Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Hiren Dasani joins WhiteOak as CIO of Emerging Markets

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

5 August 2025

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the 'Company')

Hiren Dasani joins WhiteOak as CIO of Emerging Markets

Formerly Co-Head of Global Emerging Markets Equity and Lead PM India Equity

at Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc, the alpha driven global emerging markets equity trust, is pleased to note the announcement from WhiteOak Capital on the appointment of Hiren Dasani, who joins from Goldman Sachs Asset Management on 12 August 2025.

Hiren will be a named portfolio manager on Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust alongside Prashant Khemka, Fadrique Balmaseda and Loong Lim.

Commenting on Hiren's appointment, Prashant Khemka, said:"We are delighted that Hiren has decided to join our high-calibre investment team in a leadership role at WhiteOak. I have worked with Hiren for over 10 years at Goldman Sachs and have seen firsthand how he significantly contributed to alpha generation across the range of Emerging Markets strategies. We look forward to leveraging his substantial experience and expertise to the benefit of our investor portfolios across the globe."

Hiren Dasani commented:"I am thrilled to team up with Prashant once again and join the seasoned investment team at WhiteOak. I am excited by the robust 'performance first' investment culture that WhiteOak has built. The firm has established itself as a leading player in India and Emerging Markets equities, and I look forward to working with the team towards delivering best in class investment performance to our clients."

-ENDS-

For further information:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com +44 207 409 0181

WhiteOak Capital Partners Pte Ltd.

Via Burson Buchanan

Marex

Mark Thompson +44 (0) 20 7016 6711 Eddie Nissen +44 (0) 20 7016 6713 Priyan Rayatt +44 (0) 20 7016 6724

Burson Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Henry Wilson AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk Nick Croysdill Jesse McNab

About Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Group

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital group provides investment management and advisory services for equity assets of approximately US$$10 billion. Besides segregated managed accounts for leading global institutions, WhiteOak offers investment services through a wide array of fund vehicles domiciled in India, Ireland, Mauritius, and UK to individual and institutional investors in India and worldwide. WhiteOak has investment research teams based in India, Singapore, and Spain, and additional sales and distribution offices across Asia and Europe. WhiteOak Capital was founded by Prashant Khemka, former CIO of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's India Equity and Global Emerging Markets Equity businesses. WhiteOak's performance-first investment culture is founded upon the following four pillars; stock selection-based philosophy, high calibre research team, disciplined analytical process and balanced portfolio construction framework.

For further information, please visit https://www.whiteoakcapitalpartners.com/