Currenc Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) ("Currenc" or the "Company"), a fintech pioneer empowering financial institutions worldwide with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total Processing Value (TPV) through Tranglo was US$1.46 billion for the second quarter of 2025, increasing by 6.9% year-over-year. Total number of transactions increased to 3.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 from 2.9 million for the same period of 2024.





For the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 2024 $ $ (dollars in thousands) Remittance revenue excluding TNG Asia & GEA 5,226 4,816 Global Airtime Revenue 1,996 2,389 Indonesian Airtime Revenue 1,496 2,475 Total Revenue excluding TNG Asia & GEA 8,718 9,680

Total remittance revenues excluding TNG Asia and GEA, i.e., remittance revenues contributed by Tranglo, were US$5.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.3% year-over-year. The increase in remittance revenue was mainly due to a 6.9% increase in TPV. Tranglo's overall take rate improved to 0.36% in the second quarter of 2025 from 0.35% in the same period of 2024.





As Currenc divested TNG Asia and GEA in August and July 2024, respectively, its operating costs now reflect the operating costs of Tranglo, WalletKu and the Company's headquarters only. Also, with the rollout of its new AI initiatives, Currenc incurred US$1.0 million in operating costs related to these new businesses in the second quarter of 2025. The new AI businesses are expected to contribute incrementally to revenues and positively impact EBITDA in the near future.



Tranglo's operating costs for the second quarter of 2025 were US$3.2 million, representing a slight decrease of 3% from US$3.3 million in the same period of 2024.



WalletKu's operating costs were US$0.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to US$0.2 million for the same period of 2024.



Professional fees and director fees were US$0.7 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Other income totaled US$0.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, mainly contributed by Tranglo.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 Tranglo WalletKu TNG Asia

and GEA Headquarters

and adjustments Group

Total (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) 477 (111 ) - (5,330 ) (4,964 ) Add: Income tax expenses 148 - - (93 ) 55 Interest expense, net 15 - - 924 939 EBIT 640 (111 ) - (4,499 ) (3,970 ) Depreciation and amortization - - - - 575 EBITDA 640 (111 ) - (4,499 ) (3,395 )

The Company's total EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was a loss of US$3.4 million.

Tranglo and WalletKu's combined EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was US$0.53 million.

TNG Asia and GEA's combined losses had no impact on the Company's results from the fourth quarter of 2024 onwards as they were divested before the completion of the de-SPAC merger.

Headquarters expenses and adjustments recorded an EBIT loss of US$4.5 million, mainly contributed by: US$2.2 million in "Operating Expenses" in recognition of the incentive shares granted upon completion of the de-SPAC merger. US$1.0 million for the expenses incurred on developing AI projects. US$0.7 million for professional fees. US$0.4 million for amortization of intangible assets (Tranglo).







For the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 Tranglo WalletKu TNG Asia

and GEA Headquarters

and adjustments Group

Total (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) 586 (131 ) (1,875 ) (2,188 ) (3,608 ) Add: Income tax expenses 162 - - (93 ) 69 Interest expense, net - - 1,444 1,072 2,516 EBIT 748 (131 ) (431 ) (1,209 ) (1,023 ) Depreciation and amortization - - - - 833 EBITDA 748 (131 ) (431 ) (1,209 ) (190 )

1 Currenc divested TNG Asia and GEA in August 2024 and July 2024, respectively. As such, from the fourth quarter of 2024 onward, only Tranglo's (digital remittance and global airtime transfer businesses) and WalletKu's (Indonesian airtime business) results will be consolidated and reported in the Company's financial statements.

Management Comments

"Amid intensifying competition driven by the continued rise in digital remittance demand, we maintained healthy momentum in our remittance business, with TPV rising 6.9% year-over-year to US$1.46 billion and our overall take rate improving to 0.36% in the second quarter of 2025," said Alex Kong, Founder and Executive Chairman of Currenc. "As we continue to deemphasize lower-value airtime services and reallocate resources, we are scaling our AI product offerings to deepen engagement with financial-institution clients, broaden our addressable market, and extend our remittance reach across additional high-volume corridors. Looking ahead, we will pair consistent remittance execution with an expanding AI portfolio to build a more diverse, healthier revenue mix and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

Ronnie Hui, Chief Executive Officer of Currenc, commented, "Our remittance business performed solidly in the second quarter, delivering an 8.3% year-over-year revenue increase that largely offset the revenue decline from our lower-margin airtime transfers business. Tranglo and WalletKu together delivered positive EBITDA of US$0.53 million, while disciplined execution kept Tranglo's payout rate steady at 0.14%. We also enhanced cost management, reducing direct costs by 24.1% year over year and expanding our gross margin to 37.2%. Operating expenses increased to US$7.6 million, primarily due to a one-time incentive share expense of US$2.2 million related to the de-SPAC merger and a US$1.0 million investment in our AI initiatives. These new AI businesses are expected to generate incremental revenue and become EBITDA-accretive in the near term. Looking ahead, we will continue to streamline our cost structure, capitalize on our remittance strengths, and scale AI-driven growth to boost our profitability and shareholder value."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, it uses EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. This non-GAAP financial measure, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, is presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Currenc believes that EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results. This non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the impact of items that Currenc does not consider indicative of the performance of its business. While Currenc believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Currenc Group Inc.

Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered Agents designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance, telecommunications companies, government agencies and other financial institutions. The Company's digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities.

For additional information, please refer to the Currenc website https://www.currencgroup.com and the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

CURRENC GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Three months ended June 30, 2025 2024 US$ US$ Revenue 8,712,225 11,006,664 Cost of revenue (5,471,215 ) (7,209,690 ) Gross profit 3,241,010 3,796,974 Selling expenses - (5,772 ) General and administrative expenses (7,586,205 ) (5,141,129 ) Loss from operations (4,345,195 ) (1,349,927 ) Finance costs, net (939,538 ) (2,515,359 ) Other income 503,865 348,445 Other expenses (128,194 ) (20,597 ) Loss before income tax (4,909,062 ) (3,537,438 ) Income tax expense (55,234 ) (69,900 ) Net loss (4,964,296 ) (3,607,338 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 309,093 (206,839 ) Net loss attributable to CURRENC Group Inc. (4,655,203 ) (3,814,177 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.11 ) Shares used in net loss per share computation, basic and diluted (1) 46,527,999 33,980,753 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments 666,206 (486,102 ) Total comprehensive loss (4,298,090 ) (4,093,440 ) Total Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 304,237 (216,897 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to CURRENC Group Inc. (3,993,853 ) (4,310,337 ) (1) Retrospectively restated to reflect Reverse Recapitalization

CURRENC GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 US$ US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 59,579,802 63,821,397 Restricted cash 42,636 40,742 Accounts receivable, net 1,706,230 2,115,681 Other financial assets 1,699,380 - Amounts due from related parties 445,660 560,823 Prepayments, receivables and other assets 14,680,844 20,948,216 Total current assets 78,154,552 87,486,859 Non-current assets: Equipment and software, net 1,111,394 1,055,520 Right-of-use asset 261,765 349,240 Intangible assets 2,615,839 3,386,117 Goodwill 12,059,428 12,059,428 Deferred tax assets 344,291 342,822 Total non-current assets: 16,392,717 17,193,127 Total assets 94,547,269 104,679,986 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Borrowings 20,629,366 20,150,058 Receivable factoring 64,079 258,415 Other financial liabilities 1,786,050 - Accounts payable, accruals and other payables 36,831,399 55,329,740 Amounts due to related parties 67,057,905 67,697,074 Convertible bonds - 1,750,000 Lease liabilities 191,628 171,909 Total current liabilities: 126,560,427 145,357,196 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 692,045 876,912 Employee benefit obligation 68,146 45,289 Lease liabilities 39,259 156,647 Total non-current liabilities: 799,450 1,078,848 Total liabilities 127,359,877 146,436,044 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Shareholders' deficit: Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 555,000,000 shares authorized 76,084,675 and 46,527,999 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) (1) 7,608 4,653 Additional paid-in capital (1) 83,197,178 65,638,838 Accumulated deficit (140,852,463 ) (131,522,902 ) Accumulated other Comprehensive Loss 679,763 (108,122 ) Total shareholders' deficit attributable to Currenc Group Inc. (56,967,914 ) (65,987,533 ) Non-controlling interests 24,155,306 24,231,475 Total deficit (32,812,608 ) (41,756,058 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit 94,547,269 104,679,986 (1) Retrospectively restated to reflect Reverse Recapitalization