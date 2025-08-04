Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
04.08.2025 23:02 Uhr
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Highlights Its Missile Defense Portfolio at the 2025 Space and Missile Defense Symposium

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) returns to the Space and Missile Defense Symposium to highlight its missile defense solutions supporting Golden Dome, a layered missile defense architecture designed to protect the nation from a range of advanced missile threats including hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as other airborne threats.

General Atomics Golden Dome for America

General Atomics Golden Dome for America
Layered Defense for Early Detection and Rapid Response

GA-EMS will showcase the designs for their Bullseye missile and Long-Range Maneuvering Projectile (LRMP), with a 1:1 scale model and 1:2 scale model in their booth. The company has accelerated integration and testing of its missile defense technologies to demonstrate advanced capabilities and move rapidly toward field deployment.

"Our LRMP aligns with dynamic defense requirements for improved long-range precision strikes and minimizes operational uncertainty by integrating into existing artillery systems," said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "The next phase of full-system testing will validate the projectile's performance across complex scenarios and ensure seamless integration with missile defense frameworks."

Bullseye is a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 8 missile system that shares 80% of its components with combat-proven TRL 9 missile systems, fully validated through successful real-world operations.

Attendees visiting Booth #531 will engage directly with GA-EMS experts to explore system designs and planned field-testing initiatives for both LRMP and Bullseye. GA-EMS will also feature its portfolio of laser weapon systems, hypersonics and sensor payloads for missile defense and tracking-offering greater flexibility and capability to support both offensive and defensive missions.

About General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) develops innovative technologies to create breakthrough solutions supporting operational environments from undersea to space. From electromagnetic, power generation and energy storage systems and space systems and satellites, to hypersonic, missile defense, and laser weapon systems, GA-EMS offers an expanding portfolio of capabilities for defense, government, and national security customers. GA-EMS also provides commercial products and services targeting hazardous waste remediation, oil and gas, and nuclear energy industries.

For further information, visit www.ga.com/ems

Contact Information

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Media Relations
Media Relations
ems-mediarelations@ga.com
858-253-3111

SOURCE: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/general-atomics-electromagnetic-systems-highlights-its-missile-defense-portfo-1056433

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
