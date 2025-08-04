Unitronix Corp. Acquires 5.5 Bitcoin to Launch Strategic Treasury Mining Partnership

Low-Cost Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Accelerates Unitronix's Commitment to Digital Asset Leadership and Long-Term Value Creation

MARLTON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitronix Corp. (OTC: UTRX), a blockchain company focused on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and cryptocurrency asset management, today announced it has initiated its Strategic Bitcoin Mining Partnership with the acquisition of 5.5 Bitcoin (BTC) for its corporate treasury. The purchase, valued at over $600,000, reflects Unitronix's conviction in Bitcoin as a long-term macro-hedge and foundation for its evolving digital asset strategy.

This purchase and strategic partnership further substantiate management's adoption of a Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Policy, previously announced ("Unitronix Corp Adopts Bitcoin as Core Treasury Asset," June 2025 ), and highlights the company's strategic intent to diversify treasury holdings with assets designed for enduring value, liquidity, and robust risk mitigation. Through disciplined Bitcoin accumulation, Unitronix aims to enhance shareholder value, offering investors exposure to digital asset markets and a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties.

"Today's acquisition underscores our firm conviction in Bitcoin as an essential component of a lower-risk, modern, growth-oriented treasury model," stated Kenneth J. Williams, CEO of Unitronix Corp. "Unitronix is committed to delivering sustained value to shareholders by leveraging Bitcoin 's proven store-of-value characteristics and strategically aligning our treasury assets with long-term market opportunities, while reinforcing our presence in the decentralized financial ecosystem."

With this latest treasury reinforcement, Unitronix continues to align its capital strategy with on-chain finance trends, integrating Bitcoin across both asset management and infrastructure layers. Future acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and DeFi integrations remain under active consideration, driven by evolving market opportunities and ongoing strategic evaluations.

About Unitronix Corporation

Unitronix Corp. is a next-generation innovator in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency asset management, specializing in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) such as intellectual property and convertible debt instruments. By leveraging smart contracts, Unitronix enhances transparency, security, and liquidity across its digital asset operations. The company integrates advanced cryptocurrency strategies for liquidity management, growth, and innovation-combining Web3 infrastructure with disciplined financial planning to transform how tokenized assets are created, managed, and monetized. As part of its broader cryptocurrency asset management portfolio strategy, Unitronix maintains a Bitcoin treasury reserve, positioning BTC as both a macro-hedge and a high-conviction digital asset held for long-term value preservation and capital appreciation.

For more information, visit www.unitronix.ai

For investor and general inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement - This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and its management regarding the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, with actual results potentially differing materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors that could cause differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units, or the market price of its common stock, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings or on its website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

