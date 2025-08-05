

Leverage Hong Kong's Super Connector Role to Deepen Economic and Trade Cooperations between Uzbekistan

and Hong Kong, and Promote Green Industry Development Political and Business Leaders Attended and Gathered to Explore the Transparent and Dynamic Investment Environment and Opportunities in Uzbekistan Photo 1 - Uzbekistan - China Business Forum in Hong Kong (Investment and Green Industry Development) Group Photo (4 August 2025 - Hong Kong) The Uzbekistan - China Business Forum (Investment and Green Industry Development) was held today with over 150 participants from Hong Kong and Uzbekistan. The forum was supported by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of HKSAR of the People's Republic of China, and China International Cultural Communication Center, and organized by the Center for Investment and Green Industry Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan in HKSAR of the People's Republic of China. Mr. KHODJAEV Jamshid, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan led a delegation to Hong Kong, while Mr. Algernon YAU, the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR was invited to attend the event. This business forum is one of the key overseas investment promotion activities of the Republic of Uzbekistan, aimed at introducing its business-friendly environment and vast economic opportunities to the international market. Photo 2 - Speech by Mr. KHODJAEV Jamshid, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mr. KHODJAEV Jamshid, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan stated that, "Uzbekistan and China have established a comprehensive strategic partnership. Over 5,000 foreign-invested enterprises have been established in the past two years, highlighting an attractive business environment in Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan has implemented ambitious reforms and achieved significant progress in economic development, including reductions in taxes and public-private partnership projects. Active projects span sectors including green energy, oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, mining, textiles, food, construction, logistics, smart agriculture, artificial intelligence, and digitalization. The rich experience, investment potential, and capabilities of Hong Kong's business community can make significant contributions to Uzbekistan's promising future. We warmly invite investors to engage in key sectors including digital technology, agriculture, energy, and manufacturing, and to become active partners in Uzbekistan's promising future." Mr. Algernon Yau, the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR said, "With abundant natural resources and a large pool of labor force, Uzbekistan is the economic engine of Central Asia and one of the most populous and fast-growing economies in the region. In recent years, Uzbekistan has continuously deepened domestic reforms, providing vast market opportunities for foreign enterprises. In 2024, Uzbekistan became Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner in Central Asia. As a regional hub in Central Asia, Uzbekistan can complement Hong Kong's position as a connectivity hub in Asia. This synergy can achieve a mutually beneficial partnership. Looking ahead, Hong Kong will continue to deepen economic and trade cooperation with Uzbekistan, leveraging its international advantages to explore the Mainland China and global markets, thereby promoting the prosperity of both sides." Mr. Long Yuxiang, the Executive Chairman of China International Cultural Communication Center stated that, "In recent years, under the precise guidance and dedication from the leaders of both countries, stronger mutual trust between China and Uzbekistan has been built and cooperation in various fields has flourished. We place great importance on cooperation with Uzbekistan in fields such as technology, culture, economy and trade, tourism, and green industry development. We hope that through this business forum, various sectors of Hong Kong will gain a better understanding of Uzbekistan, bringing more opportunities for cooperation between Hong Kong and Uzbekistan, and contribute to the sustained, healthy, and stable development of China-Uzbekistan relations." The Uzbek economic and trade delegation includes Mr. RASULEV Mansurjan (the Director of the Investment Promotion Agency), Mr. YUSUPOV Ural (the Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology), Mr. KURBANOV Akbar (the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of "O'zkimyosanoat" JSC), Mr. AZIZOV Abdulla (the Director of the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry), and Mr. TUYCHIBAEV Shokhrukh (the Chairman of the "O'zbekzargarsanoat" Association). They introduced the country's trade and investment environment and the vast opportunities, especially in green industry development. The presentations also covered economic reforms, legal and institutional protection, tax incentives, natural resources, and renewable energy potential in Uzbekistan. The speakers emphasized that through trade liberalization, streamlined business processes, and the establishment of special economic zones, Uzbekistan has created a foreign-investment-friendly environment, focusing on developing renewable energy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, retail, information and communication technology. These efforts actively promote sustainable development, providing excellent opportunities for Hong Kong businesses to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and green economy cooperation. Photo 3 - Official Inauguration of the Center for Investment and Green Industry Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan in HKSAR of the People's Republic of China On the same day, the Center for Investment and Green Industry Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan in HKSAR of the People's Republic of China was officially inaugurated, marking a new milestone in cooperation between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong. Mr. Henry CHAN was appointed as the Director of the Center and was presented with the appointment letter by the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Mr. KHODJAEV. Mr. CHAN delivered a speech in the forum, stating that, "The establishment of the Center builds a solid platform for investment, green technology, and industrial exchanges between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong. We will promote deep integration in sustainable development and will jointly explore the boundless possibilities of the green economy and facilitate investment exchanges and green industry development between the two regions." ENDS This press release is issued by DLK Advisory on behalf of the Center for Investment and Green Industry Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan in HKSAR of the People's Republic of China. For further information, please contact: DLK Advisory

