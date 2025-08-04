Anzeige
Lufthansa Technik and General MRO Aerospace Sign Multiyear Agreement for Component Maintenance Support

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Lufthansa Technik, a global leader in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), and General MRO Aerospace, a U.S.-based FAA 145 repair station, have entered into a multi-year agreement for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components.

Under this strategic partnership, General MRO Aerospace will provide component-level support for select Airbus and Boeing platforms, leveraging its expertise in high-precision repair services and rapid turnaround capabilities. The agreement is part of Lufthansa Technik's ongoing initiative to strengthen its global supplier network and optimize component availability and service reliability for its airline customers.

"We are proud to partner with Lufthansa Technik, one of the most respected names in aviation MRO," said Jonathan Cornell, President of General MRO Aerospace. "This agreement is a testament to the quality and consistency of our work, and we are committed to supporting Lufthansa Technik's operational excellence and customer commitments through dependable component repair solutions."

The multi-year contract covers a wide range of high-demand components, including actuators, valves, pumps, and power drive units. General MRO Aerospace will provide services from its Miami facility, which is certified to AS9110 and known for its flexible service packages and deep technical capabilities.

The agreement reinforces both companies' shared focus on quality, performance, and long-term value creation in support of the global commercial aviation fleet.

About Lufthansa Technik

The Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as a maintenance, production, and design organization, the company employs more than 22,000 people in dozens of locations around the globe. Lufthansa Technik offers the full range of services for commercial, VIP and special mission aircraft. The portfolio includes maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification of airframes, engines, components and landing gears, as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products and digital fleet support.

About General MRO Aerospace

General MRO Aerospace is a certified FAA 145 repair station specializing in the overhaul and repair of hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical, fuel, and electromechanical components. Based in Miami, Florida, General MRO Aerospace serves commercial and cargo operators worldwide with flexible MRO solutions, competitive turnaround times, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Website: www.generalmroaerospace.com

Contact Information

Michelle Torres
Marketing Specialist
mtorres@generalmroaerospace.com
+1-305-482-9903

.

SOURCE: General MRO Aerospace

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/lufthansa-technik-and-general-mro-aerospace-sign-multiyear-agreement-for-comp-1055616

