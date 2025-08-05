Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Announces Plans for Fully Funded Fall 2025 Phase 2 Drill Campaign in Golden Triangle of BC

Deeper, broader step-out drill campaign to offer low risk test of emerging calk-alkalic porphyry system.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to report that it is in receipt of newly processed geophysical data from the Star copper-gold project located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. This information is being used to refine target generation and drill pad placement ahead of a fully funded Phase 2 drill campaign scheduled for fall 2025. The company is shifting towards a discovery-based drill program to further expand the known deposit.

Company CEO Darryl Jones notes, "The significance of our Phase 1 drill campaign, which is nearing completion, is already driving momentum into the fall of 2025. Based on the accumulated historic data and preliminary findings from our Phase 1 campaign at Star, our team has begun advancing towards Phase 2 drilling with increased confidence and focus on targeted results to expand the Star deposit model. The company is diligently working towards unlocking what we believe is a multi-kilometer porphyry cluster. We are very pleased with what we are achieving in the field and look forward to building value well into the latter part of 2025."

Inverted IP (Induced Polarization) chargeability models support continued exploration success at Star Main and are enabling the Company to confidently design a deeper, broader step-out drill program. The well-defined supergene copper enrichment zone at Star Main, measuring approximately 250 metres by 250 metres and extending to depths of 100 metres, hosts pervasive azurite and malachite mineralization. This zone serves as the foundation for an emerging calk-alkalic porphyry system not commonly found in British Colombia. See Figure 1.

Figure 1 - Star Target Cu-oxide zone & historic drilling. Star Copper 2025

Planning for Growth: Star North and Star East

Star Copper has constructed new drill pads at its Star North target, situated approximately 1km north of current drilling. This area presents a robust geophysical and geochemical footprint matching Star Main in both size (500m x 500m) and technical signature. The overlapping soil anomaly and IP chargeability high, coupled with strong geologic continuity, make Star North a compelling, high impact drill target for Phase 2.

About 1km east of Star Main, the Star East target also mirrors the Star Main system, comprising a 250m x 500m chargeability and copper-gold soil anomaly. Both targets are fully permitted and prioritized for fall drilling.

Historical Upside at Copper Creek

Concurrently, the Company is advancing the Copper Creek target which is another historically drilled zone on the property in preparation for future testing. Drilling conducted in the 1970s returned grades of 0.48% copper from surface to 50 metres depth, (G-2-70 -341104 mE, 6456326mN UTM 9N, 000/-80 - Property File 800226) Copper Creek adds an additional dimension to the evolving porphyry cluster at Star.

Unlocking a Porphyry Cluster

Drilling to-date at Star Main has confirmed classic porphyry mineralization styles to depths of 674 metres. The Company believes that the emerging targets encompassing Star Main, Star North, Star East, and Copper Creek all represent a multi-kilometer porphyry cluster within a highly prospective and underexplored portion of BC's Golden Triangle. See Figure 2.

Figure 2 - Star Target Oxidized Zone. Star Copper 2025

Pending Assays

Results from the first phase of drilling at Star are currently being analyzed and will be reported as they are received from Bureau Veritas, a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

