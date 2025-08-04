Nth Degree Acquires Lancaster Management and Quantum Exposition, Strengthening National Reach and Expanding Capabilities

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Nth Degree, a leader in event management, experiential marketing, and labor services, today announced its acquisition of Lancaster Management Services and Quantum Exposition, respected providers of installation, labor, and general services. The move represents another strategic milestone in Nth Degree's expansion and underscores the company's commitment to delivering seamless, coast-to-coast coverage and enhanced capabilities for its clients.

With a 25-year history in trade show labor, retail environments, and permanent installations, Lancaster and Quantum bring proven expertise and trusted relationships to the Nth Degree family. The move bolsters Nth Degree's capacity in retail and permanent installs - areas of increasing importance as brands seek immersive, enduring experiences that extend beyond the show floor.

"This is another strong step forward in our mission to build the most comprehensive event management and installation services company in the industry," said John Hense, CEO of Nth Degree. "By bringing Lancaster and Quantum into the fold, we're enhancing our ability to deliver on our promise: to drive innovation, build unmatched services for our clients, and further establish Nth Degree as the go-to agency for everything events - from trade shows to retail to immersive brand activations."

The acquisition underscores Nth Degree's broader strategy to align high-quality regional operators under a national framework that prioritizes consistency, creativity, and client-first service. Lancaster and Quantum's footprint and strong Midwest presence will integrate seamlessly with Nth Degree's nationwide infrastructure - with locations now spanning more than 30 cities - allowing clients greater flexibility, faster response times, and expert teams in key markets throughout the country.

This is the latest in a series of moves that reflect Nth Degree's industry leadership and growth. The company's event management division, Nth Degree Events, was recently named to Event Marketer's 2025 IT List, honoring the top 100 agencies in experiential and event marketing.

Lancaster and Quantum will become part of Nth Degree, with support from the company's operations and integration teams to ensure a smooth transition for clients and employees. The combined organization will continue to build on its shared values of service, quality, and execution.

Nth Degree is a global leader in exhibitor and trade show services, event management, experiential marketing, and permanent installations. With warehouses and offices in more than 30 U.S. markets, the company delivers thousands of events annually for many of the world's most recognizable brands.

