Actusnews Wire
05.08.2025 08:23 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital B: acquisition of 62 BTC for EUR6.2 million, total holding of 2,075 BTC, and BTC Yield of 1,446% YTD

Capital B confirms the acquisition of 62 BTC for ~€6.2 million, the holding of a total of 2,075 BTC, and a BTC Yield of 1,446.3% YTD

  • Final completion of the convertible bond issuance, announced on August 4, 2025, through its wholly-owned Luxembourg subsidiary "The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA", into shares of Capital B, at ~€3.66 per share, subscribed by TOBAM BITCOIN ALPHA FUND for an amount of €6.5 million, enabling the acquisition of 62 BTC for ~€6.2 million
  • 'BTC Yield' of ~1,446.3% YTD and ~12.8% QTD
  • 'BTC Gain' of ~578.5 BTC YTD and ~229.1 BTC QTD
  • 'BTC € Gain' of ~€57.8 million YTD and ~€22.9 million QTD
  • Total group holdings of 2,075 BTC for ~€189.1 million at ~€91,133 per bitcoin

Puteaux, August 5, 2025: Capital B (The Blockchain Group, ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALCPB) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, confirms the final completion of the convertible bond issuance, announced on August 4, 2025, through its wholly-owned Luxembourg subsidiary "The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA", into shares of Capital B, at ~€3.66 per share, subscribed by TOBAM for an amount of €6.5 million, enabling the acquisition of 62 BTC for ~€6.2 million. Since the beginning of the year, the Group has achieved a 'BTC Yield' of ~1,446.3%, a 'BTC Gain' of ~578.5 BTC, and a 'BTC € Gain' of ~€57.8 million. As of today, Capital B and its subsidiary The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA hold a total of 2,075 BTC, with an acquisition value of ~€189.1 million, based on an average price of ~€91,133 per bitcoin. The Company thus reinforces its Bitcoin accumulation strategy while continuing to develop the operational activities of its subsidiaries. A presentation explaining the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy focused on increasing bitcoin per fully diluted share over time is available on its website: https://cptlb.com/about/who-we-are/

Final completion of previously announced operation

On August 4, the Company announced its decision, using the delegated authority granted by the shareholders' meeting held on June 10, 2025, under the terms of its 12th resolution, on an issuance, without pre-emptive rights for shareholders, of convertible bonds into the Company's shares, with an initial nominal amount of €6,500,000, represented by 6,500,000 convertible bonds with a nominal value of one euro (€1) each (the "OCA A-05 Tranche 1") entitling their holder, upon conversion, and under the conditions stipulated in the OCA A-05 Issuance Agreements, to subscribe to a maximum amount of 1,778,045 new ordinary shares of the Company at a subscription price of €3.6557 per share.

The Company hereby announces that the OCA A-05 Tranche 1 have been definitively subscribed in the proportions set out below:

InvestorOCA A-05 Tranche 1Amount (€)
TOBAM BITCOIN ALPHA FUND6,500,000 €6,500,000
TOTAL6,500,000€ 6,500,000

Impact of the operation on the distribution of the Company's share capital

The impact of the final completion of the operation described above on the distribution of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Situation as of August 5, 2025Fully diluted basis (*)
ShareholdersNumber of shares % capitalNumber of shares % capital
Executives12,030,1857.67%18,418,9535.56%
Fulgur Ventures-0.00%145,911,00944.06%
Adam Back35,157,22822.43%36,412,13810.99%
TOBAM7,260,7584.63%14,809,5154.47%
UTXO Management-0.00%7,999,2102.42%
Peak Hodl Ltd-0.00%2,500,0000.75%
Free Shares**-0.00%1,880,0000.57%
Public & Institutional102,319,32365.27%103,249,82231.18%
TOTAL156,767,494100%331,180,647100%

(*) Calculations made on the basis of the number of shares composing the Company's share capital as of press release time, adding the shares resulting from (i) the conversion of all OCA issued or announced, (ii) the conversion of the BSA 2025-01 announced to date and the issuance under the adjustment measures for the benefit of OCA Tranche 1 holders issued or exercised to date, and (iii) the issuance of Free Shares whose allocation has been decided. The Company reminds that neither the existing capital nor the fully diluted basis includes, as of today, the potential addition of shares to its share capital resulting (i) from the conversion of the BSA 2025-01 issued as announced on April 7, 2025 and not yet converted to date, nor (ii) from adjustment measures for the benefit of OCA Tranche 1 holders not yet exercised. The Company also reminds that the fully diluted basis does not include the shares that may correspond to the unsubscribed amounts to date of the €300 million of capital increases authorized in favor of TOBAM.

(**) Free Shares, the allocation of which has been decided but which have not been issued as of today, included in the fully diluted basis.

The Company also reminds of the potential addition of shares to its share capital resulting from (i) the conversion of the BSA 2025-01 issued as announced on April 7, 2025, and (ii) legal adjustment measures for OCA holders.

The breakdown of these, adjusted for BSA exercised to date as well as legal adjustment measures exercised or announced, is as follows:

ShareholdersShares that may be issued upon exercise of the BSA 2025-01 not yet exercised or announced to dateShares that may be issued under the legal adjustment measures for OCA holders not yet exercised or announced to dateTotal
Executives1,151,166423,7441,574,910
Fulgur Ventures09,677,7719,677,771
Adam Back523,8090523,809
TOBAM3,57103,571
UTXO Management0530,559530,559
Public & Institutional5,306,06705,306,067
TOTAL6,984,61310,632,07417,616,687

Expansion of the Company's bitcoin holdings

Capital B announces the final completion of the acquisition of an additional 62 BTC using the proceeds from the final completion of the operation described above, as part of the continuation of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.

Swissquote Bank Europe SA, a virtual asset service provider (VASP) registered with the Luxembourg regulator (CSSF), executed the acquisition of the BTC using the proceeds from the convertible bond issuance and was entrusted with their secure custody via the technological solution of Swiss company Taurus.

The Company also indicates that ongoing operations, namely the capital increase announced on July 22, 2025, subscribed by Peak Hodl Ltd for an amount of ~€8.7M, as well as the capital increase announced on August 4, 2025, subscribed by TOBAM BITCOIN ALPHA FUND for an amount of ~€5M could enable the acquisition of ~110 additional BTC, bringing the Company's total potential holdings to 2,185 BTC.

Detail of the Group's BTC acquisitions:

Reported DateBTC AcquisitionBTC Acquisition € Cost BasisTotal BTC HoldingsTotal BTC € Cost BasisTotal BTC € CostTotal BTC € Net Asset Value
August 5, 202562 €99,8892,075 €91,133 €189,100,187 €207,269,347
July 28, 202558 €102,2112,013 €90,863 €182,907,079 €205,751,541
July 21, 202522 €101,1121,955 €90,526 €176,978,818 €197,674,331
July 14, 202529 €95,2251,933 €90,406 €174,754,350 €184,069,828
July 7, 2025116 €92,1751,904 €90,332 €171,992,827 €175,501,059
June 30, 202560 €91,8791,788 €90,213 €161,300,535 €164,280,027
June 23, 202575 €91,7921,728 €90,155 €155,787,783 €158,616,662
June 17, 2025182 €93,2641,653 €90,081 €148,903,379 €154,165,568
June 2, 2025624 €96,4471,471 €89,687 €131,929,311 €141,874,161
May 22, 2025227 €93,518847 €84,706 €71,746,119 €79,209,857
March 26, 2025580 €81,550620 €81,480 €50,517,503 €50,560,770
December 4, 202425 €90,51140 €80,468 €3,218,718 €3,261,985
November 5, 202415 €63,72915 €63,729 €955,941 €1,223,244

Note: Total BTC € Net Asset Value as of August 5, 2025, is based on the acquisition cost by BTC of the latest acquisition as of the date of this press release.

Achievement of a 'BTC Yield' of 1,446.3% YTD and 12.8% QTD

The Group has achieved a 'BTC Yield' of 1,446.3% YTD and 12.8% QTD. Details are as follows:

Year To Date (YTD):

Reported DateTotal BTC HoldingsIssued Common SharesFully Diluted Shares1BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2'BTC Yield' YTD3'BTC Gain' YTD'BTC € Gain' YTD
August 5, 20252,075156,767,494326,958,8846341,446.3%578.5 €57,789,350
July 28, 20252,013156,767,494325,180,8396191,409.8%563.9 €57,637,256
July 21, 20251,955155,133,905323,547,2506041,373.2%549.3 €55,537,720
July 14, 20251,933135,400,845320,990,2956021,368.3%547.3 €52,118,241
July 7, 20251,904134,661,845320,251,2955941,348.8%539.5 €49,729,497
June 30, 20251,788134,461,545318,109,5545621,270.7%508.3 €46,701,530
June 23, 20251,728130,170,510316,207,6895461,231.7%492.7 €45,224,376
June 17, 20251,653126,728,969316,207,6895221,173.2%469.3 €43,765,888
June 2, 20251,471108,862,920299,355,4004911,097.6%439.0 €42,342,772
May 22, 2025847102,174,488214,500,356394861.0%344.4 €32,206,732
March 26, 202562093,384,449186,413,170332709.8%283.9 €23,152,139
December 4, 20244093,384,44995,264,44941141.2%21.2 €1,916,705
November 5, 20241585,051,12185,051,12117

Quarter To Date (QTD):

Reported DateTotal BTC HoldingsIssued Common SharesFully Diluted Shares1BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2'BTC Yield' QTD3'BTC Gain' QTD'BTC € Gain' QTD
August 5, 20252,075156,767,494326,958,88463412.8%229.1 €22,881,299
July 28, 20252,013156,767,494325,180,83961910.1%181.3 €18,535,546
July 21, 20251,955155,133,905323,547,2506047.5%133.6 €13,510,891
July 14, 20251,933135,400,845320,990,2956027.1%127.3 €12,118,307
July 7, 20251,904134,661,845320,251,2955945.7%101.8 €9,384,129
June 30, 20251,788134,461,545318,109,55456269.3%429.5 €39,463,781
  1. The number of shares on a fully diluted basis includes (i) the total number of ordinary shares outstanding, (ii) the shares that would be issued upon the full conversion of all currently issued convertible bonds of the Company, and (iii) the free shares granted. The Company precises that the number of fully diluted shares is adjusted to reflect only fully completed operations to date (i.e., excluding ongoing operations).
  2. BTC per Fully Diluted Share is calculated by dividing Total BTC Holdings by the Fully Diluted Shares outstanding at the end of each period. The result is then expressed as satoshis (sats) per Fully Diluted Shares outstanding, rounded down. There are 100,000,000 sats in 1 BTC. Each sat represents 0.00000001 BTC, the smallest unit of bitcoin.
  3. As the BTC Yield is intended to illustrate how the Company finances the acquisition of BTC over a given period, the calculation of the number of shares on a fully diluted basis does not include unexercised BSA warrants, as they do not provide financing to the Company and have no impact on the Company's equity until they are exercised. The Company will provide further communication regarding the exercise of warrants and the resulting BTC acquisitions at a later stage.

Important information about 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', and 'BTC € Gain' KPIs

The Company uses 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' as indicators to monitor its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. These indicators illustrate the manner in which the Company finances the acquisition of bitcoin in a given period by:

  • 'BTC Yield': indicator reflecting the percentage change in the ratio of Total BTC Holdings to Fully Diluted Shares outstanding over a given period;
  • 'BTC Gain': indicator that represents the number of BTC held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the 'BTC Yield' for such period; and
  • 'BTC € Gain': indicator representing the euro value of the 'BTC Gain' calculated by multiplying the 'BTC Gain' by the acquisition cost per BTC of the last acquisition of the applicable period. The Company has selected the last acquisition of the applicable period to determine the market price of bitcoin solely for the purpose of facilitating this illustrative calculation.

These indicators will be communicated periodically by the Company as part of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, notably on a half-yearly and annual basis.

When the Company uses these KPIs, it also takes into account the various limitations of these metrics, including that they do not take into account debt and other liabilities and claims on company assets that would be senior to common equity, and that these indicators assume that all indebtedness will be refinanced or, in the case of the Company's (or its subsidiaries') convertible debt instruments, converted into shares of common stock in accordance with their respective terms.

Additionally, 'BTC Yield' is not, and should not be understood as, an operating performance measure or a financial or liquidity measure. In particular, 'BTC Yield' is not equivalent to "yield" in the traditional financial context. It is not a measure of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or a measure of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not, and should not be understood as, operating performance measures or financial or liquidity measures. In particular, 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not equivalent to "gain" in the traditional financial context. They also are not measures of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or measures of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. It should also be understood that 'BTC € Gain' does not represent a fair value gain of the Company's bitcoin holdings, and 'BTC € Gain' may be positive during periods when the Company has incurred fair value losses on its bitcoin holdings.

The trading price of the Company's common stock depends on numerous factors in addition to the quantity of bitcoins the Company holds and number of actual or potential shares of its stock outstanding, and as a result, the market value of the Company's shares may trade at a discount or a premium relative to the market value of the bitcoin the Company holds, and neither 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' nor 'BTC € Gain' are indicative or predictive of the trading price of the Company's securities.

As noted above, these KPIs are narrow in their purpose and are used by the Company to assist it in assessing the use of the equity capital, as it pertains to its bitcoin holdings only.

The Company's ability to achieve positive 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', or 'BTC € Gain' may depend on a variety of factors, including its ability to generate profits in excess of its fixed charges and other expenses, as well as factors outside of its control, such as the price of bitcoin, and the availability of financing on favorable terms. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The presentation of these KPIs does not imply any intention to pay dividends on its common shares in the future. Holding the Company's common shares does not equate to direct ownership of the Bitcoin held by the Company. Investors should rely on the financial statements and other disclosures by the Company. These KPIs are only intended as supplemental metrics for those who understand their purpose and limitations, not as replacements for traditional financial analysis.

Risk factors

The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2024 annual financial report, available for free on the Company's website (https://www.cptlb.com). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.

* * *

About Capital B (ALCPB)
Capital B is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed
on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence,
AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development.		EURONEXT Growth Paris
Ticker: ALCPB
ISIN: FR0011053636
Reuters: ALCPB.PA
Bloomberg: ALCPB.FP

Contact:
communication@theblockchain-group.com

Contacts - Actus Finance & Communication
Investor relations
Mathieu Calleux
tbg@actus.fr		Press relations
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
acdudicourt@actus.fr - +33 6 24 03 26 52
Céline Bruggeman
cbruggeman@actus.fr - +33 6 87 52 71 99
Capital B press releases are available on:
Financial information - Capital B
To receive all press releases free of charge, register with Actusnews
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lW1pZZWZkpfHnpydapxuaZZob5eUlGGWlmLLm2Oea8vKZ2lnmW+XaMqaZnJkmmZu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93518-20250805-tbg-cp-05-aout-2025-en-final.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
