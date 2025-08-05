Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922031 | ISIN: CH0012138605 | Ticker-Symbol: ADI1
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 09:08
26,820 Euro
+0,52 % +0,140
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,62026,76004.08.
26,62026,74004.08.
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 06:48 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

THE ADECCO GROUP Q2 2025 RESULTS

Increased market share gains with solid margins

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Further strong market share gains, Group +205 bps and Adecco +130 bps
  • Revenues €5.8 bn, +0.4 yoy, and +2% qoq with all GBUs improving sequentially
  • Adecco GBU +2% yoy, and +3% qoq, led by Americas +14% yoy, APAC +9% yoy
  • Akkodis GBU -6% yoy, and +2% qoq; LHH -1% yoy, and +4% qoq
  • Gross profit €1.1 bn, 18.9% gross margin, -50 bps yoy, reflecting business mix, firm pricing
  • 2.5% EBITA margin excl. one-offs, -60 bps yoy: good cost discipline, agile capacity management and timing of FESCO JV income
  • Operating income €115 million, +6% yoy; Net income €58 million, +8% yoy
  • Basic EPS €0.35; Adjusted EPS €0.46
  • Strong LTM cash conversion at 98%. Operating cash flow €81 million, driven by working capital absorption for growth, and in line with normal seasonality
The Adecco Group Logo

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"We continued to gain share, outperforming a mixed market environment, while disciplined cost management improved our SG&A performance. Through stringent execution, we have seen clear improvement in Adecco France and Adecco US, two of our largest markets, and our rigorous turnaround plan in Akkodis Germany is well underway.

"We have the right strategy and team in place to maintain our positive performance momentum. Our ambitious innovation strategy, including pioneering generative and agentic AI, is gaining traction and will support our positive performance momentum in the quarters ahead."

Full Press Release
Webcast Details | Investors & Analysts

Contact: investor.relations@adeccogroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608173/5444136/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adecco-group-q2-2025-results-302521072.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.