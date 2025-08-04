Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
04.08.2025 22:02 Uhr
Arkay Beverages Opens Its Times Square Billboard to Competitors

An Invitation to Showcase Zero-Proof Innovation on the World's Biggest Stage

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / In a bold and unprecedented move, Arkay Beverages, the pioneer of alcohol-free spirits, announces that it is opening its Times Square billboard to competitors - inviting zero-proof brands from around the world to join forces in promoting a smarter, healthier way to drink. The more we are, the better it is. Competitors are welcome - let's make a better world together.

Located in the heart of Times Square, Arkay's massive digital billboard rotates every two minutes and is viewed by over 300,000 people daily. This initiative offers zero-proof beverage companies the opportunity to feature their products alongside Arkay's own in one of the most iconic advertising spaces on the planet.

"At Arkay, our mission has always been to revolutionize the drinking experience," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder of Arkay Beverages. "This isn't about competition - it's about collaboration. The more brands we showcase, the more consumers understand that zero-proof is not just a trend - it's the future."

But Arkay's vision goes far beyond beverages.

"We are on a mission to help people stay sober - to become better individuals, better fathers, and better human beings," added Grattagliano. "Arkay is about more than what's in the glass. It's about giving people the freedom to enjoy life without compromising their health, values, or relationships."

The offer is open to alcohol-free spirits, functional beverages, and any brand that promotes conscious, responsible drinking. Interested companies are invited to contact Arkay directly to book a featured time slot and receive advertising specifications.

This initiative reflects Arkay's commitment to leading the global conversation on mindful consumption, inclusivity, and innovation in the beverage industry.

About Arkay Beverages

Founded in 2011, Arkay Beverages is the world's first company to create alcohol-free spirits that look, feel, and taste like the real thing. With over a decade of innovation and presence in 35+ countries, Arkay continues to lead the zero-proof revolution with its extensive portfolio of alternatives to whisky, vodka, gin, rum, and more.

To Feature Your Brand on Arkay's Times Square Billboard

Email: info@arkaybeverages.com
Website: www.arkaybeverages.com

Media Contact

Arkay Media Relations
Email: press@arkaybeverages.com
Media Contact Information
Arkay Beverages
info@arkaybeverages.com
http://www.arkaybeverages.com

SOURCE: Arkay Beverages



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arkay-beverages-opens-its-times-square-billboard-to-competitors-1056442

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
