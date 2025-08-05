Anemoi Marine Technologies: Anemoi wins major UK funding to advance Rotor Sail design

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anemoi Marine Technologies, the UK's leading developer of wind-assisted ship propulsion systems, has won funding under the sixth round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition. The £1.2 million project will include the development of a next-generation folding sail system tailored to Kamsarmax and Panamax bulk carriers, as well as aerodynamic design enhancements that will significantly increase fuel savings.

The UK Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition has so far directed £136 million in government funding to engineering innovators developing cutting-edge maritime decarbonisation solutions, with the aim of driving growth for coastal communities and cementing UK's position as a clean energy leader. The CMDC funding gives Anemoi the opportunity to further strengthen its technology leadership in the rapidly growing wind-assisted propulsion sector.

Clare Urmston, CEO of Anemoi, said: "This funding will support Anemoi in advancing the next generation of Rotor Sail technology. While our Rotor Sails are already efficient and high-performing, ongoing innovation is essential to unlock further efficiency gains, adapt to evolving vessel designs, and meet increasingly ambitious environmental targets. This investment underscores Anemoi's potential to support the UK in sustainable shipping as the maritime industry works to cut emissions."

Under the seven-month project, Anemoi will design, build and test a prototype of a new folding system for its 3.5m Rotor Sail. The result will be an industry-first for Rotor Sails of this size as folding systems have previously only been used on larger 5m sails. By allowing sails to be lowered during port operations, the design will significantly reduce operational obstacles to the uptake of wind-assisted propulsion. Operational seamlessness is a core element of Anemoi's offering, as the company also offers a unique rail deployment system, which allows the Rotor Sails to move along the deck of the ship.

In addition to the folding system development, the project will cover additional design optimisations, which are expected to improve the aerodynamic performance of wind-assisted vessels, delivering increased fuel savings and emissions reductions compared to Anemoi's current state-of-the-art Rotor Sails.

The test rig will be manufactured by UK company Pressure Design Hydraulics Engineers, with aerodynamic enhancements developed in partnership with Cape Horn Engineering, supported by Stehr Consulting. Victoria Steamship, a UK-based shipbroker, will contribute insights based on its fleet of nine vessels operating globally in the bulk carrier segment, a primary market for folding Rotor Sails. The UK innovation accelerator Connected Places Catapult will conduct market research and a port and vessel integration study.

Notes to Editors

This project is funded by UK Government through the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) programme in the Department for Transport. UK SHORE has allocated over £230m since 2022 to over 247 projects, leveraging over £107m private investment. Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is the main delivery partner for UK SHORE interventions, including the flagship CMDC and ZEVI competitions.

Maritime is a key sector which needs to find innovative solutions to its carbon footprint in order to contribute to the UK's decarbonisation agenda. The UK SHORE programme is a key part of that work, supporting research and development to unlock an industry-led transition towards Net Zero and deliver economic growth, in line with the Government's missions and the Plan for Change.

The UK SHORE programme consists of multiple headline projects situated all across the UK from Belfast and Orkney to Cornwall and Portsmouth and all points in between - showcasing the exceptional, highly-skilled work being delivered throughout the UK economy. UK SHORE is supporting 500 organisations, unlocking investment potential in UK technologies, at UK ports and at UK shipyards.

