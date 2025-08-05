Anzeige
05.08.2025
Syncron Inc: Syncron Appoints Risa Sparks as New Chief Financial Officer

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron, a global leader in cloud-based after-sales service solutions, today announced the appointment of Risa Sparks as Chief Financial Officer. Sparks succeeds Daniel Rosenthal, who has been instrumental in strengthening Syncron's financial strategy and operations.

Risa Sparks brings nearly 25 years of financial and operational leadership across technology, energy, and manufacturing. Prior to joining Syncron, she served as CFO at ETQ, a Hexagon company specializing in enterprise quality and compliance software. Previously, she held senior finance roles at Everbridge and edX, leading strategic initiatives and overseeing global finance operations. Earlier in her career, she spent over a decade at Chevron in various international finance and treasury roles and began her career at Intel as an engineer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Risa to the team and look forward to working with her as we continue to expand Syncron globally," said Josh Weiss, Chief Executive Officer at Syncron. "Risa's experience in leadership roles within leading industrial enterprise software, passion for growth, customers, and overall leadership in managing global teams make her an ideal fit for Syncron. On behalf of the entire Management Team and Board, I also extend our deepest gratitude to Daniel for his invaluable contributions, dedication, and strategic support, which have positioned Syncron for sustained success."

"I'm excited to join Syncron at such a transformative time in the aftermarket service industry," said Sparks. "I look forward to collaborating closely with our talented team and valued customers to help Syncron scale and further elevate after-sales service as a strategic growth engine for manufacturers and distributors around the globe."

About Syncron
Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket business performance. With a customer base that includes many of the world's top brands, Syncron's award-winning solutions deliver exceptional customer value and business growth.



For media inquiries, please contact: Claudine Bianchi, CMO, Syncron claudine.bianchi@syncron.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
