BCC Research LLC: Microbiome Sequencing Market on the Rise: 19.3% CAGR Forecast

"Driving Innovation Across Healthcare, Agriculture, and Environmental Science, Microbiome Sequencing Unlocks the Power of Microbial DNA to Enable Personalized Medicine, Sustainable Farming, and Ecosystem Restoration."

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Global Microbiome Sequencing Market" is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2024 to $3.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the microbiome sequencing market, segmented by component, sequencing technology, laboratory type, application, and end user. It explores trends, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, while also examining macroeconomic influences, regulatory frameworks, technological advances, and ESG initiative. The study offers insights into the competitive landscape and profiles of leading companies. Regional coverage spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, providing a global overview of market dynamics.

This report is particularly relevant now as the microbiome sequencing industry is experiencing rapid growth driven by groundbreaking scientific discoveries and increasing commercialization. New insights into the microbiome's role in human health, agriculture, and environmental sustainability are emerging, making it essential for stakeholders to stay informed. The market is transitioning from research to real-world applications, with a surge in microbiome-based products and services, presenting significant investment opportunities and strategic positioning needs.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Decreasing Cost per Genome: The cost of sequencing genomes has significantly declined, making microbiome analysis more affordable and accessible. This reduction enables wider adoption across research institutions, clinical settings, and biotech companies, fueling market expansion.

Government Initiatives and Funding: Governments worldwide are supporting microbiome research through funding programs and strategic initiatives. which promote innovation, encourage collaboration, and provide essential resources that accelerate market growth.

Advances in Sequencing Technology: Technological improvements such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and long-read platforms have enhanced the speed, accuracy, and depth of microbiome analysis. These advances make sequencing more efficient and valuable for a range of applications.

Personalized Medicine and Diagnostics: Microbiome sequencing plays a crucial role in personalized healthcare by enabling tailored treatments based on individual microbial profiles. It supports early diagnosis and targeted therapies, especially for cancer, gut health, and autoimmune diseases.

Drug Discovery and Development: Pharmaceutical companies are leveraging microbiome data to identify novel drug targets and develop new therapeutics. Sequencing helps uncover microbial interactions and pathways, offering insights that drive innovation in drug development.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $1.3 billion Market size forecast $3.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 19.3% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Component, Sequencing Technology, Laboratory Type, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, and Argentina Market drivers • Decreasing cost per genome. • Government initiatives and funding. • Advances in sequencing technology. • Personalized medicine and diagnostics. • Drug discovery and development

Interesting facts:

Rapid Growth in Consumer Interest: Microbiome science is quickly merging with consumer wellness trends, leading to a surprising spike in direct-to-consumer microbiome testing.





Microbiome science is quickly merging with consumer wellness trends, leading to a surprising spike in direct-to-consumer microbiome testing. Demand for Personalization: Many individuals are seeking personalized feedback on their gut health and dietary suggestions beyond clinical applications.





Many individuals are seeking personalized feedback on their gut health and dietary suggestions beyond clinical applications. Clinical Applications Still Lead: Despite the consumer boom, clinical uses remain the primary driver of microbiome research and testing.





Despite the consumer boom, clinical uses remain the primary driver of microbiome research and testing. Rise of Long-Read Sequencing: Long-read sequencing technologies are gaining traction faster than expected, especially in environmental and agricultural research.





Long-read sequencing technologies are gaining traction faster than expected, especially in environmental and agricultural research. Holistic Microbial Analysis: There is a shift toward more comprehensive analyses of microbial communities, moving beyond simple taxonomic categorization.

Emerging startups:

Pendulum

Microba

Biomesense

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

- The global market for microbiome sequencing was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 19% for the forecast period.



What factors are driving the growth of the market?

- Advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and bioinformatics have made microbiome analysis more accessible and cost-effective, enabling high-throughput and detailed microbial community profiling. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, and cancer, is driving the adoption of microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics in the healthcare sector. The rising numbers of cancer cases globally, approval of immunotherapy drugs, and increasing in government funding and pharmaceutical R&D spending are also driving the market's growth.



Which market segments are covered in the report?

- The report segments the market by sequencing technology, component, laboratory type, application, and end user.



Which sequencing technology will be dominant through 2029?

- High-throughput Sequencing will dominate the microbiome therapeutics market through the forecast period.



Which region has the largest market share?

- North America has the largest share of the microbiome therapeutics market

Market leaders include:

BASECLEAR BV

CD GENOMICS

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES

COSMOSID

CROWN BIOSCIENCE

DANAHER CORP.

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

ILLUMINA INC.

MERIEUX NUTRISCIENCES

MICROBIOME INSIGHTS

NOVOGENE CO. LTD.

OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

PACBIO

QIAGEN

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

