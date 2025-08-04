Oxford Bank Corporation Announces Six Month And Second Quarter 2025 Operating Results

OXFORD, Mich., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Bank Corporation ("the Company") (OTC Bulletin Board: OXBC), the holding company for Oxford Bank ("the Bank"), today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company's quarterly consolidated earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $2.78 million, or $1.13 per weighted average share, compared to $2.26 million, or $0.92 per weighted average share for the same period one year ago. President and CEO, David Lamb, commented, "We are pleased with the performance during the quarter and year-to-date. We continue to see momentum for profitable growth throughout 2025 and beyond although subject to all kinds of potential external risks some too new to assess today. Our business strategy has been very consistent over the years which is providing a people-oriented relationship that is supplemented by technology to constantly improve the client experience. Our core tactic is being able to serve our clients and prospective clients from the "unconventional" - start-up and distressed to providing ESOP financing to very successful conventional clients. We remain confident this strategy will continue to deliver consistent value to our stakeholders primarily shareholders, team and communities through continued solid short-term and long-term financial success for the Company."

Lamb continued, "Comparing to prior year, net income has grown due to increasing net interest income. Net interest income is the lifeblood of community banks like Oxford and provides a stable and recurring driver of earnings going forward. This growth in net interest income has come from the team's engagement in executing on our business model to provide a superior experience and providing leadership feedback on continuous improvement ideas."

Total Assets of the Company were $859.51 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $823.87 million at March 31, 2025 and $821.23 million at June 30, 2024. "The balance sheet has increased from the prior quarter end, driven by $24 million increase in deposits from the prior quarter-end. This growth consists of a $12 million increase in client deposits, bolstered by $12 million in deposits from wholesale funding markets. Wholesale funding utilization increased due to loan growth outpacing client deposit growth during the quarter. The core of our deposit portfolio has continued to perform well and serves as our primary funding source. The reliable, low-cost funding provided by our branch network and business clients functions as the foundation of our business model and is an important reason for our enviable net interest margin. Liquidity remains strong between cash and readily marketable investments," reported CEO David Lamb.

Total loans and leases at June 30, 2025 were $635.01 million, compared to $622.51 million at March 31, 2025, or $595.32 million at June 30, 2024. CEO Lamb noted, "Our lending activity remains strong without compromising our standards for credit underwriting, pricing discipline, or requirements for a full relationship which includes primary deposit account(s). There have been additional lending opportunities available to us that we have passed on due to our disciplined commitment to full-relationship banking. We are very pleased with our ability to grow the lending businesses without relenting on the cross-sale of depository relationships."

Total deposits were $721.36 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $697.44 million at March 31, 2025 and $693.98 million at June 30, 2024. Overall Bank cost of funds increased to 1.30% year-to-date, as of June 30, 2025, from 1.27% for the first quarter of 2025, or 1.25% for full-year 2024. The Bank's loan and deposit activity in the quarter resulted in Net Interest Margin ("NIM") expansion to 5.22% year-to-date, as of June 30, 2025, from 5.15% for first quarter of 2025. This compares to 4.88% for full-year 2024. "We continue to be pleased with the stickiness of our deposits and the strength of our client relationships. This is the foundation of our low-cost funding mix and has allowed us to maintain margin despite operating in a rate environment where competition for deposits is very high. While utilizing comparatively expensive wholesale funding has driven the increase in our overall cost of funds, facilitating loan growth in this manner has ensured we do not unnecessarily cannibalize our low-cost branch network deposits in pursuit of balance sheet expansion," continued Lamb.

The allowance for credit loss increased slightly, to $7.29 million at June 30, 2025, from $7.27 million at March 31, 2025. Provisions for credit loss of $1.37 million this quarter were driven primarily by net charge-offs of $1.28 million. Nearly all of these charge-offs were associated with a single loan relationship that was specifically reserved for during Q4 of 2024, which was transferred to Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") during this quarter. Lamb commented, "While non-accrual loans remain elevated compared to peers, we are confident that our exposures are properly supported by robust collateral coverage and/or government guarantee programs. For example, 39% of non-accrual loans have SBA guarantees associated with them. We expect the loan portfolio to continue to show only modest and isolated losses. The drag, if any, on earnings performance is expected to be minor. We have not seen the impact of tariffs yet but are monitoring very closely with our customers and prospective customers. The Bank has comparatively low levels of investment real estate and office exposure and a good mix of industry and geography (albeit southeast Michigan centered) that mitigates concentration risk. We also actively utilize the SBA and other government guarantee programs like the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to mitigate weaknesses in transactions to allow us to continue to provide capital to the businesses within the communities where we live and work."

The Company's total shareholders' equity was $103.18 million as of June 30, 2025, representing book value per share of $41.70, compared to total shareholders' equity of $99.85 million, or $40.51 per share at March 31, 2025 and $90.16 million, or $36.72 per share at June 30, 2024. The increase in year-over-year equity is mainly a reflection of the positive accretion of retained earnings. The subsidiary Bank's Tier 1 capital totaled $101.63 million as of June 20, 2025, or 14.29% of risk-weighted assets compared to $98.53 million, or 13.99% of risk-weighted assets as of March 31, 2025, and $92.04 million, or 13.59% as of June 30, 2024.

Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full-service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, and Oxford, Michigan. The Bank also has Customer Experience Centers in Ann Arbor, Macomb and Rochester Hills, Michigan, with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking/commercial finance centers in Phoenix, AZ., Wixom, downtown Oxford, and Flint, Michigan. The Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management since it first opened for business in 1884. For more information about Oxford Bank and its complete line of financial services, please visit www.oxfordbank.bank.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in the Release may be deemed forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Words or phrases "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "estimate", "project", or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors which could cause actual results to differ, include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in economic conditions of the Bank's market area, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, the acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's and Corporation's reports. These forward-looking statements represent the Bank's judgment as of the date of this report. The Bank disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Oxford Bank Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)



















June 30







2025 2024 ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 51,851 $ 59,854

Interest bearing time deposits in banks

750 3,985

Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale

116,964 119,616

Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity

1,160 1,170

Loans and Leases

635,007 595,320



Less: Allowance for credit losses

(7,293) (6,732)

Net loans and leases

627,714 588,588

Premises and equipment, net

8,618 8,402

Other real estate owned

7,267 -

Goodwill

7,000 7,000

Bank-owned life insurance

11,398 11,027

Equipment on operating leases, net

2,596 3,664

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

24,187 17,923



TOTAL ASSETS

$ 859,505 $ 821,229











LIABILITIES:







Deposits







Noninterest-bearing

$ 275,179 $ 267,714

Interest-bearing

446,176 426,267



Total deposits

721,355 693,981

Borrowings

15,925 25,762

Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities

17,478 10,041



TOTAL LIABILITIES

754,758 729,784











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;









2,474,361 and 2,455,341 shares issued and outstanding as of









June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively

30,726 30,314

Retained Earnings

74,822 64,782

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(2,367) (4,933)



Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent

103,181 90,163

Noncontrolling Interest

1,566 1,282



TOTAL EQUITY

104,747 91,445















TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$ 859,505 $ 821,229















Book value per share

$41.70 $36.72

Oxford Bank Corporation Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)































Quarter to Date

Year to Date











June 30

June 30











2025 2024

2025 2024

INTEREST INCOME:















Loans and Leases, including fees

12,010 10,395

23,280 21,106



Investment securities:

















Taxable

779 698

1,496 1,282





Tax-exempt

12 14

25 28



Interest bearing balances at banks

345 1,025

796 2,079





Total Interest Income

13,146 12,132

25,597 24,495























INTEREST EXPENSE:















Interest on deposits

2,337 2,061

4,592 3,999



Interest on borrowed funds

194 257

333 399





Total Interest Expense

2,531 2,318

4,925 4,398























Net Interest Income

10,615 9,814

20,672 20,097



Provision for credit losses

1,369 1,257

997 1,214





Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

9,246 8,557

19,675 18,883























NON-INTEREST INCOME:















Service charges - deposits

153 187

300 342



ATM fee income

179 177

333 338



Gain on sale of loans

313 52

361 141



Business banking income

541 651

1,026 1,026



Commercial finance fee income

210 759

639 1,096



Operating lease revenue

169 168

337 318



Income on bank owned life insurance

94 89

186 177



Gain (loss) on disposal of Fixed Assets

255 -

255 -



Other



335 187

581 482





Total Noninterest Income

2,249 2,270

4,018 3,920























NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits

4,620 4,740

9,328 9,317



Occupancy and equipment

359 371

1,159 913



Data Processing

455 1,157

1,487 2,219



Legal and other professional fees

373 280

807 534



Other loan expense

425 329

595 532



Other



1,430 1,171

2,586 2,059





Total Noninterest Expense

7,662 8,048

15,962 15,574























Income Before Income Taxes

3,833 2,779

7,731 7,229



Income tax expense

733 689

1,468 1,549

Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest

3,100 2,090

6,263 5,680



Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

318 (168)

657 144

Net Income attributable to Parent

$ 2,782 $ 2,258

$ 5,606 $ 5,536























Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic

$ 1.13 $ 0.92

$ 2.27 $ 2.25

























Oxford Bank Corporation Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





























Year to Date











June 30

Change











2025 2024

Amount Percentage



Income Statement



















Interest income

$ 25,597 $ 24,495

$ 1,102 4.5 %







Interest expense

4,925 4,398

527 12.0 %





Net interest income

20,672 20,097

575 2.9 %







Provision for loan loss

997 1,214

(217) (17.9 %)







Noninterest income

4,018 3,920

98 2.5 %







Noninterest expense

15,962 15,574

388 2.5 %





Income before income taxes

7,731 7,229

502 6.9 %







Income tax expense

1,468 1,549

(81) (5.2 %)







Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

657 144

513 356.3 %





Net Income

$ 5,606 $ 5,536

$ 583 10.5 %

























Balance Sheet Data

















Total assets

859,505 821,229

38,276 4.7 %





Earning assets

753,881 720,091

33,790 4.7 %





Total loans

635,007 595,320

39,687 6.7 %





Allowance for credit losses

7,293 6,732

561 8.3 %





Total deposits

721,355 693,981

27,374 3.9 %





Other borrowings

15,925 25,762

(9,837) (38.2 %)





Liability for unfunded commitments

534 241

293 121.6 %





Total equity

104,747 91,445

13,302 14.5 %

























Asset Quality

















Other real estate owned

7,267 -

7,267 n/a





Net charge-offs (recoveries)

2,082 674

1,408 208.9 %





Non-accrual loans

10,568 9,145

1,423 15.6 %





Nonperforming assets

17,835 9,145

8,690 95.0 %





Non-accrual loans / total loans

1.66 % 1.54 %

0.13 % 8.3 %





Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans

1.15 % 1.13 %

0.02 % 1.6 %





Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans

69.01 % 73.61 %

(4.60 %) (6.3 %)

























Performance Measurements

















Bank net interest margin (TE)

5.22 % 4.70 %

0.52 % 11.1 %





Return on average assets (annualized)

1.35 % 1.28 %

0.07 % 5.2 %





Return on average equity (annualized)

11.20 % 12.64 %

(1.44 %) (11.4 %)





Equity / Assets

12.19 % 11.14 %

1.05 % 9.4 %





Loans / Deposits

88.0 % 85.8 %

2.2 % 2.6 %





Book value per share

$41.70 $36.72

$ 4.98 13.6 %





Earnings per weighted average share - basic

$ 2.27 $ 2.25

$ 0.02 0.8 %





Weighted average shares outstanding

2,466,607 2,455,341

11,266 0.5 %



























Contact: David P. Lamb, Chairman, President & CEO Phone: (248) 628-2533 Fax: (248) 969-7230

