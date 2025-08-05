Orosur Mining Inc Announces Infill Drilling Hits 104m @ 6.61g/t Au at Pepas

Assays from three more holes from the Pepas MRE infill program: PEP047 - 104m @ 6.61g/t Au from surface PEP048 - 32.3m @ 3.65g/t Au from surface PEP049 - 94.2m @ 3.74g/t from surface

Soil sampling about to recommence at El Cedro

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's flagship, 100% owned, Anzá Gold Project ("Project") in Colombia.

As announced on 14th July 2025, the Company has taken the formal decision to commence infill drilling at its Pepas gold prospect, with the target of moving Pepas to a NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by the end of the year.

The first several holes of this program (announced 17th July 2025), vindicated this decision by returning exceptional widths and grades, especially hole PEP045 which returned 62.3m @ 12.76g/t Au.

A drill program has been designed in conjunction with external consultants to facilitate an MRE being calculated. This program has been designed with the multiple objectives of infilling previous drilling, expanding beyond current drilling to define the boundaries, and understanding the geological controls upon mineralisation and the variations in geology and grade across the deposit.

Holes will be drilled in an order that attempts to address these issues concurrently.

As a result of the shallow nature of mineralisation, holes are generally short, taking between three and four days to complete on average. When the Company reassumed control of the Project in December 2024, samples were shifted to a fire-assay laboratory facility in Medellin, that has consistently provided 3-4 days turnaround of assay results. The Company is thus currently averaging roughly one hole per week with only one rig - an exceptionally fast rate of progress by industry standards.

These three holes announced today are a continuation of this infill program and have all returned exceptional results (most especially PEP047), with thick sequences of high-grade gold mineralisation commencing from surface.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) PEP047 0 104 104 6.61 including 5 41.6 36.6 10.23 including 83.05 98.45 15.4 10.3 PEP048 0 32.3 32.3 3.65 including 5 27.8 22.8 4.51 PEP049 0 94.2 94.2 3.74 including 0 6.65 6.65 7.27 including 17.85 40.35 22.5 5.61 including 61.55 82.15 20.6 5.04

Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect

Infill drilling is ongoing, but the recent holes are already beginning to provide greater understanding of the genesis of Pepas and, as importantly, grade distribution which will be vital for mine planning studies.

While drilling continues, in the near term, the Company will soon begin to undertake additional studies on such issues as metallurgy, mining planning and logistics, so that Pepas can be advanced as quickly as possible post its maiden MRE.

Figure 2. Plan of holes

Figure 3. Section, PEP047

Figure 4. Section PEP048 and PEP049

El Cedro

The El Cedro prospect is a large gold porphyry system, located toward the south of the Anzá project, on the same granted EL as the Pepas and APTA deposits.

As previously announced (28th May 2025), the Company had commenced a large soil sampling program at El Cedro, designed to expand upon previous work by Anglo American and the Company's previous JV partner. This sampling program was roughly 1/3 complete when it had to be suspended due to road damage sustained from an unusually wet season in the region. Rains have now abated, and this road damage has been repaired such that Company geological crews will be returning to El Cedro this week to recommence this program.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"The latest results at Pepas continue to impress. While size remains to be defined, the picture of Pepas as a highly lucrative mining proposition is rapidly solidifying. We are increasingly confident that there is a commercially viable opportunity at Pepas and so we will very soon commence non-drill related studies to begin the process of advancing Pepas toward development."

Colombia - ANZÁ Project

The Anzá Project is now 100% owned by the Company following completion of a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA"), announced 28th November 2024, whereby the Company purchased all of the shares of its previous JV partner; Minera Monte Aguila ("MMA").

The Project, which is located 50km west of Medellin, is easily accessible and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power and communications as well as a large exploration camp.

From September 2018 to November 2024, the Anzá Project was under the control of its previous JV partner MMA, itself a 50/50 venture between the world's two largest gold miners, Agnico Eagle Mines and Newmont Mining.

Prospects

The Company is currently focussed on three prospects within the Anzá Project - Pepas, APTA and El Cedro. All three prospects are within the same granted exploration title that is broken into two, non-contiguous pieces (Figure 2).

Drilling is currently being undertaken at the Pepas prospect in the northern extent of the Anzá Project (pre-acquisition) over 10km north of the central base camp at APTA. In parallel, mapping and sampling is being undertaken over the El Cedro porphyry system in the south of the project area.

Figure 5. Main prospects, licences pre-MMA acquisition

Holes Drilled post MMA Transaction

38 holes have been drilled at Pepas since the MMA Transaction in November 2024.

Assay results are tabulated below.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) PEP012 0 66.75 66.75 5.64 PEP013 0 77.30 77.30 7.68 PEP014 0 75.1 75.1 5.58 PEP015 23.5 63.7 40.2 3.75 PEP016 61.6 105.3 43.7 3.13 PEP017 56.1 96.3 40.2 2.06 PEP018 0 54.1 54.1 6.01 PEP019 0 44.3 44.3 1.63 PEP020 0 54.65 54.65 1.94 PEP021 0 107.05 107.05 6.22 PEP022 0 76.3 76.3 7.24 PEP023 0 15 15 1.7 PEP024 9.24 15.6 6.35 1.99 PEP025 0 10.1 10.1 1.45 16.5 79 62.5 5.4 PEP026 0 14.8 14.8 0.57 43.6 72 28.4 2.52 PEP027 1 80.15 79.15 2.0 PEP028 29.5 60.85 31.35 1.61 PEP029 0 30.7 30.7 0.31 PEP030 0 77.9 77.9 0.32 115.6 122.6 7 0.31 PEP031B 28.15 41.1 12.95 0.73 74.1 95.9 20.8 0.3 PEP032 0 92 92 1.68 PEP033 0 21.3 21.3 5.88 PEP034 36 95 59 10.15 PEP035 0 11.4 11.4 2.71 PEP036B 0 40.45 40.45 0.62 PEP037 0 3 3 0.65 PEP038 0 16.8 16.8 0.68 PEP039 No significant intersections PEP040 0 10.25 10.25 1.35 PEP041 34.35 66.1 31.75 2.01 PEP042 104.8 107.55 2.75 1.41 116.45 119.7 3.25 4.89 PEP043 No significant intersections PEP044 5.8 44.3 38.5 6.01 PEP045 9.5 71.8 62.3 12.76 PEP046 0 53.2 53.2 3.36 PEP047 0 104 104 6.61 PEP048 0 32.3 32.3 3.65 PEP049 0 94.2 94.2 3.74

Table 2. Results to date, post MMA Transaction

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2024 Programme*

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) PEP-001 403384 705000 1001 -50 150 PEP-002 403384 705000 1001 -60 290 PEP-003 403240 705142 1001 -49.60 95.2 PEP-004 403508 705671 838 -59.8 99.8 PEP-005 403373 704990 1008 -49.8 94.6 PEP-007 403374 704990 1008 -69.9 170 PEP-008 403232 704803 971 -50 60 PEP-009 403032 705057 1055 -50 80 PEP-010 403375 705106 982 -50.31 190.4 PEP-011 403573 704939 1001 -50.3 255 PEP-012 403415 704890 997 -56 352 PEP-013 403413 704887 997 -50 43 PEP-014 403400 704910 1007 -50 43 PEP-015 403375 704938 1017 -50 43 PEP-016 403326 704912 999 -50 43 PEP-017 403365 704848 976 -40 47 PEP-018 403345 704851 977 -45 43 PEP-019 403446 704890 991 -45 43 PEP-020 403446 704890 991 -75 43 PEP-021 403424 704935 1012 -62 223 PEP-022 403424 704935 1012 -42 223 PEP-023 403245 704927 969 -50 43 PEP-024 403245 704927 969 -78 43 PEP-025 403369 704888 1001 -45 43 PEP-026 403339 704955 1008 -63 50 PEP-027 403468 704909 1003 -46 228 PEP-028 403398 704957 1012 -58 223 PEP-029 403311 705018 1011 -50 50 PEP-030 403311 705018 1011 -50 000 PEP-031B 403486 704901 998 -52 220 PEP-032 403431 704861 982 -60 15 PEP-033 403431 704861 982 -65 100 PEP-034 403431 704861 982 -45 315 PEP-035 403369 704882 996 -45 223 PEP-036 403311 705152 989 -45 30 PEP-037 403354 705227 958 -50 210 PEP-038 403332 705219 967 -45 128 PEP-039 403411 704798 957 -45 73 PEP-040 403369 704882 995 -80 212 PEP-041 403373 704936 1008 -50 3 PEP-042 403396 705038 716 -50 82 PEP-043 403298 704942 981 -50 43 PEP-044 403402 704948 1011 -62 33 PEP-045 403406 704949 1011 -60 223 PEP-046 403420 704933 1007 -53 43 PEP-047 403414 704927 1008 -74 223 PEP-048 403448 704922 1005 -54 043 PEP-049 403447 704920 1005 -55 223

* Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

About the Anzá Project

Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising three exploration licences, and a large number of licence applications, totalling 399km2, in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia.

The Anzá Project is currently wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiaries, Minera Anzá S.A. and Minera Monte Aquila S.A.S.

The project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and assay.

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future.

