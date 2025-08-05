The New York Power Authority has doubled the capacity target in its renewables plan to 6. 6 GW after criticism that its initial 3. 3 GW proposal fell short of state climate goals. From pv magazine USA The New York Power Authority doubled the capacity in its renewables plan following the backlash it received to an earlier draft released in January. The Renewables Updated Strategic Plan calls for 7 GW of solar, wind and energy storage. The previous draft called for a combined capacity of 3. 3 GW of solar, storage and wind projects, including 2. 8 GW from solar. The new draft adds 17 solar arrays, ...

