TV commercial airtime across major networks such as FOX, CNBC, and Bloomberg, ensuring our clients achieve extensive reach and influence.

Our digital presence is equally commanding, boasting the largest social media platform in the industry with over 3.2 million dedicated subscribers. Through our integrated multimedia approach-combining national television, targeted outdoor advertising, strategic commercial placements, and a dominant online audience-New to The Street empowers brands with unparalleled media visibility and investor engagement.

