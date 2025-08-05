As Tallink Grupp Statistics For July 2025

In July 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 783,324 passengers, which is a 4.6% increase compared to July 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 19,519 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 0.6% to 112,209 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for July 2025 were the following:

July 2025 July 2024 Change Passengers 783,324 748,902 4.6% Finland - Sweden 214,552 212,531 1.0% Estonia - Finland 502,930 440,974 14.0% Estonia - Sweden 65,842 95,397 -31.0% Cargo Units 19,519 21,734 -10.2% Finland - Sweden 2,440 2,838 -14.0% Estonia - Finland 14,811 16,265 -8.9% Estonia - Sweden 2,268 2,631 -13.8% Passenger Vehicles 112,209 111,564 0.6% Finland - Sweden 16,843 16,065 4.8% Estonia - Finland 89,188 88,671 0.6% Estonia - Sweden 6,178 6,828 -9.5%

FINLAND - SWEDEN

The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA - FINLAND

The July Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. A year ago, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN

The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.

