Swiss-regulated crypto bank pioneers institutional access amid growing ETF momentum

AMINA Bank AG ("AMINA"), a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-regulated crypto bank with global reach, today becomes the first regulated bank worldwide to offer custody and trading services for SUI, the native token of the Sui blockchain, renowned for its speed, scalability, and institutional-grade applications. Staking on SUI will be available to clients in the coming months.

This announcement comes as SUI makes strides into the wider public markets with multiple SUI ETF filings underway, including Canary Capital's formal SEC review, 21Shares' Nasdaq filing, and inclusion in Bitwise's crypto index ETF. This demonstrates growing institutional recognition of Sui's technical differentiation, with AMINA providing its clients with early access ahead of broader public market integration.

Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer of AMINA Bank, said: "AMINA's role extends beyond providing access. We identify and enable institutional participation in breakthrough technologies before they reach mainstream markets. What sets Sui apart is that it's been built specifically to replace Web2 infrastructure in businesses, offering efficiencies that many other Layer-1s simply cannot match. We're already seeing traditional businesses building on Sui, and we're proud to be the first bank globally to provide our clients with regulated access to what represents the next generation of Layer-1 technology."

AMINA's SUI offering provides clients with built-in deposit and withdrawal governance designed to support compliance and audit readiness. In addition, there are no volume caps or trading limits so clients can size positions in line with their strategy.

"SUI access on AMINA is yet another marker of interest as the Sui ecosystem continues its rapid expansion to more institutional surfaces around the world," said Alonso de Gortari, Chief Economist Director of Product, Finance, Mysten Labs. "Sui's underlying technology was built for the scale that banks and large enterprises require, while AMINA's institutional-grade infrastructure and client-base accelerates our work to drive the global expansion and adoption of Sui."

The Sui blockchain was built for the latency-sensitive applications institutions require. Unlike many emerging networks, in just two short years, Sui has emerged as a formidable Layer-1 with total value locked reaching $2.2 billion. As institutional crypto adoption accelerates and ETF developments provide validation for emerging digital assets, Sui represents the next evolution in blockchain infrastructure. With its combination of technical performance, fundamental growth metrics, and enterprise-focused design, Sui is positioned as a key component in the expanding digital asset ecosystem that AMINA enables secure access to through regulated banking infrastructure.

Certain products and services may not be available to all clients based on legal and regulatory considerations.

About AMINA Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and established in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA"). In February 2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets ("ADGM") Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA") of ADGM. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1, Type 4 and Type 9 licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC").

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, please visit https://sui.io

