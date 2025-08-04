ThredUp Inc.: ThredUp Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

All results reported are for continuing operations, unless otherwise noted.

Record quarterly revenue of $77.7 million, representing an increase of 16% year-over-year

Quarterly gross margin of 79.5% and an increase in gross profit of 17% year-over-year

Active Buyers of 1.47 million, representing growth of 17% year-over-year, with new buyer growth of 74% year-over-year, reflecting ThredUp's best quarter for new buyer acquisition in its history

Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $56.2 million, up $0.8 million from the previous quarter

Issued a revised full year 2025 financial outlook, raising expectations for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margin

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and updated full year 2025 financial outlook.

"Driven by strong customer and order growth, we are extremely pleased with our second quarter performance," said ThredUp CEO and co-founder James Reinhart. "We are now more than 18-months into our AI-led product journey, and are proud to see positive results compound in new buyer and seller growth."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights1

Revenue: Revenue totaled $77.7 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year.

Revenue totaled $77.7 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year. Gross Profit and Gross Margin: Gross profit totaled $61.7 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Gross margin was 79.5% as compared to 78.8% in the second quarter last year.

Gross profit totaled $61.7 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Gross margin was 79.5% as compared to 78.8% in the second quarter last year. Loss from Continuing Operations: Loss from continuing operations was $5.2 million, or a negative 6.7% of revenue, for the second quarter 2025, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $9.4 million, or a negative 14.1% of revenue, for the second quarter last year.

Loss from continuing operations was $5.2 million, or a negative 6.7% of revenue, for the second quarter 2025, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $9.4 million, or a negative 14.1% of revenue, for the second quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations 1 : Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $3.0 million, or 3.9% of revenue, for the second quarter 2025, compared to $1.5 million, or 2.2% of revenue, for the second quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $3.0 million, or 3.9% of revenue, for the second quarter 2025, compared to $1.5 million, or 2.2% of revenue, for the second quarter last year. Active Buyers and Orders: Active Buyers of 1.47 million and Orders of 1.54 million for the second quarter 2025, representing increases of 17% and 21%, respectively, over the second quarter last year.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter 2025, ThredUp expects:

Revenue in the range of $76.0 million to $78.0 million, +25% year-over-year at the midpoint

Gross margin in the range of 77.0% to 79.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 4.5%

For the fourth quarter 2025, ThredUp expects:

Revenue in the range of $73.0 million to $75.0 million, +10% year-over-year at the midpoint

Gross margin in the range of 77.0% to 79.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 3.0%

For the full fiscal year 2025, ThredUp expects:

Revenue in the range of $298.0 million to $302.0 million, +15% year-over-year at the midpoint

Gross margin in the range of 78.0% to 79.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 4.2%

ThredUp is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of the Non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA margin to net loss margin, the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP because certain items are out of ThredUp's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of non-marketable equity investment, and severance and other reorganization costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue for the same period. Accordingly, a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA in order to calculate forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA margin is not available without unreasonable effort. However, for the third quarter of 2025, fourth quarter of 2025 and full year 2025, Depreciation and amortization is expected to be $3.2 million, $3.2 million and $12.6 million, respectively. In addition, for the third quarter of 2025, fourth quarter of 2025 and full year 2025, Stock-based compensation expense is expected to be $4.2 million, $3.6 million and $17.8 million, respectively. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected net loss being materially greater than is indicated by the currently estimated Adjusted EBITDA margin.

ThredUp is not providing a quantitative reconciliation for free cash flow estimates on a forward-looking basis because it is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of net cash provided by operating activities and certain reconciling items on a forward-looking basis, which could be significant to the Company's results.

ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,969 $ 31,851 Marketable securities 6,606 12,325 Accounts receivable, net 3,799 3,567 Other current assets 9,368 9,179 Total current assets 60,742 56,922 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,496 28,853 Property and equipment, net 67,654 68,480 Goodwill 10,746 10,746 Other assets 5,965 6,224 Total assets $ 173,603 $ 171,225 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,159 $ 8,326 Accrued and other current liabilities 26,934 29,856 Seller payable 16,345 15,142 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,870 4,345 Current portion of long-term debt 3,865 3,855 Total current liabilities 63,173 61,524 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 31,500 32,489 Long-term debt, net of current portion 16,216 18,151 Other non-current liabilities 2,507 2,760 Total liabilities 113,396 114,924 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Class A and B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,120,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 123,048 and 116,134 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 12 11 Additional paid-in capital 626,449 612,148 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2 ) 3 Accumulated deficit (566,252 ) (555,861 ) Total stockholders' equity 60,207 56,301 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 173,603 $ 171,225

ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 77,657 $ 66,717 $ 148,948 $ 131,250 Cost of revenue 15,921 14,159 30,841 26,979 Gross profit 61,736 52,558 118,107 104,271 Operating expenses: Operations, product, and technology 37,525 34,975 72,651 72,100 Marketing 16,206 13,258 29,349 24,109 Sales, general, and administrative 13,250 13,930 26,786 30,062 Total operating expenses 66,981 62,163 128,786 126,271 Operating loss (5,245 ) (9,605 ) (10,679 ) (22,000 ) Interest expense (496 ) (652 ) (1,010 ) (1,329 ) Other income, net 596 871 1,386 1,764 Loss before provision for income taxes (5,145 ) (9,386 ) (10,303 ) (21,565 ) Provision for income taxes 31 6 88 17 Loss from continuing operations (5,176 ) (9,392 ) (10,391 ) (21,582 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (4,562 ) - (8,926 ) Net loss $ (5,176 ) $ (13,954 ) $ (10,391 ) $ (30,508 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted 120,275 110,997 118,496 110,145 Loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.20 ) Loss from discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted - (0.04 ) - (0.08 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.28 )

ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 (in thousands) Net loss $ (5,176 ) $ (13,954 ) $ (10,391 ) $ (30,508 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments - (231 ) - (1,095 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities - 4 (5 ) (2 ) Total other comprehensive loss - (227 ) (5 ) (1,097 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (5,176 ) $ (14,181 ) $ (10,396 ) $ (31,605 )

ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 (in thousands) Cash flows from continuing operating activities: Loss from continuing operations $ (10,391 ) $ (21,582 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss from continuing operations to net cash provided by continuing operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 10,020 13,630 Depreciation and amortization 6,335 7,370 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 2,224 2,364 Other (149 ) (713 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (232 ) 1,346 Other current and non-current assets 96 1,488 Accounts payable 2,754 1,801 Accrued and other current liabilities (2,942 ) (190 ) Seller payable 1,203 (2,411 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,331 ) (2,850 ) Other non-current liabilities (500 ) - Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 6,087 253 Cash flows from continuing investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (9,089 ) (15,153 ) Sale and maturities of marketable securities 15,154 13,000 Purchases of property and equipment (5,094 ) (1,974 ) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities 971 (4,127 ) Cash flows from continuing financing activities: Repayment of debt (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock-based awards 14,852 1,788 Payments of withholding taxes on stock-based awards (10,769 ) (2,450 ) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing financing activities 2,083 (2,662 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations 9,141 (6,536 ) Net cash flow used in discontinued operating activities - (3,831 ) Net cash flow used in discontinued investing activities - (817 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations - (4,648 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - (160 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 9,141 (11,344 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 40,488 61,469 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 49,629 $ 50,125

ThredUp Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 (in thousands) Loss from continuing operations $ (5,176 ) $ (9,392 ) $ (10,391 ) $ (21,582 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,500 6,719 10,020 13,630 Depreciation and amortization 3,166 3,622 6,335 7,370 Interest expense 496 652 1,010 1,329 Provision for income taxes 31 6 88 17 Gain on sale of non-marketable equity investment - - (234 ) - Severance and other reorganization costs - (119 ) (3 ) 2,612 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 3,017 $ 1,488 $ 6,825 $ 3,376 Revenue $ 77,657 $ 66,717 $ 148,948 $ 131,250 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin 3.9 % 2.2 % 4.6 % 2.6 %

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 (in thousands) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 6,087 $ 253 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (5,094 ) (1,974 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow from continuing operations $ 993 $ (1,721 )

About ThredUp

ThredUp is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, ThredUp has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers enjoy ThredUp because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers enjoy shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With ThredUp's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. ThredUp has processed over 200 million unique secondhand items from 60,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, ThredUp is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential", "looking ahead", "looking forward," "seeking" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, guidance on financial results for the third and fourth quarters and full year of 2025; statements about future operating results, capital expenditures and other developments in our business and our long term growth; trends, consumer demand and growth in the online resale markets; the momentum of our business; our investments in technology and infrastructure, including with respect to AI technologies; the impact of tariffs and other changes to global trade on our business, including the closure of the de minimis loophole for goods shipped from China to the U.S. and the resulting impact on advertising expenditures of Chinese fast fashion companies; the success and expansion of our RaaS® model and the timing and plans for future RaaS® clients; our ability to attract new Active Buyers, including our efforts to make resale more engaging and accessible to a wider audience through innovative shopping experiences; and legal and regulatory developments.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract new users and convert users into buyers, Active Buyers, and sellers; our ability to achieve profitability; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to effectively manage or sustain our growth and to effectively expand our operations; risks from an intensely competitive market; our ability to effectively deploy new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, in our offerings; risks arising from economic and industry trends, including tariffs, inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, changing consumer habits, climate change and general global economic uncertainty; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; and our ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of our past or future strategic acquisitions or investments. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing ThredUp's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect ThredUp's results is included in ThredUp's SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at ir.thredup.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

ThredUp intends to announce material information to the public through the ThredUp Investor Relations website ir.thredup.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. ThredUp uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information ThredUp posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. As such, ThredUp encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on ThredUp's investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating and Business Metrics

This press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin, free cash flow and other operating and business metrics. In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that these non-GAAP measures and other operating and business metrics, are useful in evaluating our operating performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our financial position. We use these measures and metrics to evaluate and assess our operating performance, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when taken collectively with our GAAP results, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. Our non-GAAP measures and other operating and business metrics are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures and other operating and business metrics used by other companies.

We encourage investors to review our results determined in accordance with GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations for more information.

A reconciliation is provided above for Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to Loss from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as loss from continuing operations adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of non-marketable equity investment, and severance and other reorganization costs. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin represents Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations divided by Revenue for the same period.

A reconciliation is provided above for Non-GAAP free cash flow from continuing operations to Net cash provided by continuing operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Non-GAAP free cash flow as Net cash provided by continuing operating activities adjusted to exclude Purchases of property and equipment.

An Active Buyer is a ThredUp buyer who has made at least one purchase in the last twelve months. A ThredUp buyer is a customer who has created an account and purchased in our marketplaces, including through our RaaS® clients, and is identified by a unique email address. A single person could have multiple ThredUp accounts and count as multiple Active Buyers.

Orders are defined as the total number of orders placed by buyers across our marketplaces, including through our RaaS® clients, in a given period, net of cancellations.

1 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin are non-GAAP measures. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a detailed reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating and Business Metrics" for a discussion of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful.