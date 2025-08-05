Anzeige
05.08.2025
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Doc re Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

5 August 2025

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 30 June 2025 will commence on 5 August 2025 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 5 September 2025.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


