Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
WKN: A1W4EQ | ISIN: US03823U1025 | Ticker-Symbol: A59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 22:18 Uhr
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.: Applied Optoelectronics Announces Equity Grants To Employees Under Inducement Plan

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of HFC and advanced optical networking products that power the internet, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement awards for 7,793 shares of common stock to 6 new employees, with a grant date of August 1, 2025, pursuant to the Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. 2023 Equity Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan").

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Applied Optoelectronics, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with Applied Optoelectronics, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement awards are comprised of restricted stock units which vest over a four-year period, subject to the employee's continued service on the applicable vesting dates. The restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and restricted stock unit agreements covering the grants.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China.?For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations
Lindsay Savarese
+1-212-331-8417
ir@ao-inc.com


