Bybit Expands USDT0 Support to HyperEVM, Corn, and Berachain -- Unlocking Seamless Stablecoin Access Across Ecosystems

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has expanded support for USDT0 , the unified liquidity network for the world's most widely used stablecoin Tether (USDT), enabling native deposits and withdrawals on HyperEVM, Corn, and Berachain. This move accelerates industry momentum toward unified stablecoin liquidity and strengthens the infrastructure for truly interoperable decentralized finance (DeFi).

USDT0, built on LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, eliminates the need for fragmented bridges, wrapped assets, and duplicated liquidity pools. With this integration, Bybit becomes one of the first major centralized platforms to offer seamless access to native, cross-chain stablecoin functionality across three of the industry's most innovative Layer 1 ecosystems.

A New Standard for Stablecoin Liquidity

The addition of USDT0 support on HyperEVM, Corn, and Berachain delivers critical advantages:

Capital Efficiency: Unified USDT liquidity across chains, with no synthetic or bridged assets

Frictionless UX: Native transfers with provable 1:1 backing and no trust assumptions

Ecosystem Growth: Immediate access to institutional-grade liquidity for new and emerging chains

USDT0 is already live on Arbitrum, Optimism, Unichain, and others - and its expansion to HyperEVM, Corn, and Berachain further cements its role as the next-generation stablecoin infrastructure.

Seamless Onboarding, Exclusive Rewards

To celebrate this milestone, Bybit has launched a limited-time campaign offering:

Zero-fee withdrawals for USDT0 on HyperEVM, Corn, and Berachain

Boosted staking rewards up to 100% APR for eligible deposits

Campaign runs from August 4, 2025, until further notice.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About USDT0

USDT0, the unified liquidity network for USDT, simplifies cross-chain movement without fragmented pools or complex bridges. As the unified gateway for USDT interoperability and expansion, USDT0 simplifies cross-chain liquidity, enhances accessibility, and unlocks new use cases for Tether holders, businesses, and DeFi platforms. With a focus on efficiency and scalability, USDT0 is redefining how USDT operates across networks. For more information, visit USDT0.to or follow us on Twitter @USDT0.

