Heidrick & Struggles Delivers 14% Revenue Growth in Q2, Driving Strong Profitability

Q2 Revenue Exceeds High End of Outlook
All Business Segments Contribute to Consolidated Revenue Growth
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:
- Net revenue of $317.2 million increased 13.9% year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA was $33.9 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.7%
- Adjusted net income was $18.1 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.85
- Q3 2025 revenue outlook between $295 million and $315 million versus $278.6 million in year-ago period
- The Board of Directors declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend
CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
"We had a strong first half in 2025 highlighted by second quarter results that exceeded the high end of our outlook," said Tom Monahan, CEO of Heidrick & Struggles. "While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, our teams are focused on staying close to clients, helping them navigate complexity, and maintaining our position as the most trusted advisor to the C-Suite.
As we enter the second half of the year, we remain laser focused on growing differentiated, deep and durable client relationships by meeting evolving client needs. We have proven that by focusing on what we can control - investing in and growing our bench of world-class professionals to deliver exceptional impact for our clients - we can create value for our shareholders."
Selected Consolidated Results
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and average revenue per executive search in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 317.2
$ 278.6
Adjusted results (a):
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 33.9
$ 28.8
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.7 %
10.3 %
Adjusted net income
$ 18.1
$ 14.1
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
Selected Executive Search Data
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 238.2
$ 210.0
Ending number of consultants
420
415
Annualized consultant productivity
$ 2.3
$ 2.0
Average revenue per executive search
$ 162
$ 151
Confirmations (% increase/decrease)
5.2 %
(1.6) %
Selected On-Demand Talent Data
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 47.9
$ 41.9
Selected Heidrick Consulting Data
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 31.2
$ 26.8
Ending number of consultants
90
85
(a) Non-GAAP financial measures. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) and
2025 Second Quarter Results
Consolidated net revenue increased, 13.9%, or $38.6 million, to $317.2 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to consolidated net revenue of $278.6 million in the 2024 second quarter (up 12.4%, or $34.5 million on a constant currency basis). The revenue increase was driven by year-over-year growth in each of the Company's lines of business - Executive Search, On-Demand Talent, and Heidrick Consulting.
2025 second quarter net income was $21.1 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.99 which included acquisition-related earnout and contingent compensation fair value adjustments of $4.4 million related to the On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting segments. Excluding these adjustments, 2025 second quarter adjusted net income was $18.1 million compared to adjusted net income of $14.1 million in the 2024 second quarter, reflecting goodwill impairment, restructuring charges and earnout and contingent compensation fair value adjustments. 2025 second quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.85 compared to $0.67 in the 2024 second quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA increased $5.0 million to $33.9 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to $28.8 million in the 2024 second quarter, and 2025 second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 40 basis points to 10.7% compared to 10.3% in the 2024 second quarter.
Executive Search net revenue was $238.2 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to net revenue of $210.0 million in the 2024 second quarter, an increase of $28.2 million, or 13.4% (up $26.1 million, or 12.4% on a constant currency basis). The higher revenue versus the year-ago period was driven by increases in all regions including 8.9% in the Americas (up 9.3% on a constant currency basis), 30.9% in Europe (up 24.1% on a constant currency basis), and 12.0% in Asia Pacific (up 11.8% on a constant currency basis) when compared to the 2024 second quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.9 million to $54.6 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to $52.7 million in the 2024 second quarter, and 2025 second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.9% compared to 25.1% in the 2024 second quarter.
On-Demand Talent net revenue increased $6.0 million, or 14.3%, to $47.9 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to net revenue of $41.9 million in the 2024 second quarter (up $4.7 million, or 11.3% on a constant currency basis).
Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to a loss of $1.6 million in the 2024 second quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 2.1% compared to (3.9)% in the 2024 second quarter.
Heidrick Consulting net revenue increased $4.4 million, or 16.6%, to $31.2 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to net revenue of $26.8 million in the 2024 second quarter (up $3.7 million, or 13.8% on a constant currency basis).
Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million in the 2025 second quarter compared to a loss of $1.4 million in the 2024 second quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA margin grew to 1.8% compared to (5.2)% in the 2024 second quarter.
Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a 2025 third quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on August 28, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025.
2025 Third Quarter Outlook
The Company expects 2025 third quarter consolidated net revenue between $295 million and $315 million, which may be impacted by external factors, such as the foreign exchange and interest rate environments, foreign conflicts, inflation and macroeconomic constraints on pricing actions. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in June 2025 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, and consultant retention along with the current backlog.
Quarterly Webcast and Conference Call
Heidrick & Struggles will host a conference call to review its second quarter results today, August 4, 2025, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Participants may access the Company's call and supporting slides through its website at www.heidrick.com or by dialing (800) 715 9871 or 646 307-1963, conference ID #4805686. For those unable to participate on the live call, a webcast and copy of the slides will be archived at www.heidrick.com and available for up to 30 days following the investor call.
About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we've delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at www.heidrick.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.
Non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations (referred to as constant currency). These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and allocate resources. Management believes this information is also useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of financial information presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are net income and diluted earnings per share excluding goodwill impairment, restructuring charges and earnout and acquisition contingent compensation fair value adjustments, net of tax.
Adjusted EBITDA refers to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted, to the extent they occur, for earnout accretion, earnout fair value adjustments, contingent compensation, deferred compensation plan income or expense, certain reorganization costs, impairment charges and restructuring charges.
Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.
The Company evaluates its results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how it evaluates its performance. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its financial results in a local currency for a period using the average exchange rate for the prior period to which it is comparing. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding guidance for the third quarter of 2025. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," "aim" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage, retain and motivate qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; our heavy reliance on information management systems; risks arising from our implementation of new technology and intellectual property to deliver new products and services to our clients; our dependence on third parties for the execution of certain critical functions; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; any challenges to the classification of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the fact that increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse macroeconomic or labor market conditions, including impacts of inflation and effects of geopolitical instability; the aggressive competition we face; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to access additional credit; social, political, regulatory, legal and economic risks in markets where we operate, including the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Hamas and any broader regional conflict in the Middle East, the risks of an expansion or escalation of those conflicts and our ability to quickly and completely recover from any disruption to our business; the impact from actions by the U.S. presidential administration and Congress; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; our ability to realize the benefit of our net deferred tax assets; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over our financial reporting and produce accurate and timely financial statements; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; and the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
$ Change
% Change
Revenue
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 317,248
$ 278,626
$ 38,622
13.9 %
Reimbursements
4,660
4,251
409
9.6 %
Total revenue
321,908
282,877
39,031
13.8 %
Operating expenses
Salaries and benefits
209,203
177,892
31,311
17.6 %
General and administrative expenses
42,184
46,453
(4,269)
(9.2) %
Cost of services
34,594
29,696
4,898
16.5 %
Research and development
6,037
5,605
432
7.7 %
Impairment charges
-
16,224
(16,224)
(100.0) %
Restructuring charges
-
6,939
(6,939)
(100.0) %
Reimbursed expenses
4,660
4,251
409
9.6 %
Total operating expenses
296,678
287,060
9,618
3.4 %
Operating income (loss)
25,230
(4,183)
29,413
NM
Non-operating income
Interest, net
2,639
2,612
Other, net
3,276
997
Net non-operating income
5,915
3,609
Income (loss) before income taxes
31,145
(574)
Provision for income taxes
10,072
4,583
Net income (loss)
21,073
(5,157)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
6,519
(2,094)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$ 27,592
$ (7,251)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
20,649
20,259
Diluted
21,215
20,259
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$ 1.02
$ (0.25)
Diluted
$ 0.99
$ (0.25)
Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue
65.9 %
63.8 %
General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue
13.3 %
16.7 %
Cost of services as a % of net revenue
10.9 %
10.7 %
Research and development as a % of net revenue
1.9 %
2.0 %
Operating margin
8.0 %
(1.5) %
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
$
%
2025
2024
Revenue
Executive Search
Americas
$ 160,170
$ 147,078
$ 13,092
8.9 %
Europe
52,451
40,082
12,369
30.9 %
Asia Pacific
25,553
22,807
2,746
12.0 %
Total Executive Search
238,174
209,967
28,207
13.4 %
On-Demand Talent
47,866
41,895
5,971
14.3 %
Heidrick Consulting
31,208
26,764
4,444
16.6 %
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
317,248
278,626
38,622
13.9 %
Reimbursements
4,660
4,251
409
9.6 %
Total revenue
$ 321,908
$ 282,877
$ 39,031
13.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA
Executive Search
Americas
$ 46,655
$ 48,112
$ (1,457)
(3.0) %
29.1 %
32.7 %
Europe
5,388
2,840
2,548
89.7 %
10.3 %
7.1 %
Asia Pacific
2,507
1,740
767
44.1 %
9.8 %
7.6 %
Total Executive Search
54,550
52,692
1,858
3.5 %
22.9 %
25.1 %
On-Demand Talent
1,028
(1,629)
2,657
163.1 %
2.1 %
(3.9) %
Heidrick Consulting
555
(1,395)
1,950
139.8 %
1.8 %
(5.2) %
Total segments
56,133
49,668
6,465
13.0 %
17.7 %
17.8 %
Research and Development
(4,638)
(4,781)
143
3.0 %
(1.5) %
(1.7) %
Global Operations Support
(17,643)
(16,076)
(1,567)
(9.7) %
(5.6) %
(5.8) %
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$ 33,852
$ 28,811
$ 5,041
17.5 %
10.7 %
10.3 %
1Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
$ Change
% Change
Revenue
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 600,826
$ 543,823
$ 57,003
10.5 %
Reimbursements
8,524
8,152
372
4.6 %
Total revenue
609,350
551,975
57,375
10.4 %
Operating expenses
Salaries and benefits
398,678
352,305
46,373
13.2 %
General and administrative expenses
83,608
87,816
(4,208)
(4.8) %
Cost of services
64,653
57,128
7,525
13.2 %
Research and development
12,429
11,320
1,109
9.8 %
Impairment charges
-
16,224
(16,224)
(100.0) %
Restructuring charges
-
6,939
(6,939)
(100.0) %
Reimbursed expenses
8,524
8,152
372
4.6 %
Total operating expenses
567,892
539,884
28,008
5.2 %
Operating income
41,458
12,091
29,367
242.9 %
Non-operating income
Interest, net
6,594
6,698
Other, net
710
3,568
Net non-operating income
7,304
10,266
Income before income taxes
48,762
22,357
Provision for income taxes
14,383
13,482
Net income
34,379
8,875
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
9,021
(6,185)
Comprehensive income
$ 43,400
$ 2,690
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
20,557
20,202
Diluted
21,333
21,061
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 1.67
$ 0.44
Diluted
$ 1.61
$ 0.42
Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue
66.4 %
64.8 %
General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue
13.9 %
16.1 %
Cost of services as a % of net revenue
10.8 %
10.5 %
Research and development as a % of net revenue
2.1 %
2.1 %
Operating margin
6.9 %
2.2 %
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
$
Change
%
Change
2025
2024
Revenue
Executive Search
Americas
$ 304,574
$ 283,757
$ 20,817
7.3 %
Europe
97,842
81,563
16,279
20.0 %
Asia Pacific
49,148
46,128
3,020
6.5 %
Total Executive Search
451,564
411,448
40,116
9.7 %
On-Demand Talent
90,430
79,752
10,678
13.4 %
Heidrick Consulting
58,832
52,623
6,209
11.8 %
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
600,826
543,823
57,003
10.5 %
Reimbursements
8,524
8,152
372
4.6 %
Total revenue
$ 609,350
$ 551,975
$ 57,375
10.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA
Executive Search
Americas
$ 90,877
$ 89,983
$ 894
1.0 %
29.8 %
31.7 %
Europe
10,430
6,193
4,237
68.4 %
10.7 %
7.6 %
Asia Pacific
5,542
4,935
607
12.3 %
11.3 %
10.7 %
Total Executive Search
106,849
101,111
5,738
5.7 %
23.7 %
24.6 %
On-Demand Talent
1,428
(2,550)
3,978
156.0 %
1.6 %
(3.2) %
Heidrick Consulting
(1,541)
(3,422)
1,881
55.0 %
(2.6) %
(6.5) %
Total Segments
106,736
95,139
11,597
12.2 %
17.8 %
17.5 %
Research and Development
(9,262)
(9,706)
444
4.6 %
(1.5) %
(1.8) %
Global Operations Support
(34,500)
(30,754)
(3,746)
(12.2) %
(5.7) %
(5.7) %
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$ 62,974
$ 54,679
$ 8,295
15.2 %
10.5 %
10.1 %
1Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income (loss)
$ 21,073
$ (5,157)
$ 34,379
$ 8,875
Adjustments
Acquisition related earnout and contingent compensation fair value adjustments, net of tax
(2,980)
749
(2,095)
749
Impairment charges, net of tax
-
14,190
-
14,190
Restructuring charges, net of tax
-
4,291
4,291
Total adjustments
(2,980)
19,230
(2,095)
19,230
Adjusted net income
$ 18,093
$ 14,073
$ 32,284
$ 28,105
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
20,649
20,259
20,557
20,202
Diluted
21,215
20,865
21,333
21,061
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$ 1.02
$ (0.25)
$ 1.67
$ 0.44
Diluted
$ 0.99
$ (0.25)
$ 1.61
$ 0.42
Adjusted earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.88
$ 0.69
$ 1.57
$ 1.39
Diluted
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
$ 1.51
$ 1.33
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 211,172
$ 515,627
Marketable securities
188,355
47,896
Accounts receivable, net
210,577
134,331
Prepaid expenses
30,436
28,718
Other current assets
48,200
39,935
Income taxes recoverable
10,868
6,470
Total current assets
699,608
772,977
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
54,687
51,685
Operating lease right-of-use assets
82,282
83,518
Assets designated for retirement and pension plans
11,361
9,976
Investments
69,160
58,290
Other non-current assets
26,395
25,500
Goodwill
142,635
137,861
Other intangible assets, net
10,539
12,483
Deferred income taxes
44,378
41,898
Total non-current assets
441,437
421,211
Total assets
$ 1,141,045
$ 1,194,188
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 25,834
$ 25,088
Accrued salaries and benefits
251,668
353,531
Deferred revenue
58,859
51,085
Operating lease liabilities
18,225
17,653
Other current liabilities
65,898
21,369
Income taxes payable
9,402
14,287
Total current liabilities
429,886
483,013
Non-current liabilities
Accrued salaries and benefits
40,789
58,547
Retirement and pension plans
84,999
72,138
Operating lease liabilities
86,914
83,152
Other non-current liabilities
4,527
42,905
Deferred income taxes
1,439
1,616
Total non-current liabilities
218,668
258,358
Total liabilities
648,554
741,371
Stockholders' equity
492,491
452,817
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,141,045
$ 1,194,188
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows - operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 21,073
$ (5,157)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,015
3,910
Deferred income taxes
509
(2,246)
Stock-based compensation expense
3,987
3,465
Accretion expense related to earnout payments
536
469
Gain on marketable securities
(1,702)
(441)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
19
247
Impairment charges
-
16,224
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(23,178)
(14,717)
Accounts payable
980
(255)
Accrued expenses
72,256
57,843
Restructuring accrual
(461)
4,386
Deferred revenue
1,628
(2,624)
Income taxes recoverable and payable, net
(11,471)
645
Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities
(702)
347
Prepaid expenses
4,097
3,339
Other assets and liabilities, net
(3,976)
(2,913)
Net cash provided by in operating activities
68,610
62,522
Cash flows - investing activities
Capital expenditures
(3,906)
(10,365)
Purchases of marketable securities and investments
(177,487)
(109,862)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments
104,106
289
Net cash used in investing activities
(77,287)
(119,938)
Cash flows - financing activities
Cash dividends paid
(3,251)
(3,182)
Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions
(887)
(885)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,138)
(4,067)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
12,119
(1,426)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(696)
(62,909)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
212,138
252,831
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 211,442
$ 189,922
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows - operating activities
Net income
$ 34,379
$ 8,875
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
9,862
8,700
Deferred income taxes
(1,374)
(2,333)
Stock-based compensation expense
6,497
6,109
Accretion expense related to earnout payments
1,017
935
Gain on marketable securities
(2,650)
(980)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
26
261
Impairment charges
-
16,224
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(68,787)
(55,842)
Accounts payable
(1,530)
(2,324)
Accrued expenses
(127,064)
(124,747)
Restructuring accrual
(1,425)
4,386
Deferred revenue
5,975
(673)
Income taxes recoverable and payable, net
(9,625)
5,368
Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities
6,030
5,800
Prepaid expenses
(576)
(4,652)
Other assets and liabilities, net
(14,369)
(6,009)
Net cash used in operating activities
(163,614)
(140,902)
Cash flows - investing activities
Capital expenditures
(6,640)
(16,538)
Purchases of marketable securities and investments
(296,206)
(115,262)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments
152,431
66,574
Net cash used in investing activities
(150,415)
(65,226)
Cash flows - financing activities
Debt issuance costs
(360)
-
Cash dividends paid
(6,447)
(6,398)
Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions
(3,776)
(3,747)
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,583)
(10,145)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
20,241
(6,423)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(304,371)
(222,696)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
515,813
412,618
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 211,442
$ 189,922
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 317,248
$ 278,626
$ 600,826
$ 543,823
Net income (loss)
21,073
(5,157)
34,379
8,875
Interest, net
(2,639)
(2,612)
(6,594)
(6,698)
Other, net
(3,276)
(997)
(710)
(3,568)
Provision for income taxes
10,072
4,583
14,383
13,482
Operating income (loss)
25,230
(4,183)
41,458
12,091
Adjustments
Depreciation
3,428
1,990
6,607
4,483
Intangible amortization
1,587
1,920
3,255
4,217
Earnout accretion
536
469
1,017
935
Earnout fair value adjustments
(3,257)
1,211
(2,315)
1,211
Acquisition contingent consideration
1,566
3,285
4,387
5,273
Deferred compensation plan
5,198
956
4,840
3,306
Reorganization costs
(436)
-
3,725
-
Impairment charges
-
16,224
-
16,224
Restructuring charges
-
6,939
-
6,939
Total adjustments
8,622
32,994
21,516
42,588
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 33,852
$ 28,811
$ 62,974
$ 54,679
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.7 %
10.3 %
10.5 %
10.1 %
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Executive
On-Demand
Heidrick
Research &
Global
Total
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 238,174
$ 47,866
$ 31,208
$ -
$ -
$ 317,248
Operating income (loss) 1
48,200
3,198
(1,557)
(6,037)
(18,574)
25,230
Adjustments
Depreciation
1,329
196
233
1,501
169
3,428
Intangible amortization
11
1,279
297
-
-
1,587
Earnout accretion
-
479
57
-
-
536
Earnout fair value adjustments
-
(3,419)
162
-
-
(3,257)
Acquisition contingent compensation
-
293
1,273
-
-
1,566
Deferred compensation plan
5,010
2
90
84
12
5,198
Reorganization costs
-
(1,000)
-
(186)
750
(436)
Total adjustments
6,350
(2,170)
2,112
1,399
931
8,622
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 54,550
$ 1,028
$ 555
$ (4,638)
$ (17,643)
$ 33,852
Adjusted EBITDA margin
22.9 %
2.1 %
1.8 %
(1.5) %
(5.6) %
10.7 %
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Executive
On-Demand
Heidrick
Research &
Global
Total
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 209,967
$ 41,895
$ 26,764
$ -
$ -
$ 278,626
Operating income (loss) 1
46,821
(21,695)
(6,530)
(5,605)
(17,174)
(4,183)
Adjustments
Depreciation
863
117
82
809
119
1,990
Intangible amortization
20
1,533
367
-
-
1,920
Earnout accretion
-
409
60
-
-
469
Earnout fair value adjustments
-
1,125
86
-
-
1,211
Acquisition contingent compensation
295
1,835
1,155
-
-
3,285
Deferred compensation plan
920
-
18
15
3
956
Impairment charges
1,463
14,761
-
-
-
16,224
Restructuring charges
2,310
286
3,367
-
976
6,939
Total adjustments
5,871
20,066
5,135
824
1,098
32,994
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 52,692
$ (1,629)
$ (1,395)
$ (4,781)
$ (16,076)
$ 28,811
Adjusted EBITDA margin
25.1 %
(3.9 %)
(5.2 %)
(1.7) %
(5.8) %
10.3 %
1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Executive
On-Demand
Heidrick
Research &
Global
Total
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 451,564
$ 90,430
$ 58,832
$ -
$ -
$ 600,826
Operating income (loss) 1
98,708
(2,436)
(5,384)
(12,429)
(37,001)
41,458
Adjustments
Depreciation
2,505
404
441
2,938
319
6,607
Intangible amortization
22
2,569
664
-
-
3,255
Earnout accretion
-
906
111
-
-
1,017
Earnout fair value adjustments
-
(2,477)
162
-
-
(2,315)
Acquisition contingent compensation
-
2,210
2,177
-
-
4,387
Deferred compensation plan
4,661
2
86
79
12
4,840
Reorganization costs
953
250
202
150
2,170
3,725
Total adjustments
8,141
3,864
3,843
3,167
2,501
21,516
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 106,849
$ 1,428
$ (1,541)
$ (9,262)
$ (34,500)
$ 62,974
Adjusted EBITDA margin
23.7 %
1.6 %
(2.6 %)
(1.5 %)
(5.7) %
10.5 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Executive
On-Demand
Heidrick
Research &
Global
Total
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 411,448
$ 79,752
$ 52,623
$ -
$ -
$ 543,823
Operating income (loss) 1
92,353
(26,544)
(10,372)
(11,320)
(32,026)
12,091
Adjustments
Depreciation
2,104
248
279
1,563
289
4,483
Intangible amortization
37
3,368
812
-
-
4,217
Earnout accretion
-
815
120
-
-
935
Earnout fair value adjustments
-
1,125
86
-
-
1,211
Acquisition contingent compensation
(335)
3,391
2,217
-
-
5,273
Deferred compensation plan
3,179
-
69
51
7
3,306
Impairment charges
1,463
14,761
-
-
-
16,224
Restructuring charges
2,310
286
3,367
-
976
6,939
Total adjustments
8,758
23,994
6,950
1,614
1,272
42,588
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 101,111
$ (2,550)
$ (3,422)
$ (9,706)
$ (30,754)
$ 54,679
Adjusted EBITDA margin
24.6 %
(3.2 %)
(6.5 %)
(1.8 %)
(5.7 %)
10.1 %
1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.
