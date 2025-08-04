Stride Inc.: Stride, Inc. Signs Multi-District Agreements to Operate K12-Powered Online School in New Mexico

RESTON, VA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) has now partnered with Chama Valley Independent Schools and Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools, to operate Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA), one of its K12-powered online public schools, starting this fall. With more than 3,000 students already enrolled for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year, NMDCA is poised to meet the needs of a diverse and growing population of students and families.

"This partnership with Stride K12 is a strategic step forward in expanding educational access and innovation in our rural communities," said Chama Valley Independent Schools Superintendent Anthony Casados and Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools Superintendent Martin Madrid in a joint statement. "By offering a high-quality virtual option under our district umbrellas, we're creating new opportunities for students across the state while positioning our districts as forward-thinking hubs for learning."

Since its launch in 2020, NMDCA has become one of New Mexico's most prominent online public school programs, combining licensed New Mexico educators, personalized instruction, and career-focused pathways to meet the evolving needs of students across the state.

"Families in New Mexico are increasingly seeking education options that are flexible, future-focused, and built to support each student's individual needs," said Adam Hawf, Stride K12 Superintendent of Schools. "Our partnerships with Chama Valley and Santa Rosa allow us to build on our foundation in the state and collaborate with districts that share our commitment to innovation and student success."

Enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year is now open. Families can learn more and begin the application process by visiting nmdca.k12.com.

# # #

About Stride, Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at?stridelearning.com.?

About NMDCA

Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) is an online public school program serving K-12 students statewide. Operated by Stride, Inc. in partnership with local school districts, NMDCA combines academic excellence with career-readiness pathways and dual-credit opportunities. Learn more at nmdca.k12.com.



