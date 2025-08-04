D. Boral Capital Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent to K Wave Media, Inc. in Connection with its up to $500,000,000 Convertible Note Private Placement

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / On July 10, 2025, K Wave Media, Inc. ("KWM" or the "Company") announced entering into a convertible note agreement with Anson Funds where Anson agreed to provide up to $500,000,000 in financing under which KWM will allocate a minimum 80% of the net proceeds towards the purchase of BTC. They become the first Nasdaq-listed public company to integrate Korean cultural content with a Bitcoin-focused corporate treasury model. The first tranche will be the issuance and sale of $15,000,000 in senior secured convertible notes and warrants to Anson Investments Master Fund, LP, and Anson East Master Fund LP pursuant to a securities purchase agreement. This followed the previously announced $500,000,000 Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) with Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, bringing the Company's total capital capacity for its treasury initiative to $1,000,000,000.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Duane Morris LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as legal counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC.

The Offering of the securities described above was offered by the Company pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-278221), as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on May 13, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the Offering was filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at info@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About K Wave Media, Inc.

K Wave Media, Inc. (Nasdaq: KWM) is pioneering a Bitcoin-backed corporate treasury model while leveraging the global influence of Korean entertainment. Through strategic capital allocation into Bitcoin, original content, and consumer brands, KWM is redefining what a culturally driven, investor-aligned public company can be.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $30,000,000,000 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions.

If any of these risks materialize or the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know, or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and the risk factors of the Company described in the Company's Form 20-F initially filed with the SEC on May 14, 2025, as amended, including those under "Risk Factors" therein. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

