As Tallink Grupp Statistics For July 2025

In July 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 783,324 passengers, which is a 4.6% increase compared to July 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 19,519 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 0.6% to 112,209 units compared to the same period a year ago.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for July 2025 were the following:
|July 2025
|July 2024
|Change
|Passengers
|783,324
|748,902
|4.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|214,552
|212,531
|1.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|502,930
|440,974
|14.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|65,842
|95,397
|-31.0%
|Cargo Units
|19,519
|21,734
|-10.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,440
|2,838
|-14.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|14,811
|16,265
|-8.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,268
|2,631
|-13.8%
|Passenger Vehicles
|112,209
|111,564
|0.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|16,843
|16,065
|4.8%
|Estonia - Finland
|89,188
|88,671
|0.6%
|Estonia - Sweden
|6,178
|6,828
|-9.5%
FINLAND - SWEDEN
The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.
ESTONIA - FINLAND
The July Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. A year ago, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.
ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.
