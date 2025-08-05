Anzeige
WKN: A3DJY0 | ISIN: AU0000153215 | Ticker-Symbol: BGD3
Frankfurt
04.08.25 | 09:15
0,304 Euro
+5,56 % +0,016
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2025 01:38 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Tolmer High-Grade Silver Extends, High-Grade Gold Emerges

ADELAIDE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 /

New assays up to 2,240 g/t Ag & 51.2 g/t Au in 'Western Silver Zone'

HIGHLIGHTS

  • March 2025 Tolmer discovery hole interval of 6m @ 4,747 g/t Ag from only 46m depth1

  • Re-assay of silver discovery hole also now confirms high-grade gold (4m @ 13.2g/t Au) from 48m, with silver up to 117 g/t Ag intersected within fresh rock zone for first time

  • Key significant new assays:

    • extend shallow, broad 'upper horizon' of silver (~100 g/t Ag) in 'oxide zone';

    • extend 'transitional / lower horizon' of high-grade silver (~200 - 4,750 g/t Ag); and

    • add broad intervals of high-grade gold alongside silver in 'lower horizon', including:

Hole ID

Interval

Including:

TBAC130

Gold

4m @ 13.2 g/t Au from 48m

Gold

1m @ 51.2 g/t Au from 48m

TBM233

Silver

Silver

Gold

14m @ 104 g/t Ag from 5m

3m @ 993 g/t Ag from 55m

1m @ 6.86 g/t Au from 55m

Silver

Silver

1m @ 421 g/t Ag from 10m

2m @ 1,475 g/t Ag from 55m

TBM237

Silver

Gold

9m @ 217 g/t Ag from 44m

1m @ 7.9 g/t Au from 44m

Silver

1m @ 1,100 g/t Ag from 44m

TBM238

Silver

Gold

7m @ 648 g/t Ag from 46m

5m @ 3.06 g/t Au from 46m

Silver

Gold

2m @ 1,720 g/t Ag from 46m

1m @ 10.7 g/t Au from 46m

TBM243

Silver

26m @ 102 g/t Ag from 8m

Silver

2m @ 308 g/t Ag from 12m

TBM245

Silver

Gold

13m @ 142 g/t Ag from 10m

5m @ 3.32 g/t Au from 10m

Silver

Gold

2m @ 499 g/t Ag from 11m

1m @ 13.2 g/t Au from 11m

TBM246

Silver

Gold

13m @ 285 g/t Ag from 48m

11m @ 3.31 g/t Au from 48m

Silver

Gold

1m @ 2,240 g/t Ag from 53m

1m @ 22.8 g/t Au from 53m

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(FRA:BGD3)(OTCQB:BGDFF) (Barton or Company) is pleased to report further assay results from its recent 2,882m reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its recent 'Tolmer' high grade silver discovery, located at the Company's South Australian Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola).2

Full details are contained in the complete announcement, which can be accessed on the ASX website, the investor section of Barton's website, or directly by clicking here.

Commenting on the Tolmer drilling results, Barton Managing Director Alexander Scanlon said:

"The emergence of broad, high-grade gold alongside extensions of broad, high-grade silver is another exciting twist in the early days of the Tolmer story. This will be a very interesting feature to consider as we pursue a better understanding of our intriguing new discovery at the Tarcoola project. Diamond drilling will start next week."

Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
+61 425 226 649

Jade Cook
Company Secretary
cosec@bartongold.com.au
+61 8 9322 1587

1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 16 June 2025
2 Refer to ASX announcement dated 27 March 2025

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000ozpa with 2.1Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources (78.9Mt @ 0.85 g/t Au), brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the region's only gold mill in the renowned Gawler Craton of South Australia.*

Challenger Gold Project

  • 223koz Au + fully permitted Central Gawler Mill (CGM)

Tarcoola Gold Project

  • 20koz Au in fully permitted open pit mine near CGM

  • Tolmer discovery grades up to 84g/t Au & 17,600g/t Ag

Tunkillia Gold Project

  • 1.6Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources

  • Competitive 120kozpa gold & 250kozpa silver project

Wudinna Gold Project

  • 279koz Au project located southeast of Tunkillia

  • Significant optionality, adjacent to main highway

Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information

The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 (JORC).

Activity

Competent Person

Membership

Status

Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles)

Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant)

AusIMM

Member

Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine)

Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)

AusIMM

Fellow

Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)

Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)

AIG

Member

Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)

Mr Marc Twining (Employee)

AusIMM

Member

Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)

Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)

AIG

Member

Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)

Mr Marc Twining (Employee)

AusIMM

Member

Tunkillia Mineral Resource

Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)

AusIMM

Fellow

Challenger Mineral Resource

Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)

AusIMM

Fellow

Wudinna Mineral Resource (Clarke Deposit)

Ms Justine Tracey

AusIMM

Member

Wudinna Mineral Resource (all other Deposits)

Mrs Christine Standing

AusIMM / AIG

Member / Member

The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted in this announcement, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

*Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 25 July 2025. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 1,049koz Au (39.7Mt @ 0.82 g/t Au) in Indicated category and 1,095koz Au (39.2Mt @ 0.87 g/t Au) in Inferred category, and 3,070koz Ag (34.5Mt @ 2.80 g/t Ag) in Inferred category as a subset of Tunkillia gold JORC (2012) Mineral Resources.

SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tolmer-high-grade-silver-extends-high-grade-gold-emerges-1056495

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
