Nashville, Tennessee and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) - The Gentle Barn, a nationally recognized nonprofit sanctuary for rescued animals, is issuing an urgent appeal for increased donations in response to a growing financial crisis that threatens crucial programs.

For 25 years, The Gentle Barn has helped animals and humans with trauma, offering ongoing animal care and treatment at its locations in California and Tennessee. But now, the sanctuary is facing difficult decisions, such as reducing critical programs, canceling necessary upgrades, and potentially relocating animals to their other locations.

Nonprofits have faced dramatic downturns in funding this year, as reductions in federal and privately funded grants, rising tariffs, inflation, and overall economic uncertainty have taken their toll. These effects have left The Gentle Barn at a critical juncture, in desperate need of support to avoid potentially devastating decisions impacting its programs.

"We've faced many challenges throughout our journey, but nothing compares to what we're facing now," said Ellie Laks, founder of The Gentle Barn. "We've cut expenses where we can, but without immediate and increased support from our community, we are at risk of having to remove essential programs."

The Gentle Barn is calling on its community for donations to help preserve critical operations and programs, such as:

Daily Animal Care : With animal well-being at the heart of their operations, the sanctuary wants to ensure uninterrupted access to feed, shelter, medical care, and other essentials for the animals in their care.

Emergency Care: They regularly provide emergency medical care for animals 2-3 times every month. Each emergency can cost $10,000 plus, covering lifesaving surgeries, diagnostics, and round-the-clock care. This past month, the sanctuary had seven critical care situations, and this care is essential to give the animals the second chance they deserve.

Facility Repairs and Animal Transportation : The sanctuary has been working to address urgent infrastructure needs and ensure a humane, safe, and well-resourced transition for the animals should relocation become necessary.

Outreach and Community Engagement: The Gentle Barn is working to grow its network and engage new partners in the hope of building a more sustainable future for the organization.

"We know this is a big ask, but we also know the strength of this community and the love we all share for the animals and the healing they inspire," said Laks. "Donating today will make all the difference."

Supporters are encouraged to make a donation today at gentlebarn.org/stand-with-us. Every dollar will help ensure The Gentle Barn can continue providing sanctuary, hope, and healing for animals and people alike.

About Gentle Barn

The Gentle Barn is a nonprofit organization founded in 1999 as a sanctuary and place of recovery for traumatized and abused animals and children. The organization rescues and rehabilitates animals from severe abuse and neglect that are too old, sick, lame, or scared to be adopted. Its unique philosophy connects the animals' stories of survival and healing to the personal experiences of underserved communities and individuals who have suffered physical, mental, or emotional trauma. By interacting with the animals and taking a hands-on role in their welfare, those who participate in the programs at The Gentle Barn learn empathy, trust, and forgiveness.

