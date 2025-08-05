Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Stark Future proudly unveils the VARG MX 1.2, a significant evolution of its groundbreaking premium electric motocross platform.



Building on the global success of the original VARG MX, version 1.2 introduces advanced updates in powertrain, chassis design, and software features, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the Premium electric motorcycle industry.





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/261195_e1e43627544fdb6d_001full.jpg

Adjustable Power: Fully Customizable, Limitless Adaptability.

At the heart of the VARG MX 1.2 is the Stark 80hp electric powertrain. What truly sets it apart is the fully adjustable power delivery, allowing riders to fine-tune output from 10hp to 80hp in real-time. Fine control over the power curve and motor braking ensures a ride that's adapted to every rider, track, or terrain all at the tip of your fingers.



Game Changing Connectivity: Meet Arkenstone + Laps

Fully integrated and field-tested toughness, this Android-powered unit sits in the handlebar and wirelessly connects deeper to the entire bike ecosystem, providing improved connectivity.





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/261195_e1e43627544fdb6d_002full.jpg

With a few taps, riders can fine-tune power delivery, switch maps on the fly, and now with the new Laps feature, track GPS lap times and navigate new terrain.



Developed with one of the world's top map providers, Laps gives riders real-time course data and splits, right on the bike.



Ride Longer. Ride Further.

Powered by a proprietary 7.2 kWh battery, housed in a patented magnesium honeycomb case, the 1.2 now offers up to 20% more range than its predecessor. With a peak of 80 horsepower, 973 Nm at the wheel, and weighing just 118 kg. The VARG MX 1.2 delivers unmatched performance for longer.



The battery itself plays a structural role, improving frame stiffness and thermal performance, while the updated motor increases efficiency and keeps heat low.



Proven by Pros, Engineered Through Racing

Under the direction of Sébastien Tortelli, two-time World Champion and Stark's Racing Director, the bike has been relentlessly tested, raced, and refined to push performance further with every lap. Tortelli, who led testing for the original VARG, now oversees Stark's racing program, a vital channel for high-speed R&D that directly shapes every update in the 1.2.





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/261195_e1e43627544fdb6d_003full.jpg

Sébastien Tortelli, Stark Future - Racing Director: "Racing is where weaknesses show and strengths are proven. With the VARG MX 1.2, we've turned competition into development; every race, every rider, every condition feeds into what we build. This bike is the direct result of that process. It's taken a lot of sweat, hard work, and constant learning to raise the bar for what's possible in motocross. We're not just keeping up-we're delivering more traction, more stability, more features, and a longer range. We're pushing the boundaries."



Innovation Built with the Global Motocross Community:

Through a dealer-supported testing and race program in 18 countries, paired with live input from Stark's connected riding ecosystem, every detail of the 1.2 has been shaped by riders, from firmware logic and suspension feel to mechanical function & durability.



What's New in the VARG MX 1.2:

Updated powertrain with improved efficiency.

New battery pack with 7.2 kWh.

New frame, lighter by using an even stronger steel alloy with twice the strength of the chromoly steel used by other European manufacturers and increased flex.

Over molded wiring harness for extreme conditions.

Internally routed map switch cable, cleaner and protected.

Reinforced, dual-compound skid plate, fully biodegradable.

Redesigned chain guide with 266% more lateral stiffness and minimal 7 % weight gain.

Lap mode, which will also be made available in all existing bikes in the next few months.

New improved inner tubes, which significantly improved durability.

New Stark Arkenstone Phone and docking station, with better connectivity, speed, brightness and clamping system.

New gearbox, lighter and higher efficiency.

Smarter. Stronger. Engineered to Perform.

The new high-strength steel alloy frame is 0.9 kg lighter with refined flex around the shock mount area. This enhances feedback, rider comfort, and control. The KYB suspension system has also been retuned with updated mid-valve shim stacks, 310mm of travel, and selectable spring rates based on rider weight, something no other OEM offers today.

A Tailored Experience, Built Around You

Choice of Dunlop MX34 or Pirelli MX32 tires with tubes or mousse.

Optional titanium hardware package drops 900 grams.

Brembo braking system: foot or handlebar-operated.

Three seat grip levels: Standard, Grip, and Super Grip for total control.

Less Maintenance. More Laps. More Freedom.

With no pistons, clutches, or filters to worry about, the VARG MX 1.2 slashes maintenance time and cost. Over 100 hours of riding, it can save owners up to $5,000 USD.

Stark offers a two-year full warranty on the entire bike.

Now Available Worldwide:

The VARG MX 1.2 is offered in two configurations:

Standard (60hp): €12,490 / £10,490 / $12,490* / AUD 18,990

Alpha (80hp): €13,490 / £11,490 / $13,490* / AUD 19,990

*Note: US pricing excludes $1,000 tariff charge.

Available at starkfuture.com or through Stark Future's global dealer network of 500+ locations.

