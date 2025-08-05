Delta Capita, a leading global capital markets managed services, technology and consulting provider, has acquired the Report Hub pre- and post-trade reporting solution from The Depository Trust Clearing Corporation (DTCC), adding to its growing portfolio of solutions for OTC Derivatives and Securities Operations.

Report Hub provides a highly efficient solution for pre- and post-trade reporting, helping firms manage the complexities of global regulatory reporting mandates in eight global jurisdictions and 14 regulatory regimes, including EMIR, MiFID, SFTR, MAS, ASIC and CFTC.

This acquisition extends Delta Capita's client base to nearly 250 institutional clients globally including banks, hedge funds assets managers across Europe, APAC and North America and accelerates Delta Capita's vision to deliver managed services and technology in complex operational areas across the financial services industry.

Joe Channer, CEO at Delta Capita, commented:

"Through further investment and innovation we expect Report Hub to become the industry's first choice for multi-jurisdictional pre-reporting and post-reporting obligations. Combined with our regulatory operations and advisory capabilities, Delta Capita now offers a complete range of services to support clients regulatory reporting, accelerating our strategy for delivering mutualised managed services across the capital markets value chain."

Mark Aldous, Global Head of Capital Markets Managed Services at Delta Capita, stated:

"The acquisition of the industry's leading pre- and post-trade reporting tool complements our deep expertise in trade reporting, enabling us to meet our clients' requirements across technology and managed services to advisory and regulatory reporting operations. Report Hub complements Delta Capita's existing range of specialist managed services and technologies across derivatives and structured products, post-trade, market infrastructure, pricing and risk, and KYC services."

This milestone builds on Delta Capita's recent successes, including strategic acquisitions and advancements in capital markets technology. It further solidifies Delta Capita's role as a trusted partner to global financial institutions seeking scalable, efficient solutions in an ever-evolving market, and follows HSBC's selection of Delta Capita to deliver OTC derivatives confirmation and settlement services globally under a multi-year agreement announced earlier this year.

Find out more about Delta Capita's regulatory reporting offering here: https://www.deltacapita.com/services/regulatory-reporting

About Delta Capita

Delta Capita is a leading global capital markets managed services, technology and consulting provider. With a team of over 1,500 professionals across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Delta Capita specialises in delivering multi-client managed services by integrating advanced technology, skilled talent, and robust infrastructure.

