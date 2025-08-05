Where Innovation Flows: Narwal to Showcase Visionary Deep Cleaning Tech at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, a global leader in intelligent floor care and one of the top five vacuum brands worldwide, is pleased to confirm its participation in IFA 2025, taking place from 5 to 9 September at Messe Berlin. Narwal will use this year's exhibition to preview its evolving product philosophy and unveil the next step in its mission to make deep, intelligent cleaning effortless.

Narwal believes true cleanliness goes beyond the surface. This core idea shapes every innovation-creating devices that don't just clean, but truly understand how to care for your home in smarter, more intuitive ways. At IFA 2025, this vision comes to life with Flow, a breakthrough technology that pushes the boundaries of smart cleaning and embodies Narwal's deep-cleaning commitment.

On 4 September, Narwal will host an exclusive event at IFA Next. While details remain undisclosed until the event, the unveiling will mark a significant milestone for the brand-not only showcasing Narwal's most advanced robotic vacuum to date, but also hinting at the company's expansion beyond robotics into a broader ecosystem of floor care tools.

Throughout the exhibition, Narwal will welcome visitors to its booth at Hall 9, Stand 119, where attendees can immerse themselves in the brand's vision. The experience offers more than a look at new hardware-it's a chance to understand Narwal's engineering obsession: from adaptive intelligence and ergonomic design to the precision of its mopping and suction technologies. It's here that the design philosophy behind Flow quietly reveals itself-in thoughtful lines, track-driven movement, and seamless integration-inviting visitors to see how Narwal redefines cleaning as part of daily life.

At IFA 2025, Narwal invites attendees to go beyond the surface-to experience not just what's new, but what's next.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense, and the Zero-Tangle System.

We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life.

As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 4 million families across 30 countries, including Europe, North America, South Korea, and Australia.

