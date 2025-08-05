The quality assurance firm updated its inverter manufacturer financial stability ranking with APSystems (Yuneng Technology), Sinexcel, and Eaton in the top three spots. Sinovoltaics, a quality assurance services firm based in Hong Kong, has released its latest global PV Inverter Manufacturer Ranking Report, based on Altman-Z scores for 35 inverter manufacturers, tracked quarterly from September 2022 to June 2025. The top ten scoring inverter manufacturers were listed as follows: China-based APSystems (Yuneng Technology) and Sinexcel, followed by Ireland-based Eaton, then China's Kstar Science ...

