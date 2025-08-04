ACOFP: American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians Launches New Campaign to Attract Students to Family Medicine

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / On July 31, the American College of Family Physicians (ACOFP) launched a new campaign, "Family Physicians DO More," at familyphysiciansdomore.org. The campaign is geared towards the needs of high school, undergraduate, and medical school students to help them decide whether osteopathic family medicine is right for them.

This campaign is part of a five-year project generously supported by two rounds of funding from the American Board of Family Medicine Foundation though its Family Medicine Next initiative. Despite the well-known benefits of family medicine, the shortage of primary care physicians is projected to be between 17,800 and 48,000 by 2034. To help attract more students to the field of family medicine, ACOFP proposed to "flip the script" by first listening to the needs of current medical students and letting their perspectives lead the way.

"Supporting the future of our profession is a key part of ACOFP's mission and one of my priorities as president," said ACOFP's 2025-2026 President Gautam J. Desai, DO, FACOFP dist. "I'm excited to see the impact this site will have and how we can leverage it to create enthusiasm for family medicine among incoming classes of students."

The first year of the "Flipping Family Medicine" grant, 2023, prioritized research on factors that impact specialty choice, asking key questions through a series of focus groups and a survey of current osteopathic medical students. The information gathered laid the foundation for an innovative approach to student recruitment. In addition, a team of over 150 student volunteers undertook a thorough review of the literature on the benefits of family medicine and osteopathy to build an evidence-based argument for the specialty.

In year two, ACOFP focused on developing a communications strategy for the family medicine specialty. The extremely popular "Think Tank" at ACOFP's 2024 annual convention in New Orleans used a flipped classroom approach, challenging teams of students to develop 5-minute presentations pitching osteopathic family medicine as a "viable and fulfilling career pathway." The innovative session garnered rave reviews from participants and attendees, and was the subject of a feature article in Association Forum magazine.

The student participants found the experience exciting and fulfilling, with several saying that Think Tank solidified their choice of a specialty. "The Think Tank quite literally changed how I want to practice medicine…Now, I am committed to being an effective doctor on an individual level, but importantly, I am excited to embark on a journey of being a physician leader to make change on a systemic level," said Bhumika Patel, a third-year medical student at the time of the program. It also had an impact on experienced physicians. "Participating in the Think Tank gave me hope for the future of our profession," said Ian Fawks, DO, FACOFP, who has practiced osteopathic family medicine for 27 years.

Selecting the campaign name from the winning team's proposal, and various elements from each team's proposals, ACOFP then began work on the microsite and related campaign materials under the banner of "Family Physicians DO More." The concept of an online resource hub grew out of the earlier research, with those who had committed to family medicine saying that key factors included getting accurate and inspiring information on the specialty early on. The "DO" in the campaign name also represents "Doctor of Osteopathy," as opposed to an MD.

To address that need, ACOFP created six-episode long-form video series, "A Day in the Life," which follows 18 osteopathic family physicians, showcasing the staggering variety possible in a career in family medicine, from supporting an Olympic team to delivering babies. These videos are featured on the new site.

The site features an impactful, colorful logo and design to attract engagement. A series of infographics break down the process of becoming a doctor into clear visuals. Students can also take an interactive quiz on "Are You a Good Fit?" The research identified in year one's literature review been transformed into a database highlighting the powerful impact of family physicians and the unique contributions of DOs. Other areas of the site address misconceptions about family medicine and what it means to be a DO as opposed to an MD.

Through this site, ACOFP hopes to reach students early in their decision-making process and support them in their goal of becoming a doctor.

This site launch is only the mid-point of the larger project, which will continue into years 4 and 5 with mini-storytelling events, a mentorship program, and a forum at ACOFP's annual convention. ACOFP is joined in these efforts by its partners through the Family Medicine Leadership Consortium, of which it is a member. This alliance of eight organizations aims to "address critical issues facing the specialty, such as workforce challenges, residency training, and the integration of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence."

Founded in 1950, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) is a community of more than 26,000 current and future family physicians that champions osteopathic principles and supports its members by providing resources such as education, networking and advocacy, while putting patients first. ACOFP empowers its members with education and resources that allow them to adapt to new models of care and to quickly changing government policy. For more information, visit acofp.org.

