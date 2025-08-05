Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) has discovered a new record-low green ammonia price of INR 51. 8 ($0. 59)/kg, or around $591. 25 per metric ton, in its latest auction. The winning bid was placed by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. From pv magazine India SECI has discovered a new record-low green ammonia price of INR 51. 8/kg, or around $591. 25 per ton, in its latest auction. The winning bid was placed by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd for the supply of 70,000 metric tons of green ammonia annually to Krishana Phoschem's facility in Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh. This follows SECI's earlier record, set in ...

