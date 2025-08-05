Mountain View, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) - Singularity University (Singularity), an education company focused on inspiring and empowering leaders to imagine and create breakthroughs powered by exponential technologies, has announced that it will begin offering online courses through Singularity Digital, marking a significant evolution in the organization's approach to education and innovation. The initiative kicks off with an online course titled "Exponential Primer," taught by Singularity cofounder and world-renowned futurist Peter Diamandis.

This strategic expansion is designed to make Singularity's transformative programming more accessible to emerging leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers around the world. "Exponential Primer" is a self-paced 15-hour online master class intended for individuals and teams at all career stages wanting an introduction to Singularity and its unique approach to exponential thinking.

Courses will be available starting Tuesday, Aug. 5, with prices beginning at $449. In addition to "Exponential Primer," the platform will debut with two other on-demand virtual live sessions: "The Future of AI" and "The Future of Biotech." More courses are already in development. Each offering features insights from industry leaders, expert interviews, immersive learning modules and practical tools to help participants adopt an accelerated mindset.

"At its core, Singularity was founded on the belief that the world's most complex problems can be solved through technology, collaboration and bold thinking," said Venus Ranieri, vice president of marketing at Singularity University. "With the launch of our digital courses, we're inviting a new wave of futuremakers to join us, who may not have the ability to attend in person, but are eager to shape the future."

Founded in 2008 by Peter Diamandis and Ray Kurzweil, Singularity believes that educating future leaders and entrepreneurs on the application of exponential technologies is the key to navigating the challenges facing our ever-changing world. Under the leadership of president Aaron Vaccaro, Singularity has continued to build upon those beliefs and is expanding its educational capabilities.

Through the introduction of this new offering, Singularity's mission remains the same: to create futuremakers - people who actively engage in shaping the world rather than remaining passive observers, motivated by the belief that technology can forge a brighter future.

About Singularity University:

Singularity University (Singularity) is the leader in educating, inspiring and empowering leaders to imagine and create breakthroughs powered by exponential technologies. Through immersive learning programs and experiences focused on the convergence and application of exponential technologies, Singularity teaches leaders from around the globe to shift their mindset, drive innovation and transform their organization exponentially. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2008, Singularity has inspired over 200,000 leaders in more than 100 countries from industry, academia and government to join its mission of creating a future of abundance. For more information, visit https://su.org.

