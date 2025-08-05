AwardFares, the leading search platform for award flights, today launched a major upgrade to its alert system, giving users smarter tools to discover and book award availability faster.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250804412041/en/

AwardFares' Timeline view provides a clear, color-coded visualization of daily award seat availability across different cabin classes, helping users easily spot trends and opportunities for flights.

The new system includes two powerful features: Flex Alerts and Live Alerts. Together, they provide both flexibility and precision, helping travelers maximize their points and miles like never before.

Flex Alerts are designed for the flexible traveler. Instead of requiring an exact route and date, users can set broad criteria such as "any airport in the US to Europe for an entire month." AwardFares' AI-powered system intelligently identifies matching availability, focusing not just on high-demand routes but also on high-value redemptions and new opportunities based on industry trends, fare dynamics, and user behavior patterns.

For travelers with a specific plan, Live Alerts offer precision monitoring. This enhanced version of the platform's original alert feature allows users to target exact flights and routes. A key improvement is the ability to monitor multiple airports and extended date ranges within a single alert, making it easier and more efficient to track down must-have award seats for a specific trip.

This launch reaffirms AwardFares' role as a product-driven leader in the industry. The company has a track record of introducing user-centric features that set new standards, including live availability checks, interactive seat maps, and its exclusive onboard menu and wine list feature.

"Our users loved setting alerts for specific routes and dates, and it worked wonderfully. But we are obsessed with user experience and saw an opportunity to take it further," says Philip, Co-Founder at AwardFares. "To truly maximize your points, you often need to broaden your perspective. An alert that's too specific might cause you to miss an incredible Business Class deal from a neighboring city or one with a simple connection. With the new Flex Alerts, we provide a broader perspective on award availability, highlighting opportunities users might never have discovered on their own. When combined with our precision Live Alerts, travelers can build a powerful strategy to capitalize on these great opportunities."

Continued Platform Expansion

Demonstrating its commitment to providing the most comprehensive search tool on the market, AwardFares highlighted the addition of several new loyalty programs throughout the year and plans to integrate more partners in the coming months. This expansion will focus on key strategic areas, including broadening its coverage within the Avios ecosystem and adding new airline programs based in Latin America. Underscoring this commitment to global accessibility, AwardFares is also the only award search tool available in Spanish, uniquely positioning it to serve travelers throughout the Spanish-speaking world.

How to Access

The new Live and Flex Alerts are available today for AwardFares Gold and Diamond members. For more information and to start a free trial, visit https://awardfares.com/.

About AwardFares

AwardFares is an innovative online platform that simplifies the complexities of finding and booking award flights. Born from the founders' frustration with existing tools, AwardFares offers a fast and user-friendly interface that enables travelers to search across multiple frequent flyer programs and airline alliances simultaneously. With powerful features like the Timeline View, Live Seat Maps, Onboard Menus, and now the new Live and Flex Alerts, AwardFares' mission is to save travelers time and help them maximize the value of their points and miles, turning dream trips into reality.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250804412041/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Germán Ceballos

Head of Marketing

media@awardfares.com

+1 774 5459975

https://awardfares.com