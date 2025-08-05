Ripjar, a leader in AML risk management technology for financial institutions and global organisations, today announced a strategic partnership with RZOLUT, an award-winning RegTech data and diligence innovator.

Ripjar is known for its data-agnostic dynamic risk screening platform which enables users to combine datasets from multiple industry-leading data providers. This new collaboration will see the integration of RZOLUT's extensive global datasets into Ripjar's platform, further expanding the range of choice available to users.

The integration of RZOLUT's ContentStream engine into Ripjar's technology stack will bring valuable insight to Ripjar's customers through the provision of global and niche datasets including hard-to-find data. This will enable users to enhance their screening with valuable additional context to capture even more risk.

By combining Ripjar's AI-powered risk management technology with RZOLUT's diverse datasets spanning 238 jurisdictions and 120 languages, the partnership will empower users to identify and manage risk while minimising false positives.

Tom Obermaier, CEO of Ripjar, said: "We're excited to welcome RZOLUT to Ripjar's ecosystem of trusted data partners. Core to our data-agnostic strategy is the ability to consume and integrate the very best data assets available, providing our customers with the ability to generate the most comprehensive risk profiles. Our partnership with RZOLUT reflects this open approach to data, and will deliver an exciting expansion of choice for Ripjar customers."

Sarabjeet Singh, RZOLUT Founder and CEO, added: "Our partnership with Ripjar allows us to bring exceptional value to top-tier banks, financial institutions and corporates. By integrating our cutting-edge data assets with Ripjar's industry-leading technology, we will deliver transformative solutions that meet the challenges of an increasingly complex risk landscape. We share a common vision of enabling a risk-resilient world and are excited to bring that vision to life."

About Ripjar

Ripjar harnesses cutting-edge AI to transform overwhelming data into precise, actionable insights. With the ability to integrate diverse data from any source, Ripjar's tools cut through the noise, enabling organisations to detect risks and uncover hidden threats with unmatched accuracy.

About RZOLUT

RZOLUT is a pioneering RegTech company committed to democratizing data intelligence. With a foundation of datasets that span 238 jurisdictions across 120 languages, RZOLUT delivers high-accuracy diligence and risk intelligence tools to monitor and mitigate AML risks at scale.

