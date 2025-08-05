Inbank unaudited financial results for Q2 and 6 months of 2025

In Q2 2025, Inbank delivered record-breaking sales with an originated volume of 196 million euros, representing a 15% year-on-year increase. In the same period, Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 3.6 million euros, declining 6% year-on-year. Net profit for the first half of 2025 was 8.1 million euros, which is 5% more than a year ago. The return on equity was 9.3% in Q2 and 10.8% for the half year of 2025.

Inbank's total net income for the second quarter reached 20.7 million euros, increasing 8.4% year-on-year. Income from core activities, excluding financial and other income, grew by 15.3% to 21.1 million euros compared to 18.3 million euros year-on-year. Total operating expenses amounted to 11.6 million euros, which is a 7.1% increase year-on-year. As a result, Inbank's cost / income ratio improved to 55.9% for the quarter.

In Q2 2025, Inbank delivered record-breaking sales with an originated volume of 196 million euros, which is 15% more than a year ago. The strong performance was primarily driven by high demand for green financing products in Poland and record-high direct lending volumes across all Inbank markets.

Green financing grew 86% compared to a year ago and reached 36.9 million euros during the quarter. Direct lending grew by 44%, reaching 32.1 million euros. Merchant solutions remained Inbank's largest segment, with sales reaching 66.5 million euros, an increase of 3%. Car financing reached 47.1 million euros, showing signs of recovery following a challenging Q1, though remaining 10% below year-on-year. Rental services delivered 13.1 million euros, marking a 25% increase year-on-year.

The loan and rental portfolio reached 1.21 billion euros increasing 11.2% year-on-year, while the deposit portfolio grew by 4.9% to 1.23 billion euros. As of the end of Q2, Inbank's total assets stood at 1.5 billion euros growing 5% year-on-year.

Impairments on loans and receivables increased by 18.1% to 4.9 million euros and accounted for 1.64% of the average loan and rental portfolio, slightly exceeding our target. However, for the first half of the year, impairments remained within target at 1.59%

By the end of Q2, the number of active customer contracts reached 931,000 and 5,700 active partners.





Priit Põldoja, CEO, comments on the results:

"In the first half of 2025, Inbank's growth has been more measured. While we achieved a record high originated volume this quarter and are likely to surpass it in coming periods, we have maintained a disciplined approach to growth opportunities. Inbank's market share continues to expand across the Baltics. By the end of 2024, we reached 20.3% market share in consumer lending in Estonia. As interest rates decline, our margins continue to improve. However, to continue on our profitable growth path, we need to explore new niches in a €50bn Polish consumer finance market beyond our successful solar panel business and build our presence in Czechia. The last quarter marked a step in that direction, with record sales of 78 million euros in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region.

Inbank continues to grow not only geographically, but also by expanding its product offerings. In the last quarter, we launched payment protection insurance in Latvia and Lithuania, completing our presence with this product across all Baltic countries. Expanding our range of fee-based products for our large customer base remains an important strategic focus for Inbank.

In early Q2, Inbank strengthened its Supervisory Board by appointing Erkki Raasuke as independent Chairman and welcoming two new members: Isabel Faragalli, a seasoned debt capital markets professional, and Sergei Anikin, an experienced tech leader. We look forward to working with the new Board to drive Inbank's European embedded finance growth strategy in the years ahead."

Key financial indicators as of 30.06.2025

Total assets EUR 1.50 billion

Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.21 billion

Customer deposits EUR 1.23 billion

Total equity EUR 156 million

Net profit EUR 3.6 million

Return on equity 9.3%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 6 months 2025 6 months 2024 Interest income calculated using effective interest method 31,766 29,308 63,039 58,076 Interest expense -13,295 -13,072 -26,608 -26,684 Net interest income 18,471 16,236 36,431 31,392 Fee and commission income 15 106 22 217 Fee and commission expenses -881 -1,183 -2,113 -2,369 Net fee and commission income/expenses -866 -1,077 -2,091 -2,152 Rental income 9,524 8,159 18,673 15,308 Sale of assets previously rented to customers 4,307 3,539 8,268 8,122 Other operating income 8 137 19 476 Depreciation of rental assets -4,559 -3,469 -8,821 -6,800 Other operating expenses -1,669 -1,868 -3,352 -3,326 Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers -4,053 -3,386 -7,696 -7,736 Net rental income/expenses 3,558 3,112 7,091 6,044 Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value -463 305 -19 1,195 Foreign exchange rate gain/losses 39 557 58 218 Net gain/losses from financial items -424 862 39 1,413 Total net income 20,739 19,133 41,470 36,697 Personnel expenses -5,759 -4,922 -11,369 -9,693 Marketing expenses -1,034 -704 -1,887 -1,337 Administrative expenses -3,066 -3,187 -6,028 -6,025 Depreciation, amortization -1,739 -2,018 -3,402 -3,774 Total operating expenses -11,598 -10,831 -22,686 -20,829 Impairment losses on loans and receivables -4,875 -4,127 -9,345 -7,326 Profit before income tax 4,266 4,175 9,439 8,542 Income tax expense -702 -398 -1,344 -801 Profit for the period 3,564 3,777 8,095 7,741 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -32 -277 -139 -257 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,532 3,500 7,956 7,484

Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

30.06.2025 31.12.2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 162,628 153,191 Mandatory reserves at central banks 26,687 25,156 Investments in debt securities 47,447 46,724 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 0 27 Loans and receivables 1,088,936 1,041,542 Other financial assets 5,829 4,569 Tangible fixed assets 102,110 98,069 Right of use assets 21,241 20,551 Intangible assets 32,557 31,560 Other assets 6,706 9,718 Deferred tax assets 5,218 4,707 Total assets 1,499,359 1,435,814 Liabilities Customer deposits 1,233,383 1,171,359 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 687 503 Other financial liabilities 63,050 59,135 Current tax liability 529 62 Deferred tax liability 878 533 Other liabilities 4,242 4,620 Subordinated debt securities 40,911 52,046 Total liabilities 1,343,680 1,288,258 Equity Share capital 1,152 1,152 Share premium 54,849 54,849 Statutory reserve 115 109 Other reserves 1,357 1,329 Retained earnings 98,206 90,117 Total equity 155,679 147,556 Total liabilities and equity 1,499,359 1,435,814





Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,700 merchants, Inbank has 931,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee