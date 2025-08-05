UK-based Acquisition Extends Firm's Relief and Exemption Capabilities with Specialised Analysts

Ryan,a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of LHL Property Auditors Ltd (LHL), a boutique property tax firm based in the UK focused on recovery of business rates reliefs and exemptions.

Founded in 2014, LHL brings more than 50 years of combined experience in business rates legislation, valuation, and compliance. With deep expertise in business rates legislation and local authority processes, the firm serves as a trusted adviser to clients across the industrial, retail, and office sectors. LHL applies a proven audit methodology to ensure accurate assessments and eliminate overpayments, focusing on local authority billing reviews, relief entitlement evaluations, rateable value analysis, and exemption qualification.

"As deeply qualified experts in business rates legislation and compliance, LHL offers our property tax clients immense value in identifying greater opportunities to leverage available tax relief," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Tom Shave. "This acquisition aligns with our Firm's mission to ensure taxpayers pay only what they owe by identifying compliant, customised solutions, and we look forward to bolstering our consulting offering to our UK clients."

Through this acquisition, Ryan welcomes 25 new team members, including LHL founder Paul Hegarty who joins the Firm as a Director. The acquisition also establishes a new Ryan office in Chippenham, further expanding the Firm's UK footprint.

"Joining a global Firm that is well aligned to our strategic goal of identifying opportunities to recover taxpayer overpayments will be hugely beneficial to our clients," said Hegarty. "Merging our expertise will empower further success thanks to the winning blend of customised services and unmatched technology that fuels results."

