Aktia Pankki Oyj: Change in Aktia Bank Plc's Executive Committee: Kati Eriksson leaves the company

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

5 August 2025 at 7.45 a.m.

Change in Aktia Bank Plc's Executive Committee: Kati Eriksson leaves the company

The Executive Vice President in charge of Asset Management at Aktia, Kati Eriksson, has decided to leave her position in Aktia's Executive Committee for new career opportunities outside the company. Kati Eriksson will be available to Aktia during a transition period to ensure a successful handover of responsibilities.

Pol.Sc., CEFA Pasi Vuorinen has been appointed interim EVP in charge of Asset Management as of today. In this role, Vuorinen reports to Aktia's CEO and serves as a member of Aktia's Executive Committee. Vuorinen, who has over 20 years of experience in wealth management, has been with Aktia since 2024 and currently serves as Head of Customers within Aktia's asset management. He has previously held positions at OP Financial Group and Danske Bank.

- It has been a privilege to work alongside such committed and competent colleagues. I am particularly proud of the strong team we have built within Aktia's asset management and everything we have accomplished together. I look back on my time at the company with warmth and gratitude, says Kati Eriksson.

- With her deep expertise, strategic thinking and inspiring leadership, Kati Eriksson has played a key role in the development of our asset management business. As a colleague, she has been highly valued and respected, and I would like to extend my warm thanks to her for her contributions. I wish her all the best and success in her next step, says Aktia's acting CEO Anssi Huhta.

- Asset management is of key importance to Aktia's success, particularly within the framework of the Momentum acceleration programme. We have ambitious goals, and the EVP responsible for asset management is therefore a crucial key figure. A recruitment process will begin immediately, says Aktia's incoming CEO Carl Haglund.

Pasi Vuorinen's temporary appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

