Cabot Corporation to Acquire Mexico Carbon Manufacturing S.A. de C.V. from Bridgestone Corporation

BOSTON, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mexico Carbon Manufacturing S.A. de C.V. (MXCB) from Bridgestone Corporation. The reinforcing carbons manufacturing facility was commissioned in 2005 and is located in close proximity to Cabot's current reinforcing carbons facility in Altamira, Mexico, which has operated successfully since 1990. Furthermore, it underscores Bridgestone's confidence in Cabot as a trusted partner with a proven track record of delivering high-quality, reliable supply.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Cabot will strengthen its longstanding partnership with Bridgestone through the long-term supply of reinforcing carbon products from MXCB for Bridgestone. In addition, the facility also has the capability to manufacture other reinforcing carbon products, providing flexibility to support broader customer needs and future growth opportunities. MXCB is expected to enhance Cabot's global capabilities and support its long-term growth strategy. The transaction strengthens Cabot's position as a global leader in carbon black by adding additional production capacity, and reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable supply to key markets.

"We are excited to expand our global reinforcing carbons network and deepen our collaboration with Bridgestone," said Sean Keohane, president and chief executive officer, Cabot Corporation. "This acquisition aligns with our strategy to grow in core markets and reinforces our commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer value. Our long-standing experience in the region and cultural alignment with the local team supports a smooth integration and long-term success. Importantly, this acquisition also further strengthens our position as a global leader in reinforcing carbons, enabling us to deliver innovative solutions and dependable supply to customers."

The agreement is to acquire MXCB for $70 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis, subject to customary closing adjustments. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval in Mexico and is expected to close in the next three to six months.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp.com.

About Bridgestone Corporation

Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 121,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

