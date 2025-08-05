Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) ("Zedcor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, after markets close on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 10:00 am ET (8:00 am MT). The call will be hosted by Todd Ziniuk, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Amin Ladha, Chief Financial Officer.

Webinar Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 10:00 am ET (8:00 am MT) Webinar Link: https://bit.ly/ZDCQ22025 Dial: 647-374-4685 Toronto local

780-666-0144 Calgary local

778-907-2071 Vancouver local

346-248-7799 Houston local Meeting ID #: 996 1808 1293



Please connect 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required. Participants wishing to login to the webinar will be required to register before the start of the call. Audio only dial in available without registering.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is disrupting the traditional physical security industry through its proprietary MobileyeZTM security towers by providing turnkey and customized mobile surveillance and live monitoring solutions to blue-chip customers across North America. The Company continues to expand its established platform of MobileyeZ towers in Canada and the United States, with emphasis on industry leading service levels, data-supported efficiency outcomes, and continued innovation. Zedcor services the Canadian market through equipment and service centers currently located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company continues to advance its U.S. expansion which now has the capacity to service markets throughout the Midwest and West Coast with locations throughout Texas and in Denver, Colorado, Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada.

