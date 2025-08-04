Anzeige
Heidrick & Struggles Delivers 14% Revenue Growth in Q2, Driving Strong Profitability

Q2 Revenue Exceeds High End of Outlook

All Business Segments Contribute to Consolidated Revenue Growth

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Net revenue of $317.2 million increased 13.9% year over year
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $33.9 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.7%
  • Adjusted net income was $18.1 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.85
  • Q3 2025 revenue outlook between $295 million and $315 million versus $278.6 million in year-ago period
  • The Board of Directors declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We had a strong first half in 2025 highlighted by second quarter results that exceeded the high end of our outlook," said Tom Monahan, CEO of Heidrick & Struggles. "While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, our teams are focused on staying close to clients, helping them navigate complexity, and maintaining our position as the most trusted advisor to the C-Suite.

As we enter the second half of the year, we remain laser focused on growing differentiated, deep and durable client relationships by meeting evolving client needs. We have proven that by focusing on what we can control - investing in and growing our bench of world-class professionals to deliver exceptional impact for our clients - we can create value for our shareholders."

Selected Consolidated Results

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and average revenue per executive search in thousands)





Three Months Ended

June 30,


2025

2024

Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$ 317.2

$ 278.6




Adjusted results (a):



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 33.9

$ 28.8

Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.7 %

10.3 %

Adjusted net income

$ 18.1

$ 14.1

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.85

$ 0.67




Selected Executive Search Data


Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$ 238.2

$ 210.0

Ending number of consultants

420

415

Annualized consultant productivity

$ 2.3

$ 2.0

Average revenue per executive search

$ 162

$ 151

Confirmations (% increase/decrease)

5.2 %

(1.6) %




Selected On-Demand Talent Data



Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$ 47.9

$ 41.9




Selected Heidrick Consulting Data



Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$ 31.2

$ 26.8

Ending number of consultants

90

85




(a) Non-GAAP financial measures. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) and
Adjusted Net Income, and Reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press
release for more information.

2025 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated net revenue increased, 13.9%, or $38.6 million, to $317.2 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to consolidated net revenue of $278.6 million in the 2024 second quarter (up 12.4%, or $34.5 million on a constant currency basis). The revenue increase was driven by year-over-year growth in each of the Company's lines of business - Executive Search, On-Demand Talent, and Heidrick Consulting.

2025 second quarter net income was $21.1 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.99 which included acquisition-related earnout and contingent compensation fair value adjustments of $4.4 million related to the On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting segments. Excluding these adjustments, 2025 second quarter adjusted net income was $18.1 million compared to adjusted net income of $14.1 million in the 2024 second quarter, reflecting goodwill impairment, restructuring charges and earnout and contingent compensation fair value adjustments. 2025 second quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.85 compared to $0.67 in the 2024 second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $5.0 million to $33.9 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to $28.8 million in the 2024 second quarter, and 2025 second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 40 basis points to 10.7% compared to 10.3% in the 2024 second quarter.

Executive Search net revenue was $238.2 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to net revenue of $210.0 million in the 2024 second quarter, an increase of $28.2 million, or 13.4% (up $26.1 million, or 12.4% on a constant currency basis). The higher revenue versus the year-ago period was driven by increases in all regions including 8.9% in the Americas (up 9.3% on a constant currency basis), 30.9% in Europe (up 24.1% on a constant currency basis), and 12.0% in Asia Pacific (up 11.8% on a constant currency basis) when compared to the 2024 second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.9 million to $54.6 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to $52.7 million in the 2024 second quarter, and 2025 second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.9% compared to 25.1% in the 2024 second quarter.

On-Demand Talent net revenue increased $6.0 million, or 14.3%, to $47.9 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to net revenue of $41.9 million in the 2024 second quarter (up $4.7 million, or 11.3% on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to a loss of $1.6 million in the 2024 second quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 2.1% compared to (3.9)% in the 2024 second quarter.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue increased $4.4 million, or 16.6%, to $31.2 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to net revenue of $26.8 million in the 2024 second quarter (up $3.7 million, or 13.8% on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to a loss of $1.4 million in the 2024 second quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA margin grew to 1.8% compared to (5.2)% in the 2024 second quarter.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a 2025 third quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on August 28, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025.

2025 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company expects 2025 third quarter consolidated net revenue between $295 million and $315 million, which may be impacted by external factors, such as the foreign exchange and interest rate environments, foreign conflicts, inflation and macroeconomic constraints on pricing actions. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in June 2025 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, and consultant retention along with the current backlog.

Quarterly Webcast and Conference Call

Heidrick & Struggles will host a conference call to review its second quarter results today, August 4, 2025, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Participants may access the Company's call and supporting slides through its website at www.heidrick.com or by dialing (800) 715 9871 or 646 307-1963, conference ID #4805686. For those unable to participate on the live call, a webcast and copy of the slides will be archived at www.heidrick.com and available for up to 30 days following the investor call.

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we've delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at www.heidrick.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

Non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations (referred to as constant currency). These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and allocate resources. Management believes this information is also useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of financial information presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are net income and diluted earnings per share excluding goodwill impairment, restructuring charges and earnout and acquisition contingent compensation fair value adjustments, net of tax.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted, to the extent they occur, for earnout accretion, earnout fair value adjustments, contingent compensation, deferred compensation plan income or expense, certain reorganization costs, impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

The Company evaluates its results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how it evaluates its performance. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its financial results in a local currency for a period using the average exchange rate for the prior period to which it is comparing. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding guidance for the third quarter of 2025. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," "aim" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage, retain and motivate qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; our heavy reliance on information management systems; risks arising from our implementation of new technology and intellectual property to deliver new products and services to our clients; our dependence on third parties for the execution of certain critical functions; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; any challenges to the classification of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the fact that increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse macroeconomic or labor market conditions, including impacts of inflation and effects of geopolitical instability; the aggressive competition we face; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to access additional credit; social, political, regulatory, legal and economic risks in markets where we operate, including the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Hamas and any broader regional conflict in the Middle East, the risks of an expansion or escalation of those conflicts and our ability to quickly and completely recover from any disruption to our business; the impact from actions by the U.S. presidential administration and Congress; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; our ability to realize the benefit of our net deferred tax assets; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over our financial reporting and produce accurate and timely financial statements; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; and the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30,




2025


2024


$ Change


% Change

Revenue








Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$ 317,248


$ 278,626


$ 38,622


13.9 %

Reimbursements

4,660


4,251


409


9.6 %

Total revenue

321,908


282,877


39,031


13.8 %









Operating expenses








Salaries and benefits

209,203


177,892


31,311


17.6 %

General and administrative expenses

42,184


46,453


(4,269)


(9.2) %

Cost of services

34,594


29,696


4,898


16.5 %

Research and development

6,037


5,605


432


7.7 %

Impairment charges

-


16,224


(16,224)


(100.0) %

Restructuring charges

-


6,939


(6,939)


(100.0) %

Reimbursed expenses

4,660


4,251


409


9.6 %

Total operating expenses

296,678


287,060


9,618


3.4 %









Operating income (loss)

25,230


(4,183)


29,413


NM









Non-operating income








Interest, net

2,639


2,612





Other, net

3,276


997





Net non-operating income

5,915


3,609













Income (loss) before income taxes

31,145


(574)













Provision for income taxes

10,072


4,583













Net income (loss)

21,073


(5,157)













Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

6,519


(2,094)













Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 27,592


$ (7,251)













Weighted-average common shares outstanding








Basic

20,649


20,259





Diluted

21,215


20,259













Earnings (loss) per common share








Basic

$ 1.02


$ (0.25)





Diluted

$ 0.99


$ (0.25)













Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue

65.9 %


63.8 %





General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue

13.3 %


16.7 %





Cost of services as a % of net revenue

10.9 %


10.7 %





Research and development as a % of net revenue

1.9 %


2.0 %





Operating margin

8.0 %


(1.5) %





Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


$
Change


%
Change


2025
Margin 1


2024
Margin 1

Revenue












Executive Search












Americas

$ 160,170


$ 147,078


$ 13,092


8.9 %





Europe

52,451


40,082


12,369


30.9 %





Asia Pacific

25,553


22,807


2,746


12.0 %





Total Executive Search

238,174


209,967


28,207


13.4 %





On-Demand Talent

47,866


41,895


5,971


14.3 %





Heidrick Consulting

31,208


26,764


4,444


16.6 %





Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

317,248


278,626


38,622


13.9 %





Reimbursements

4,660


4,251


409


9.6 %





Total revenue

$ 321,908


$ 282,877


$ 39,031


13.8 %





























Adjusted EBITDA












Executive Search












Americas

$ 46,655


$ 48,112


$ (1,457)


(3.0) %


29.1 %


32.7 %

Europe

5,388


2,840


2,548


89.7 %


10.3 %


7.1 %

Asia Pacific

2,507


1,740


767


44.1 %


9.8 %


7.6 %

Total Executive Search

54,550


52,692


1,858


3.5 %


22.9 %


25.1 %

On-Demand Talent

1,028


(1,629)


2,657


163.1 %


2.1 %


(3.9) %

Heidrick Consulting

555


(1,395)


1,950


139.8 %


1.8 %


(5.2) %

Total segments

56,133


49,668


6,465


13.0 %


17.7 %


17.8 %

Research and Development

(4,638)


(4,781)


143


3.0 %


(1.5) %


(1.7) %

Global Operations Support

(17,643)


(16,076)


(1,567)


(9.7) %


(5.6) %


(5.8) %

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 33,852


$ 28,811


$ 5,041


17.5 %


10.7 %


10.3 %


1Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

June 30,




2025


2024


$ Change


% Change

Revenue








Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$ 600,826


$ 543,823


$ 57,003


10.5 %

Reimbursements

8,524


8,152


372


4.6 %

Total revenue

609,350


551,975


57,375


10.4 %









Operating expenses








Salaries and benefits

398,678


352,305


46,373


13.2 %

General and administrative expenses

83,608


87,816


(4,208)


(4.8) %

Cost of services

64,653


57,128


7,525


13.2 %

Research and development

12,429


11,320


1,109


9.8 %

Impairment charges

-


16,224


(16,224)


(100.0) %

Restructuring charges

-


6,939


(6,939)


(100.0) %

Reimbursed expenses

8,524


8,152


372


4.6 %

Total operating expenses

567,892


539,884


28,008


5.2 %









Operating income

41,458


12,091


29,367


242.9 %









Non-operating income








Interest, net

6,594


6,698





Other, net

710


3,568





Net non-operating income

7,304


10,266













Income before income taxes

48,762


22,357













Provision for income taxes

14,383


13,482













Net income

34,379


8,875













Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

9,021


(6,185)













Comprehensive income

$ 43,400


$ 2,690













Weighted-average common shares outstanding








Basic

20,557


20,202





Diluted

21,333


21,061













Earnings per common share








Basic

$ 1.67


$ 0.44





Diluted

$ 1.61


$ 0.42













Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue

66.4 %


64.8 %





General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue

13.9 %


16.1 %





Cost of services as a % of net revenue

10.8 %


10.5 %





Research and development as a % of net revenue

2.1 %


2.1 %





Operating margin

6.9 %


2.2 %





Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


$

Change


%

Change


2025
Margin 1


2024
Margin 1

Revenue












Executive Search












Americas

$ 304,574


$ 283,757


$ 20,817


7.3 %





Europe

97,842


81,563


16,279


20.0 %





Asia Pacific

49,148


46,128


3,020


6.5 %





Total Executive Search

451,564


411,448


40,116


9.7 %





On-Demand Talent

90,430


79,752


10,678


13.4 %





Heidrick Consulting

58,832


52,623


6,209


11.8 %





Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

600,826


543,823


57,003


10.5 %





Reimbursements

8,524


8,152


372


4.6 %





Total revenue

$ 609,350


$ 551,975


$ 57,375


10.4 %





























Adjusted EBITDA












Executive Search












Americas

$ 90,877


$ 89,983


$ 894


1.0 %


29.8 %


31.7 %

Europe

10,430


6,193


4,237


68.4 %


10.7 %


7.6 %

Asia Pacific

5,542


4,935


607


12.3 %


11.3 %


10.7 %

Total Executive Search

106,849


101,111


5,738


5.7 %


23.7 %


24.6 %

On-Demand Talent

1,428


(2,550)


3,978


156.0 %


1.6 %


(3.2) %

Heidrick Consulting

(1,541)


(3,422)


1,881


55.0 %


(2.6) %


(6.5) %

Total Segments

106,736


95,139


11,597


12.2 %


17.8 %


17.5 %

Research and Development

(9,262)


(9,706)


444


4.6 %


(1.5) %


(1.8) %

Global Operations Support

(34,500)


(30,754)


(3,746)


(12.2) %


(5.7) %


(5.7) %

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 62,974


$ 54,679


$ 8,295


15.2 %


10.5 %


10.1 %













1Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).











Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income (loss)

$ 21,073


$ (5,157)


$ 34,379


$ 8,875









Adjustments








Acquisition related earnout and contingent compensation fair value adjustments, net of tax

(2,980)


749


(2,095)


749

Impairment charges, net of tax

-


14,190


-


14,190

Restructuring charges, net of tax

-


4,291




4,291

Total adjustments

(2,980)


19,230


(2,095)


19,230









Adjusted net income

$ 18,093


$ 14,073


$ 32,284


$ 28,105









Weighted-average common shares outstanding








Basic

20,649


20,259


20,557


20,202

Diluted

21,215


20,865


21,333


21,061









Earnings (loss) per common share








Basic

$ 1.02


$ (0.25)


$ 1.67


$ 0.44

Diluted

$ 0.99


$ (0.25)


$ 1.61


$ 0.42









Adjusted earnings per common share








Basic

$ 0.88


$ 0.69


$ 1.57


$ 1.39

Diluted

$ 0.85


$ 0.67


$ 1.51


$ 1.33

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


June 30,
2025


December 31,
2024





Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 211,172


$ 515,627

Marketable securities

188,355


47,896

Accounts receivable, net

210,577


134,331

Prepaid expenses

30,436


28,718

Other current assets

48,200


39,935

Income taxes recoverable

10,868


6,470

Total current assets

699,608


772,977





Non-current assets




Property and equipment, net

54,687


51,685

Operating lease right-of-use assets

82,282


83,518

Assets designated for retirement and pension plans

11,361


9,976

Investments

69,160


58,290

Other non-current assets

26,395


25,500

Goodwill

142,635


137,861

Other intangible assets, net

10,539


12,483

Deferred income taxes

44,378


41,898

Total non-current assets

441,437


421,211





Total assets

$ 1,141,045


$ 1,194,188





Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 25,834


$ 25,088

Accrued salaries and benefits

251,668


353,531

Deferred revenue

58,859


51,085

Operating lease liabilities

18,225


17,653

Other current liabilities

65,898


21,369

Income taxes payable

9,402


14,287

Total current liabilities

429,886


483,013





Non-current liabilities




Accrued salaries and benefits

40,789


58,547

Retirement and pension plans

84,999


72,138

Operating lease liabilities

86,914


83,152

Other non-current liabilities

4,527


42,905

Deferred income taxes

1,439


1,616

Total non-current liabilities

218,668


258,358





Total liabilities

648,554


741,371





Stockholders' equity

492,491


452,817





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,141,045


$ 1,194,188

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,



2025


2024

Cash flows - operating activities





Net income (loss)


$ 21,073


$ (5,157)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


5,015


3,910

Deferred income taxes


509


(2,246)

Stock-based compensation expense


3,987


3,465

Accretion expense related to earnout payments


536


469

Gain on marketable securities


(1,702)


(441)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment


19


247

Impairment charges


-


16,224

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:





Accounts receivable


(23,178)


(14,717)

Accounts payable


980


(255)

Accrued expenses


72,256


57,843

Restructuring accrual


(461)


4,386

Deferred revenue


1,628


(2,624)

Income taxes recoverable and payable, net


(11,471)


645

Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities


(702)


347

Prepaid expenses


4,097


3,339

Other assets and liabilities, net


(3,976)


(2,913)

Net cash provided by in operating activities


68,610


62,522






Cash flows - investing activities





Capital expenditures


(3,906)


(10,365)

Purchases of marketable securities and investments


(177,487)


(109,862)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments


104,106


289

Net cash used in investing activities


(77,287)


(119,938)






Cash flows - financing activities





Cash dividends paid


(3,251)


(3,182)

Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions


(887)


(885)

Net cash used in financing activities


(4,138)


(4,067)






Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


12,119


(1,426)






Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(696)


(62,909)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


212,138


252,831

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$ 211,442


$ 189,922

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2025


2024

Cash flows - operating activities





Net income


$ 34,379


$ 8,875

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


9,862


8,700

Deferred income taxes


(1,374)


(2,333)

Stock-based compensation expense


6,497


6,109

Accretion expense related to earnout payments


1,017


935

Gain on marketable securities


(2,650)


(980)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment


26


261

Impairment charges


-


16,224

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable


(68,787)


(55,842)

Accounts payable


(1,530)


(2,324)

Accrued expenses


(127,064)


(124,747)

Restructuring accrual


(1,425)


4,386

Deferred revenue


5,975


(673)

Income taxes recoverable and payable, net


(9,625)


5,368

Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities


6,030


5,800

Prepaid expenses


(576)


(4,652)

Other assets and liabilities, net


(14,369)


(6,009)

Net cash used in operating activities


(163,614)


(140,902)






Cash flows - investing activities





Capital expenditures


(6,640)


(16,538)

Purchases of marketable securities and investments


(296,206)


(115,262)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments


152,431


66,574

Net cash used in investing activities


(150,415)


(65,226)






Cash flows - financing activities





Debt issuance costs


(360)


-

Cash dividends paid


(6,447)


(6,398)

Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions


(3,776)


(3,747)

Net cash used in financing activities


(10,583)


(10,145)






Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


20,241


(6,423)






Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(304,371)


(222,696)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


515,813


412,618

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$ 211,442


$ 189,922

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$ 317,248


$ 278,626


$ 600,826


$ 543,823









Net income (loss)

21,073


(5,157)


34,379


8,875

Interest, net

(2,639)


(2,612)


(6,594)


(6,698)

Other, net

(3,276)


(997)


(710)


(3,568)

Provision for income taxes

10,072


4,583


14,383


13,482

Operating income (loss)

25,230


(4,183)


41,458


12,091









Adjustments








Depreciation

3,428


1,990


6,607


4,483

Intangible amortization

1,587


1,920


3,255


4,217

Earnout accretion

536


469


1,017


935

Earnout fair value adjustments

(3,257)


1,211


(2,315)


1,211

Acquisition contingent consideration

1,566


3,285


4,387


5,273

Deferred compensation plan

5,198


956


4,840


3,306

Reorganization costs

(436)


-


3,725


-

Impairment charges

-


16,224


-


16,224

Restructuring charges

-


6,939


-


6,939

Total adjustments

8,622


32,994


21,516


42,588









Adjusted EBITDA

$ 33,852


$ 28,811


$ 62,974


$ 54,679

Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.7 %


10.3 %


10.5 %


10.1 %

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Executive
Search


On-Demand
Talent


Heidrick
Consulting


Research &
Development


Global
Operations
Support


Total













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$ 238,174


$ 47,866


$ 31,208


$ -


$ -


$ 317,248













Operating income (loss) 1

48,200


3,198


(1,557)


(6,037)


(18,574)


25,230













Adjustments












Depreciation

1,329


196


233


1,501


169


3,428

Intangible amortization

11


1,279


297


-


-


1,587

Earnout accretion

-


479


57


-


-


536

Earnout fair value adjustments

-


(3,419)


162


-


-


(3,257)

Acquisition contingent compensation

-


293


1,273


-


-


1,566

Deferred compensation plan

5,010


2


90


84


12


5,198

Reorganization costs

-


(1,000)


-


(186)


750


(436)

Total adjustments

6,350


(2,170)


2,112


1,399


931


8,622













Adjusted EBITDA

$ 54,550


$ 1,028


$ 555


$ (4,638)


$ (17,643)


$ 33,852

Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.9 %


2.1 %


1.8 %


(1.5) %


(5.6) %


10.7 %














Three Months Ended June 30, 2024


Executive
Search


On-Demand
Talent


Heidrick
Consulting


Research &
Development


Global
Operations
Support


Total













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$ 209,967


$ 41,895


$ 26,764


$ -


$ -


$ 278,626













Operating income (loss) 1

46,821


(21,695)


(6,530)


(5,605)


(17,174)


(4,183)













Adjustments












Depreciation

863


117


82


809


119


1,990

Intangible amortization

20


1,533


367


-


-


1,920

Earnout accretion

-


409


60


-


-


469

Earnout fair value adjustments

-


1,125


86


-


-


1,211

Acquisition contingent compensation

295


1,835


1,155


-


-


3,285

Deferred compensation plan

920


-


18


15


3


956

Impairment charges

1,463


14,761


-


-


-


16,224

Restructuring charges

2,310


286


3,367


-


976


6,939

Total adjustments

5,871


20,066


5,135


824


1,098


32,994













Adjusted EBITDA

$ 52,692


$ (1,629)


$ (1,395)


$ (4,781)


$ (16,076)


$ 28,811

Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.1 %


(3.9 %)


(5.2 %)


(1.7) %


(5.8) %


10.3 %


1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Executive
Search


On-Demand
Talent


Heidrick
Consulting


Research &
Development


Global
Operations
Support


Total













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$ 451,564


$ 90,430


$ 58,832


$ -


$ -


$ 600,826













Operating income (loss) 1

98,708


(2,436)


(5,384)


(12,429)


(37,001)


41,458













Adjustments












Depreciation

2,505


404


441


2,938


319


6,607

Intangible amortization

22


2,569


664


-


-


3,255

Earnout accretion

-


906


111


-


-


1,017

Earnout fair value adjustments

-


(2,477)


162


-


-


(2,315)

Acquisition contingent compensation

-


2,210


2,177


-


-


4,387

Deferred compensation plan

4,661


2


86


79


12


4,840

Reorganization costs

953


250


202


150


2,170


3,725

Total adjustments

8,141


3,864


3,843


3,167


2,501


21,516













Adjusted EBITDA

$ 106,849


$ 1,428


$ (1,541)


$ (9,262)


$ (34,500)


$ 62,974

Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.7 %


1.6 %


(2.6 %)


(1.5 %)


(5.7) %


10.5 %














Six Months Ended June 30, 2024


Executive
Search


On-Demand
Talent


Heidrick
Consulting


Research &
Development


Global
Operations
Support


Total













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$ 411,448


$ 79,752


$ 52,623


$ -


$ -


$ 543,823













Operating income (loss) 1

92,353


(26,544)


(10,372)


(11,320)


(32,026)


12,091













Adjustments












Depreciation

2,104


248


279


1,563


289


4,483

Intangible amortization

37


3,368


812


-


-


4,217

Earnout accretion

-


815


120


-


-


935

Earnout fair value adjustments

-


1,125


86


-


-


1,211

Acquisition contingent compensation

(335)


3,391


2,217


-


-


5,273

Deferred compensation plan

3,179


-


69


51


7


3,306

Impairment charges

1,463


14,761


-


-


-


16,224

Restructuring charges

2,310


286


3,367


-


976


6,939

Total adjustments

8,758


23,994


6,950


1,614


1,272


42,588













Adjusted EBITDA

$ 101,111


$ (2,550)


$ (3,422)


$ (9,706)


$ (30,754)


$ 54,679

Adjusted EBITDA margin

24.6 %


(3.2 %)


(6.5 %)


(1.8 %)


(5.7 %)


10.1 %


1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

