Oxford Bank Corporation Announces Six Month And Second Quarter 2025 Operating Results

The Company's quarterly consolidated earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $2.78 million, or $1.13 per weighted average share, compared to $2.26 million, or $0.92 per weighted average share for the same period one year ago. President and CEO, David Lamb, commented, "We are pleased with the performance during the quarter and year-to-date. We continue to see momentum for profitable growth throughout 2025 and beyond although subject to all kinds of potential external risks some too new to assess today. Our business strategy has been very consistent over the years which is providing a people-oriented relationship that is supplemented by technology to constantly improve the client experience. Our core tactic is being able to serve our clients and prospective clients from the "unconventional" - start-up and distressed to providing ESOP financing to very successful conventional clients. We remain confident this strategy will continue to deliver consistent value to our stakeholders primarily shareholders, team and communities through continued solid short-term and long-term financial success for the Company."
Lamb continued, "Comparing to prior year, net income has grown due to increasing net interest income. Net interest income is the lifeblood of community banks like Oxford and provides a stable and recurring driver of earnings going forward. This growth in net interest income has come from the team's engagement in executing on our business model to provide a superior experience and providing leadership feedback on continuous improvement ideas."
Total Assets of the Company were $859.51 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $823.87 million at March 31, 2025 and $821.23 million at June 30, 2024. "The balance sheet has increased from the prior quarter end, driven by $24 million increase in deposits from the prior quarter-end. This growth consists of a $12 million increase in client deposits, bolstered by $12 million in deposits from wholesale funding markets. Wholesale funding utilization increased due to loan growth outpacing client deposit growth during the quarter. The core of our deposit portfolio has continued to perform well and serves as our primary funding source. The reliable, low-cost funding provided by our branch network and business clients functions as the foundation of our business model and is an important reason for our enviable net interest margin. Liquidity remains strong between cash and readily marketable investments," reported CEO David Lamb.
Total loans and leases at June 30, 2025 were $635.01 million, compared to $622.51 million at March 31, 2025, or $595.32 million at June 30, 2024. CEO Lamb noted, "Our lending activity remains strong without compromising our standards for credit underwriting, pricing discipline, or requirements for a full relationship which includes primary deposit account(s). There have been additional lending opportunities available to us that we have passed on due to our disciplined commitment to full-relationship banking. We are very pleased with our ability to grow the lending businesses without relenting on the cross-sale of depository relationships."
Total deposits were $721.36 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $697.44 million at March 31, 2025 and $693.98 million at June 30, 2024. Overall Bank cost of funds increased to 1.30% year-to-date, as of June 30, 2025, from 1.27% for the first quarter of 2025, or 1.25% for full-year 2024. The Bank's loan and deposit activity in the quarter resulted in Net Interest Margin ("NIM") expansion to 5.22% year-to-date, as of June 30, 2025, from 5.15% for first quarter of 2025. This compares to 4.88% for full-year 2024. "We continue to be pleased with the stickiness of our deposits and the strength of our client relationships. This is the foundation of our low-cost funding mix and has allowed us to maintain margin despite operating in a rate environment where competition for deposits is very high. While utilizing comparatively expensive wholesale funding has driven the increase in our overall cost of funds, facilitating loan growth in this manner has ensured we do not unnecessarily cannibalize our low-cost branch network deposits in pursuit of balance sheet expansion," continued Lamb.
The allowance for credit loss increased slightly, to $7.29 million at June 30, 2025, from $7.27 million at March 31, 2025. Provisions for credit loss of $1.37 million this quarter were driven primarily by net charge-offs of $1.28 million. Nearly all of these charge-offs were associated with a single loan relationship that was specifically reserved for during Q4 of 2024, which was transferred to Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") during this quarter. Lamb commented, "While non-accrual loans remain elevated compared to peers, we are confident that our exposures are properly supported by robust collateral coverage and/or government guarantee programs. For example, 39% of non-accrual loans have SBA guarantees associated with them. We expect the loan portfolio to continue to show only modest and isolated losses. The drag, if any, on earnings performance is expected to be minor. We have not seen the impact of tariffs yet but are monitoring very closely with our customers and prospective customers. The Bank has comparatively low levels of investment real estate and office exposure and a good mix of industry and geography (albeit southeast Michigan centered) that mitigates concentration risk. We also actively utilize the SBA and other government guarantee programs like the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to mitigate weaknesses in transactions to allow us to continue to provide capital to the businesses within the communities where we live and work."
The Company's total shareholders' equity was $103.18 million as of June 30, 2025, representing book value per share of $41.70, compared to total shareholders' equity of $99.85 million, or $40.51 per share at March 31, 2025 and $90.16 million, or $36.72 per share at June 30, 2024. The increase in year-over-year equity is mainly a reflection of the positive accretion of retained earnings. The subsidiary Bank's Tier 1 capital totaled $101.63 million as of June 20, 2025, or 14.29% of risk-weighted assets compared to $98.53 million, or 13.99% of risk-weighted assets as of March 31, 2025, and $92.04 million, or 13.59% as of June 30, 2024.
Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full-service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, and Oxford, Michigan. The Bank also has Customer Experience Centers in Ann Arbor, Macomb and Rochester Hills, Michigan, with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking/commercial finance centers in Phoenix, AZ., Wixom, downtown Oxford, and Flint, Michigan. The Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management since it first opened for business in 1884. For more information about Oxford Bank and its complete line of financial services, please visit www.oxfordbank.bank.
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in the Release may be deemed forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Words or phrases "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "estimate", "project", or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors which could cause actual results to differ, include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in economic conditions of the Bank's market area, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, the acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's and Corporation's reports. These forward-looking statements represent the Bank's judgment as of the date of this report. The Bank disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
June 30
2025
2024
ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 51,851
$ 59,854
Interest bearing time deposits in banks
750
3,985
Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale
116,964
119,616
Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity
1,160
1,170
Loans and Leases
635,007
595,320
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(7,293)
(6,732)
Net loans and leases
627,714
588,588
Premises and equipment, net
8,618
8,402
Other real estate owned
7,267
-
Goodwill
7,000
7,000
Bank-owned life insurance
11,398
11,027
Equipment on operating leases, net
2,596
3,664
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
24,187
17,923
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 859,505
$ 821,229
LIABILITIES:
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 275,179
$ 267,714
Interest-bearing
446,176
426,267
Total deposits
721,355
693,981
Borrowings
15,925
25,762
Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities
17,478
10,041
TOTAL LIABILITIES
754,758
729,784
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
2,474,361 and 2,455,341 shares issued and outstanding as of
June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively
30,726
30,314
Retained Earnings
74,822
64,782
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(2,367)
(4,933)
Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent
103,181
90,163
Noncontrolling Interest
1,566
1,282
TOTAL EQUITY
104,747
91,445
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
$ 859,505
$ 821,229
Book value per share
$41.70
$36.72
Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Quarter to Date
Year to Date
June 30
June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans and Leases, including fees
12,010
10,395
23,280
21,106
Investment securities:
Taxable
779
698
1,496
1,282
Tax-exempt
12
14
25
28
Interest bearing balances at banks
345
1,025
796
2,079
Total Interest Income
13,146
12,132
25,597
24,495
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits
2,337
2,061
4,592
3,999
Interest on borrowed funds
194
257
333
399
Total Interest Expense
2,531
2,318
4,925
4,398
Net Interest Income
10,615
9,814
20,672
20,097
Provision for credit losses
1,369
1,257
997
1,214
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
9,246
8,557
19,675
18,883
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges - deposits
153
187
300
342
ATM fee income
179
177
333
338
Gain on sale of loans
313
52
361
141
Business banking income
541
651
1,026
1,026
Commercial finance fee income
210
759
639
1,096
Operating lease revenue
169
168
337
318
Income on bank owned life insurance
94
89
186
177
Gain (loss) on disposal of Fixed Assets
255
-
255
-
Other
335
187
581
482
Total Noninterest Income
2,249
2,270
4,018
3,920
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,620
4,740
9,328
9,317
Occupancy and equipment
359
371
1,159
913
Data Processing
455
1,157
1,487
2,219
Legal and other professional fees
373
280
807
534
Other loan expense
425
329
595
532
Other
1,430
1,171
2,586
2,059
Total Noninterest Expense
7,662
8,048
15,962
15,574
Income Before Income Taxes
3,833
2,779
7,731
7,229
Income tax expense
733
689
1,468
1,549
Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest
3,100
2,090
6,263
5,680
Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
318
(168)
657
144
Net Income attributable to Parent
$ 2,782
$ 2,258
$ 5,606
$ 5,536
Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic
$ 1.13
$ 0.92
$ 2.27
$ 2.25
Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Year to Date
June 30
Change
2025
2024
Amount
Percentage
Income Statement
Interest income
$ 25,597
$ 24,495
$ 1,102
4.5 %
Interest expense
4,925
4,398
527
12.0 %
Net interest income
20,672
20,097
575
2.9 %
Provision for loan loss
997
1,214
(217)
(17.9 %)
Noninterest income
4,018
3,920
98
2.5 %
Noninterest expense
15,962
15,574
388
2.5 %
Income before income taxes
7,731
7,229
502
6.9 %
Income tax expense
1,468
1,549
(81)
(5.2 %)
Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
657
144
513
356.3 %
Net Income
$ 5,606
$ 5,536
$ 583
10.5 %
Balance Sheet Data
Total assets
859,505
821,229
38,276
4.7 %
Earning assets
753,881
720,091
33,790
4.7 %
Total loans
635,007
595,320
39,687
6.7 %
Allowance for credit losses
7,293
6,732
561
8.3 %
Total deposits
721,355
693,981
27,374
3.9 %
Other borrowings
15,925
25,762
(9,837)
(38.2 %)
Liability for unfunded commitments
534
241
293
121.6 %
Total equity
104,747
91,445
13,302
14.5 %
Asset Quality
Other real estate owned
7,267
-
7,267
n/a
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
2,082
674
1,408
208.9 %
Non-accrual loans
10,568
9,145
1,423
15.6 %
Nonperforming assets
17,835
9,145
8,690
95.0 %
Non-accrual loans / total loans
1.66 %
1.54 %
0.13 %
8.3 %
Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans
1.15 %
1.13 %
0.02 %
1.6 %
Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans
69.01 %
73.61 %
(4.60 %)
(6.3 %)
Performance Measurements
Bank net interest margin (TE)
5.22 %
4.70 %
0.52 %
11.1 %
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.35 %
1.28 %
0.07 %
5.2 %
Return on average equity (annualized)
11.20 %
12.64 %
(1.44 %)
(11.4 %)
Equity / Assets
12.19 %
11.14 %
1.05 %
9.4 %
Loans / Deposits
88.0 %
85.8 %
2.2 %
2.6 %
Book value per share
$41.70
$36.72
$ 4.98
13.6 %
Earnings per weighted average share - basic
$ 2.27
$ 2.25
$ 0.02
0.8 %
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,466,607
2,455,341
11,266
0.5 %
