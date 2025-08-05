Lightium; MPI Corporation; Axiomatic_AI: Lightium, MPI Corporation, and Axiomatic_AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Device Testing with AI-Driven Solutions

ZURICH and HSINCHU and BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightium AG, MPI Corporation, and Axiomatic_AI Inc. have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the world's first Intelligent, Autonomous, and Integrated Test Solution (IAITS) for photonic devices.

This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize the testing and qualification processes of photonic integrated circuit (PIC) devices by uniting state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, next-generation hardware, and deep domain expertise. The IAITS platform will deliver breakthrough performance in testing workflows-enabling unmatched efficiency, precision, and scalability to meet the ever-evolving demands of the photonics industry.

A Unified Vision for the Future of Photonics Testing

This partnership is driven by a shared commitment to deliver groundbreaking AI driven and self-optimizing solutions to the photonics industry. By combining Axiomatic_AI's reasoning-based, artificial intelligence with MPI Corporation's industry-leading wafer probing systems and automation software, and leveraging Lightium AG's advanced testing infrastructure and deep expertise in ultra-high-speed photonic device measurements, the collaboration aims to bring fully integrated, intelligent photonic integrated circuit (PIC) test solutions to market.

Together, the three companies are creating a unified AI platform that addresses the growing complexity and performance demands of characterizing photonic integrated circuits-unlocking new levels of automation, precision, and scalability for next-generation applications.

Disruptive Value Creation Across Hardware and Human Resources

The Intelligent, Autonomous, and Integrated Test Solution (IAITS) introduces a new paradigm in photonic integrated circuit (PIC) testing, delivering transformative value across both technology infrastructure and human capital.

Key Benefits of IAITS:

Increased Throughput : By automating complex test routines, minimizing downtime, and optimizing measurement system utilization, IAITS significantly accelerates test cycles and reduces iteration times.

: By automating complex test routines, minimizing downtime, and optimizing measurement system utilization, IAITS significantly accelerates test cycles and reduces iteration times. Enhanced Human Efficiency: The system reduces reliance on manual operation, programming, and debugging-freeing skilled personnel to focus on high-value engineering and strategic innovation tasks.

IAITS will be commercially available as an advanced software add-on package for MPI Corporation's wafer probing systems. Designed to support both R&D and high-volume production environments, the solution sets a new industry benchmark for efficiency, precision, and scalability-ultimately lowering the total cost of testing and accelerating time-to-market for next-generation PIC devices.

About Lightium AG

Lightium AG is a Swiss-based startup specializing in Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) foundry and design services, built on its proprietary, production-grade Thin-Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN) platform. Lightium accelerates customer innovation by delivering unmatched photonic performance, a streamlined and cost-efficient supply chain, and seamless scalability from prototyping to high-volume manufacturing.

As Europe's first production-grade TFLN foundry, Lightium plays a pivotal role in enabling next-generation photonic solutions across a diverse range of industries, including telecommunications, data communications, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and space technologies.

Further information can be found at: Lightium - Thin Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN) Photonic Foundry

About MPI Corporation

MPI Corporation, headquartered in Taiwan, is a global leader in advanced probe systems and testing solutions for the semiconductor, photonic, and photonic integrated circuit (PIC) industries. The company designs and manufactures high-performance wafer probing systems known for their exceptional precision, automation capabilities, and scalability-empowering cutting-edge testing across research, development, and high-volume production.

MPI's innovations play a critical role in advancing next-generation technologies in wireless communication, electronics, and photonics. The company is publicly listed on the Taipei Exchange (TAIEX: 6223).

For more information, please visit: About MPI Corporation - Global Semiconductor Testing Leader

About Axiomatic_AI Inc.

Axiomatic_AI Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a pioneering startup developing physics-based reasoning artificial intelligence to accelerate innovation and reduce the cost and risk associated with deep-tech development. Its cutting-edge AI technologies are redefining how high-tech industries design, measure, and optimize complex systems-enabling faster, smarter decision-making across R&D and production environments.

Learn more at: https://axiomatic-ai.com/mission/

