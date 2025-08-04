Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Raises Full Year 2025 Guidance

Highlights (All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted):

Net sales of $541.0 million for the quarter, up 7.6% compared to $503.0 million

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.91, up 25% compared to $1.53

Adjusted diluted EPS* of $2.06, up 23% compared to $1.67

Raises its full year guidance for 2025

COLMAR, Pa., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the "Company" or "Dorman") (NASDAQ: DORM), a leading supplier in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025.

Kevin Olsen, Dorman's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We had an outstanding second quarter, with top- and bottom-line growth exceeding our expectations. Strong demand in our Light Duty business drove total net sales growth of 7.6% compared to last year's second quarter. Additionally, we continued to drive cost savings across the enterprise through our supply chain diversification, productivity, and automation initiatives, which contributed to a 25% increase in diluted EPS and a 23% increase in adjusted diluted EPS over the same period.

"With our strong performance through the first half of the year, along with our improved outlook, and the timing dynamics of when pricing and costs will be recognized from tariffs, we are raising our net sales and diluted EPS guidance ranges. For 2025, we now expect net sales growth to be in the range of 7% to 9%, diluted EPS to be in the range of $8.05 to $8.35, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $8.60 to $8.90."

Second Quarter Financial Results

The Company reported second quarter 2025 net sales of $541.0 million, up 7.6% compared to net sales of $503.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was $219.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, or 40.6% of net sales, compared to $199.4 million, or 39.6% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $137.0 million, or 25.3% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $126.9 million, or 25.2% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses* were $131.3 million, or 24.3% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $120.7 million, or 24.0% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.

Diluted EPS was $1.91 in the second quarter of 2025, up 25% compared to diluted EPS of $1.53 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $2.06 in the second quarter of 2025, up 23% compared to adjusted diluted EPS* of $1.67 in the same quarter last year.

Segment results were as follows:

Net Sales Segment Profit Margin ($ in millions) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change Light Duty $ 424.4 $ 385.4 10 % 18.5 % 17.1 % 140 bps Heavy Duty $ 62.1 $ 61.2 1 % 0.8 % 4.4 % -360 bps Specialty Vehicle $ 54.5 $ 56.4 -3 % 17.3 % 17.8 % -50 bps



2025 Guidance

The Company updates its full year 2025 guidance as detailed in the table below, which includes the expected impact of tariffs enacted as of August 4, 2025. Our guidance excludes any potential impacts from tariff changes after August 4, 2025, supply chain disruptions, trade restrictions, significant inflation, future acquisitions and divestitures, interest rate changes, and share repurchases.

Updated 2025 Guidance Prior 2025 Guidance Net Sales Growth vs. 2024 7% - 9% 3% - 5% Diluted EPS $8.05 - $8.35 $7.00 - $7.30 Growth vs. 2024 31% - 36% 14% - 19% Adjusted Diluted EPS* $8.60 - $8.90 $7.55 - $7.85 Growth vs. 2024 21% - 25% 6% - 10% Tax Rate Estimate 24 % 24 %



About Dorman Products

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

*Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains Non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these Non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental schedules attached.

Visit our website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website periodically to view new and updated information.

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per-share amounts)



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 6/28/25 Pct.* 6/29/24 Pct. * Net sales $ 540,959 100.0 $ 502,951 100.0 Cost of goods sold 321,446 59.4 303,550 60.4 Gross profit 219,513 40.6 199,401 39.6 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 137,032 25.3 126,949 25.2 Income from operations 82,481 15.2 72,452 14.4 Interest expense, net 7,182 1.3 10,202 2.0 Other income, net (1,544 ) (0.3 ) (136 ) (0.0 ) Income before income taxes 76,843 14.2 62,386 12.4 Provision for income taxes 18,134 3.4 14,976 3.0 Net income $ 58,709 10.9 $ 47,410 9.4 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.91 $ 1.53 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,680 31,071 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) 6/28/25 Pct.* 6/29/24 Pct. * Net sales $ 1,048,651 100.0 $ 971,652 100.0 Cost of goods sold 621,430 59.3 590,805 60.8 Gross profit 427,221 40.7 380,847 39.2 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 264,666 25.2 253,957 26.1 Income from operations 162,555 15.5 126,890 13.1 Interest expense, net 14,540 1.4 20,807 2.1 Other income, net (2,905 ) (0.3 ) (96 ) (0.0 ) Income before income taxes 150,920 14.4 106,179 10.9 Provision for income taxes 34,706 3.3 25,941 2.7 Net income $ 116,214 11.1 $ 80,238 8.3 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.78 $ 2.58 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,744 31,160

* Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)



(unaudited) 6/28/25 12/31/24 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,845 $ 57,137 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,131 and $1,619 532,121 573,787 Inventories 798,211 707,977 Prepaids and other current assets 39,554 30,859 Total current assets 1,426,731 1,369,760 Property, plant, and equipment, net 166,606 164,499 Operating lease right-of-use assets 112,024 118,499 Goodwill 444,334 442,886 Intangible assets, net 267,830 278,213 Deferred tax assets 5,865 5,786 Other assets 48,075 44,878 Total assets $ 2,471,465 $ 2,424,521 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 221,307 $ 231,814 Accrued compensation 24,083 44,002 Accrued customer rebates and returns 203,167 204,355 Revolving credit facility - 13,960 Current portion of long-term debt 31,250 28,125 Other accrued liabilities 40,267 41,546 Total current liabilities 520,074 563,802 Long-term debt 430,338 439,513 Long-term operating lease liabilities 97,720 105,142 Deferred tax liabilities 3,803 3,700 Other long-term liabilities 19,784 18,894 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 30,523,887 and 30,565,855 shares issued and outstanding in 2025 and 2024, respectively 305 306 Additional paid-in capital 121,914 119,077 Retained earnings 1,281,741 1,180,862 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,214 ) (6,775 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,399,746 1,293,470 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,471,465 $ 2,424,521

Selected Cash Flow Information (unaudited):



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) 6/28/25 6/29/24 6/28/25 6/29/24 Cash provided by operating activities $ 8,548 $ 63,349 $ 59,785 $ 115,329 Depreciation and amortization $ 13,919 $ 14,352 $ 27,762 $ 28,203 Capital expenditures $ 8,450 $ 11,935 $ 19,435 $ 22,690



DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Our financial results include certain financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures, or considered in isolation, for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position or cash flows. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. However, we have presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe this presentation, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results, profitability trends, and underlying growth relative to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP financial measures may reflect adjustments for charges such as fair value adjustments, amortization, transaction costs, severance, accelerated depreciation, and other similar expenses related to acquisitions as well as other items that we believe are not related to our ongoing performance.

Adjusted Net Income:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) 6/28/25* 6/29/24* 6/28/25* 6/29/24* Net income (GAAP) $ 58,709 $ 47,410 $ 116,214 $ 80,238 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 5,406 5,481 10,877 10,965 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 341 448 833 931 Pretax reduction in workforce costs [3] 33 282 147 4,850 Tax adjustment (related to above items) [4] (1,403 ) (1,644 ) (2,877 ) (4,161 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 63,086 $ 51,977 $ 125,194 $ 92,823 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.91 $ 1.53 $ 3.78 $ 2.58 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 0.18 0.18 0.35 0.35 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Pretax reduction in workforce costs [3] 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.16 Tax adjustment (related to above items) [4] (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.09 ) (0.13 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 2.06 $ 1.67 $ 4.07 $ 2.98 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,680 31,071 30,744 31,160

* Amounts may not add due to rounding.

See accompanying notes at the end of this supplemental schedule.

Adjusted Gross Profit:



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 6/28/25 Pct.** 6/29/24 Pct.** Gross profit (GAAP) $ 219,513 40.6 $ 199,401 39.6 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] - - 2 0.0 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 219,513 40.6 $ 199,403 39.6 Net sales $ 540,959 $ 502,951 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) 6/28/25 Pct.** 6/29/24 Pct.** Gross profit (GAAP) $ 427,221 40.7 $ 380,847 39.2 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] - - 10 0.0 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 427,221 40.7 $ 380,857 39.2 Net sales $ 1,048,651 $ 971,652

Adjusted SG&A Expenses:



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 6/28/25 Pct.** 6/29/24 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 137,032 25.3 $ 126,949 25.2 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (5,406 ) (1.0 ) (5,481 ) (1.1 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (341 ) (0.1 ) (446 ) (0.1 ) Pretax reduction in workforce costs [3] (33 ) (0.0 ) (282 ) (0.1 ) Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 131,252 24.3 $ 120,740 24.0 Net sales $ 540,959 $ 502,951 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) 6/28/25 Pct.** 6/29/24 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 264,666 25.2 $ 253,957 26.1 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (10,877 ) (1.0 ) (10,965 ) (1.1 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (833 ) (0.1 ) (921 ) (0.1 ) Pretax reduction in workforce costs [5] (147 ) (0.0 ) (4,850 ) (0.5 ) Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 252,809 24.1 $ 237,221 24.4 Net sales $ 1,048,651 $ 971,652

* *Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.

[1] - Pretax acquisition-related intangible asset amortization results from allocating the purchase price of acquisitions to the acquired tangible and intangible assets of the acquired business and recognizing the cost of the intangible asset over the period of benefit. Such costs were $5.4 million pretax (or $4.1 million after tax) and $10.9 million pretax (or $8.2 million after tax) during the three and six months ended June 28, 2025, respectively. Such costs were $5.5 million pretax (or $4.1 million after tax) and $11.0 million pretax (or $8.2 million after tax) during the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, respectively.

[2] - Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs include costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions. During the three and six months ended June 28, 2025, we incurred charges included in selling, general, and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions of $0.3 million pretax (or $0.2 million after tax) and $0.8 million pretax (or $0.6 million after tax), respectively.

During both the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, we incurred charges included in cost of goods sold for integration costs of $0.0 million pretax (or $0.0 million after tax). During the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, we incurred charges included in selling, general, and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions of $0.4 million pretax (or $0.3 million after tax) and $0.9 million pretax (or $0.7 million after tax), respectively.

[3] - Pretax reduction in workforce costs represents costs incurred in connection with our planned workforce reduction including severance and other payroll-related costs, insurance continuation costs, modifications of share-based compensation awards, and other costs directly attributable to the action. During the three and six months ended June 28, 2025, the expenses were $0.0 million pretax (or $0.0 million after tax) and $0.1 million pretax (or $0.1 million after tax), respectively. During the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, the expenses were $0.3 million pretax (or $0.2 million after tax) and $4.9 million pretax (or $3.7 million after tax), respectively.

[4] - Tax adjustments represent the aggregate tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments reflected in the table above and totaled $(1.4) million and $(2.9) million during the three and six months ended June 28, 2025, respectively, and $(1.6) million and $(4.2) million during the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, respectively. Such items are estimated by applying our statutory tax rate to the pretax amount, or an actual tax amount for discrete items.

2025 Guidance:

The Company provides the following updated guidance ranges related to its full year 2025 outlook:

Year Ending 12/31/2025 (unaudited) Low End* High End* Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 8.05 $ 8.35 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization 0.69 0.69 Pretax acquisition transaction and other costs 0.03 0.03 Tax adjustment (related to above items) (0.17 ) (0.17 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 8.60 $ 8.90 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,800 30,800

*Data may not add due to rounding.