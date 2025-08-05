Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 will be released before markets open on August 14th, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on August 14th, 2025. Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist's Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's financial results and business performance.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-833-752-3805 [North America]

1-647-846-8841 [International]

Webcast link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=uGJftki6

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

