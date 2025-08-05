Anzeige
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
München
05.08.25 | 08:18
0,593 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6090,61611:02
As Tallink Grupp Statistics For July 2025

In July 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 783,324 passengers, which is a 4.6% increase compared to July 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 19,519 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 0.6% to 112,209 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for July 2025 were the following:

July 2025July 2024Change
Passengers783,324748,9024.6%
Finland - Sweden214,552212,5311.0%
Estonia - Finland502,930440,97414.0%
Estonia - Sweden65,84295,397-31.0%
Cargo Units19,51921,734-10.2%
Finland - Sweden2,4402,838-14.0%
Estonia - Finland14,81116,265-8.9%
Estonia - Sweden2,2682,631-13.8%
Passenger Vehicles112,209111,5640.6%
Finland - Sweden16,84316,0654.8%
Estonia - Finland89,18888,6710.6%
Estonia - Sweden6,1786,828-9.5%

FINLAND - SWEDEN
The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The July Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. A year ago, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn

E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170


