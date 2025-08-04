Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
MercadoLibre, Inc.: MercadoLibre Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Montevideo, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, in a Letter to Shareholders, which is now posted to the company's Investor Relations website https://investor.mercadolibre.com.

The Company will host its earnings video conference, as well as a conference call and audio webcast for any questions that investors may have, on August 4, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

In order to access our video webcast and the live audio, investors, analysts and the market in general may access the following link at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Zl712yGg to attend the live event.

To participate in our conference call Q&A, investors, analysts and the market in general may access the following link https://hdr.choruscall.com/?$Y2FsbHR5cGU9MiZyPXRydWUmaW5mbz1jb21wYW55LXBob25l or dial in through the following numbers: TOLL FREE 1-833-821-3654 | INTERNATIONAL 1-412-652-1249 and ask to join MercadoLibre's conference call to be able to pose questions.

Access to our video webcast and the live audio will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.mercadolibre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, based on unique visitors and processed orders, and is also one of the region's leading fintech platforms. Our efforts are centered on enabling e-commerce and digital financial services for our users by delivering a complete suite of technology solutions. The company is present in 18 countries including: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Through its e-commerce platform, MercadoLibre provides buyers and sellers with a robust and safe environment that fosters the development of a large e-commerce community in Latin America, a region with a population of over 650 million people and with one of the fastest-growing Internet penetration and e-commerce growth rates in the world. We believe that we offer world-class technological and commercial solutions that address the distinctive cultural and geographic challenges of operating a digital commerce platform in Latin America.

Through its fintech platform, MercadoPago, the company offers a comprehensive set of financial technology services to users of its e-commerce platform, and to users outside of its e-commerce platform. For individuals, those services include a digital account that offers a debit card, online payments, insurance, savings, investments and credit lines. For merchants, MercadoPago offers online and physical point-of-sale payments processing services as well as the digital account. For more information about MercadoLibre.com, visit: http://investor.mercadolibre.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@mercadolibre.com
http://investor.mercadolibre.com

Media Relations Contact:
valeria.bazzi@mercadolibre.com


