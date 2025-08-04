Allegiant Travel Company Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second quarter 2025 GAAP diluted loss per share of $(3.62)
Second quarter 2025 adjusted airline-only diluted earnings per share of $1.86 (1)(2)
Second quarter 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.23 (1)(2)
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the below financial results for second quarter 2025, as well as comparisons to the prior year.
"During the quarter, we operated 37,000 flights - the highest quarterly total in company history," stated Gregory Anderson, chief executive officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "Equally important, we achieved a remarkable 99.9% controllable completion factor, which we believe is among the top in the industry. I'm incredibly proud of Team Allegiant for delivering such strong operational results. Due to their efforts, our airline has earned a second consecutive SkyTrax Award for best low-cost carrier in North America.
"One of the hallmarks for Allegiant is our ability to deliver great service at an affordable price. We achieved an adjusted airline-only operating margin of 8.6% in the second quarter, surpassing our initial projections. Despite a challenging demand environment, our first-half operating margin improved over 2024. This improved performance is the result of higher productivity of our existing assets with aircraft utilization up nearly 17 percent year over year combined with strong cost controls. Impressively, we drove an industry leading reduction in unit costs, excluding fuel and special charges, of nearly eight percent year over year.
"Our commercial initiatives are gaining traction and yielding measurable outcomes. With the revenue headwinds associated with Navitaire behind us now, we are starting to take advantage of its ability to accelerate enhancements. These new pricing tools, in addition to product evolutions and Allegiant Extra expansion, have helped to increase ancillary revenue, as evidenced by our $3 per passenger improvement during the first half of 2025. Further improvements are anticipated as we move ahead with our focused digital transformation within our core business.
"We are encouraged by improving consumer confidence and are cautiously optimistic as recent bookings suggest strengthening of domestic demand in the second half of the year, as compared to previous levels. Keep in mind, however, that third quarter remains our seasonally weakest quarter of the year given the last few weeks of August and most of September represent the lowest period for leisure travel during the year.
"Our team is simplifying the business and focusing on our core strengths, as evidenced by the pending sale of our Sunseeker Resort, which is expected to close shortly. We will continue to take actions to structurally lower our airline costs. Importantly, cost improvements made this year have allowed us to rebalance our infrastructure, particularly considering the significant MAX aircraft delivery delays in prior years.
"As we look to 2026, we are currently forecasting full-year capacity to be roughly flat on a year-over-year basis, with MAX deliveries slated as replacement aircraft as we maintain our goal of 'peaking the peaks'. We expect TRASM to improve as new markets and routes mature, off-peak becomes a smaller mix of our ASMs, and new commercial initiatives continue to gain traction, including increased Allegiant Extra availability, refining dynamic pricing for ancillary products, and the continued strengthening of our co-brand and loyalty program. We will continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers and adjust our schedules to the demand environment, as we target expanding our earnings and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders."
Summary Results
Consolidated
Three Months Ended June 30,
Percent Change
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
YoY
Total operating revenue
$ 689.4
$ 666.3
3.5 %
Total operating expense
756.9
631.4
19.9 %
Operating income (loss)
(67.5)
34.9
NM
Income (loss) before income taxes
(88.6)
18.0
NM
Net income (loss)
(65.2)
13.7
NM
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
(3.62)
0.75
NM
Sunseeker special charges, net(2)
103.3
(2.0)
NM
Airline special charges(2)
14.6
20.1
(27.4) %
Adjusted income before income taxes(1)(2)
29.4
36.1
(18.6) %
Adjusted net income(1)(2)
22.7
32.5
(30.2) %
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2)
1.23
1.77
(30.5) %
Airline only
Three Months Ended June 30,
Percent Change (4)
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
YoY
Airline operating revenue
$ 668.8
$ 649.5
3.0 %
Airline operating expense
625.6
602.5
3.8 %
Airline operating income
43.2
47.0
(8.1) %
Airline income before income taxes
29.7
35.5
(16.3) %
Airline special charges(2)
14.6
20.1
(27.4) %
Adjusted airline-only net income(1)(2)
34.3
41.0
(16.3) %
Adjusted airline-only operating margin(1)(2)
8.6 %
10.3 %
(1.7)
Adjusted airline-only diluted earnings per share(1)(2)
1.86
2.24
(17.0) %
Consolidated
Six Months Ended June 30,
Percent Change
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
YoY
Total operating revenue
$ 1,388.5
$ 1,322.7
5.0 %
Total operating expense
1,390.9
1,272.3
9.3 %
Operating income (loss)
(2.5)
50.3
NM
Income (loss) before income taxes
(46.6)
16.7
NM
Net income (loss)
(33.1)
12.8
NM
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
(1.84)
0.68
NM
Sunseeker special charges, net(2)
100.4
(3.8)
NM
Airline special charges(2)
16.0
35.0
(54.3) %
Adjusted income before income taxes(1)(2)(3)
73.2
47.9
52.8 %
Adjusted net income(1)(2)(3)
56.2
42.9
31.0 %
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2)(3)
3.03
2.34
29.5 %
Airline only
Six Months Ended June 30,
Percent Change (4)
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
YoY
Airline operating revenue
$ 1,337.1
$ 1,282.0
4.3 %
Airline operating expense
1,233.1
1,210.8
1.8 %
Airline operating income
104.0
71.2
46.1 %
Airline income before income taxes
79.3
48.0
65.2 %
Airline special charges(2)
16.0
35.0
(54.3) %
Adjusted airline-only net income(1)(2)
73.3
60.8
20.6 %
Adjusted airline-only operating margin(1)(2)
9.0 %
8.3 %
0.7
Adjusted airline-only diluted earnings per share(1)(2)
3.96
3.31
19.6 %
(1)
Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures.
(2)
In 2025 and 2024, we recognized certain expenses as special charges related to Airline activities, the pending sale of Sunseeker Resort and Aileron Golf Course, and weather-related damages at Sunseeker Resort (net of recoveries). For a listing of these charges, see the special charges table in Appendix A of this earnings release. We sometimes refer to all special charges as "specials" in this earnings release. The adjusted numbers in this earnings release exclude the effect of these special charges.
(3)
In first quarter 2025, the Company incurred a $3.4M non-operating loss on the extinguishment of debt secured by Sunseeker Resort which is being added back, where appropriate, in our adjusted results.
(4)
Except adjusted airline-only operating margin which is percentage point change.
NM
Not meaningful
*
Note that amounts may not recalculate due to rounding
Second Quarter 2025 Results and Highlights
- Total consolidated operating revenue of $689.4M, up 3.5 percent over the prior year, on capacity growth of 15.7 percent year-over-year
- Adjusted consolidated operating income,(1)(2) of $50.4M, yielding an adjusted operating margin of 7.3 percent
- Adjusted airline-only operating income,(1)(2) of $57.8M, yielding an adjusted airline-only operating margin of 8.6 percent
- Adjusted consolidated income before income tax,(1)(2) of $29.4M, yielding an adjusted pre-tax margin of 4.3 percent
- Adjusted airline-only income before income tax,(1)(2) of $44.3M, yielding an adjusted airline-only pre-tax margin of 6.6 percent
- Adjusted consolidated EBITDA,(1)(2) of $118.7M, yielding an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.2 percent
- Adjusted airline-only EBITDA,(1)(2) of $122.5M, yielding an adjusted airline-only EBITDA margin of 18.3 percent
- Adjusted airline-only operating CASM, excluding fuel(2) of 7.68 ¢, down 6.7 percent year-over-year
- $33.3M in total cobrand credit card remuneration received from Bank of America
- Ended the quarter with 20M total active Allways Rewards members
- During the second quarter, expanded the network by announcing five new nonstop routes
- In July announced seven new nonstop routes connecting 12 cities across the country
Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity
- Total available liquidity at June 30, 2025 was $1.1B, which included $852.7M in cash and investments, and $275.0M in undrawn revolving credit facilities
- $92.2M in cash from operations during second quarter 2025
- Total debt at June 30, 2025 was $2.0B
- Net debt at June 30, 2025 was $1.1B
- Debt principal payments of $152.0M during the quarter, including $59.1M in voluntary prepayments
- Debt proceeds of $97.9M during the quarter, net of issuance costs
- Air traffic liability at June 30, 2025 was $363.5M
Airline Capital Expenditures
- Second quarter capital expenditures of $137.7M, which included $108.3M for aircraft-related capital expenditures and $29.4M in other airline capital expenditures
- Second quarter deferred heavy maintenance expenditures were $10.0M
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor
- Second quarter occupancy was 51 percent with an average daily rate (excluding resort fee) of $225 per night
- During the third quarter, announced a contract for the sale of Sunseeker Resort for $200 million (subject to certain adjustments), with the transaction expected to close during the third quarter
- Recorded special charges of $102.2M during the second quarter related to the pending sale of Sunseeker Resort and Aileron Golf Course, reflecting a write-down to fair value less estimated costs to sell and other related expenses
(1)
Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures.
(2)
In 2025 and 2024, we recognized certain expenses as special charges related to Airline activities, the pending sale of Sunseeker Resort and Aileron Golf Course, and weather-related damages at Sunseeker Resort (net of recoveries). For a listing of these charges, see the special charges table in Appendix A of this earnings release. The adjusted numbers in this earnings release exclude the effect of these special charges.
Guidance, subject to revision
Certain forward-looking financial information in the following tables is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial figures may be useful to stakeholders, but should not be considered a substitute for GAAP figures. In reliance on the 'unreasonable efforts' exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of SEC Regulation S-K, a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided for adjusted airline-only earnings per share and adjusted consolidated earnings per share. The Company is not able to reconcile these Non-GAAP financial figures without unreasonable effort because the special charge adjustments will not be known until the end of the indicated future periods and any range of projected values would be too broad to be meaningful. As a result, this information would not be significant to investors.
Third quarter 2025 airline-only guidance
System ASMs - year over year change
~9.0%
Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change
~10.0%
Fuel cost per gallon
$ 2.55
Adjusted airline-only operating margin (1)
(3.0%) to (6.0%)
Adjusted airline-only earnings per share(1)
($1.25) to ($2.25)
Adjusted consolidated earnings per share(1)
($1.75) to ($2.75)
Full-year 2025 guidance
System ASMs - year over year change
~12.0%
Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change
~13.0%
Fuel cost per gallon
~2.53
Adjusted airline-only earnings per share(1)
> $3.25
Adjusted consolidated earnings per share(1)
> $2.25
Interest expense(2) (millions)
$140 to $150
Capitalized interest(3) (millions)
($15) to ($25)
Interest income (millions)
$30 to $40
Airline full-year CAPEX
Aircraft-related capital expenditures(4) (millions)
$260 to $280
Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance (millions)
$50 to $70
Other airline capital expenditures (millions)
$95 to $115
Recurring principal payments(5) (millions) (full year)
$160 to $170
(1)
Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure for which no reconciliation to GAAP is provided as described above.
(2)
Includes consolidated gross interest expense attributable to both the airline segment and the Sunseeker Resort segment
(3)
Includes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft.
(4)
Aircraft-related capital expenditures include the purchase of aircraft, engines, induction costs, and pre-delivery deposits. This amount excludes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft.
(5)
Does not include repayment of pre-delivery deposit debt facilities due on delivery of aircraft
Aircraft Fleet Plan by End of Period
Aircraft - (seats per AC)
2Q25
3Q25
YE25
Boeing 737-8200 (190 seats)
9
10
16
Airbus A320 (180 seats)
67
74
71
Airbus A320 (186 seats)
8
-
-
Airbus A320 (177 seats)
10
8
7
Airbus A319 (156 seats)
32
30
28
Total
126
122
122
The table above is management's best estimate and is provided based on the Company's current plans and is subject to change. The numbers include aircraft expected to be in service at the end of each period and exclude both aircraft that we expect to take delivery of but not to be placed in service until a subsequent period as well as aircraft in temporary storage.
Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET Monday, August 4, 2025 to discuss its second quarter financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas -based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in underserved cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.
Detailed financial information follows:
Allegiant Travel Company
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Percent Change
2025
2024
YoY
OPERATING REVENUES:
Passenger
$ 617,908
$ 594,499
3.9 %
Third party products
33,649
37,102
(9.3)
Fixed fee contracts
17,019
17,699
(3.8)
Resort and other
20,808
16,983
22.5
Total operating revenues
689,384
666,283
3.5
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
214,102
209,942
2.0
Aircraft fuel
165,752
170,060
(2.5)
Station operations
75,248
69,798
7.8
Depreciation and amortization
68,519
65,361
4.8
Maintenance and repairs
36,379
30,730
18.4
Sales and marketing
26,837
27,498
(2.4)
Aircraft lease rentals
11,023
5,749
91.7
Other
41,089
34,134
20.4
Special charges, net of recoveries
117,924
18,114
NM
Total operating expenses
756,873
631,386
19.9
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(67,489)
34,897
NM
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
Interest income
(10,359)
(11,130)
(6.9)
Interest expense
35,756
39,544
(9.6)
Capitalized interest
(4,562)
(11,609)
(60.7)
Other, net
240
67
NM
Total other expenses
21,075
16,872
24.9
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(88,564)
18,025
NM
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
(23,398)
4,326
NM
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ (65,166)
$ 13,699
NM
Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:
Basic
($3.62)
$0.75
NM
Diluted
($3.62)
$0.75
NM
Shares used for computation(1):
Basic
17,995
17,828
0.9
Diluted
17,995
17,869
0.7
Allegiant Travel Company
Segment Profit or Loss
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Airline
Sunseeker
Consolidated
Airline
Sunseeker
Consolidated
REVENUES FROM EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS
$ 668,750
$ 20,634
$ 689,384
$ 649,472
$ 16,811
$ 666,283
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
203,485
10,617
214,102
197,417
12,525
209,942
Aircraft fuel
165,752
-
165,752
170,060
-
170,060
Station operations
75,248
-
75,248
69,798
-
69,798
Depreciation and amortization
64,961
3,558
68,519
59,345
6,016
65,361
Maintenance and repairs
36,379
-
36,379
30,730
-
30,730
Sales and marketing
25,119
1,718
26,837
25,918
1,580
27,498
Aircraft lease rentals
11,023
-
11,023
5,749
-
5,749
Other operating expenses
29,031
12,058
41,089
23,426
10,708
34,134
Special charges, net of recoveries
14,595
103,329
117,924
20,073
(1,959)
18,114
Total operating expenses
625,593
131,280
756,873
602,516
28,870
631,386
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
43,157
(110,646)
(67,489)
46,956
(12,059)
34,897
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
Interest income
(10,359)
-
(10,359)
(11,130)
-
(11,130)
Interest expense
28,121
7,635
35,756
34,121
5,423
39,544
Capitalized interest
(4,562)
-
(4,562)
(11,609)
-
(11,609)
Other non-operating expenses
240
-
240
67
-
67
Total other expenses
13,440
7,635
21,075
11,449
5,423
16,872
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$ 29,717
$ (118,281)
$ (88,564)
$ 35,507
$ (17,482)
$ 18,025
Allegiant Travel Company
Airline Operating Statistics
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Percent Change (1)
2025
2024
YoY
AIRLINE OPERATING STATISTICS
Total system statistics:
Passengers
5,127,025
4,621,848
10.9 %
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
5,799,409
5,013,209
15.7
Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)
10.79 ¢
12.02 ¢
(10.2)
Fuel expense per ASM (cents)
2.86 ¢
3.39 ¢
(15.6)
Airline special charges per ASM (cents)
0.25 ¢
0.40 ¢
(37.5)
Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel and special charges (cents)
7.68 ¢
8.23 ¢
(6.7)
Departures
37,314
32,252
15.7
Block hours
88,749
75,759
17.1
Average stage length (miles)
886
883
0.3
Average number of operating aircraft during period
126.6
125.3
1.0
Average block hours per aircraft per day
7.7
6.6
16.7
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period
5,980
5,993
(0.2)
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
68,452
60,142
13.8
ASMs per gallon of fuel
84.7
83.4
1.6
Average fuel cost per gallon
$ 2.42
$ 2.83
(14.5)
Scheduled service statistics:
Passengers
5,077,788
4,572,769
11.0
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)
4,610,321
4,108,288
12.2
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
5,629,040
4,848,017
16.1
Load factor
81.9 %
84.7 %
(2.8)
Departures
36,056
31,128
15.8
Block hours
85,980
73,198
17.5
Average seats per departure
175.1
176.1
(0.6)
Yield (cents)(2)
5.75 ¢
6.99 ¢
(17.7)
Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3)
11.57 ¢
13.03 ¢
(11.2)
Average fare - scheduled service(4)
$ 52.20
$ 62.79
(16.9)
Average fare - air-related charges(4)
$ 69.49
$ 67.22
3.4
Average fare - third party products
$ 6.63
$ 8.11
(18.2)
Average fare - total
$ 128.32
$ 138.12
(7.1)
Average stage length (miles)
891
885
0.7
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
66,419
58,169
14.2
Average fuel cost per gallon
$ 2.43
$ 2.83
(14.1)
Percent of sales through website during period
92.4 %
93.1 %
(0.7)
Other data:
Rental car days sold
380,176
371,405
2.4
Hotel room nights sold
37,538
61,837
(39.3)
(1)
Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change.
(2)
Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles.
(3)
Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis.
(4)
Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.
Allegiant Travel Company
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
Percent Change
2025
2024
YoY
OPERATING REVENUES:
Passenger
$ 1,234,658
$ 1,174,434
5.1 %
Third party products
68,852
70,501
(2.3)
Fixed fee contracts
33,271
36,560
(9.0)
Resort and other
51,677
41,193
25.5
Total operating revenues
1,388,458
1,322,688
5.0
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
445,541
423,269
5.3
Aircraft fuel
332,085
340,147
(2.4)
Station operations
148,753
136,266
9.2
Depreciation and amortization
131,830
129,205
2.0
Maintenance and repairs
71,233
61,008
16.8
Sales and marketing
51,933
58,398
(11.1)
Aircraft lease rentals
16,942
11,734
44.4
Other
76,259
81,105
(6.0)
Special charges, net of recoveries
116,369
31,212
NM
Total operating expenses
1,390,945
1,272,344
9.3
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(2,487)
50,344
NM
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
Interest income
(22,294)
(23,371)
(4.6)
Interest expense
76,540
79,704
(4.0)
Capitalized interest
(11,050)
(22,794)
(51.5)
Other, net
941
117
NM
Total other expenses
44,137
33,656
31.1
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(46,624)
16,688
NM
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
(13,560)
3,908
NM
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ (33,064)
$ 12,780
NM
Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:
Basic
($1.84)
$0.69
NM
Diluted
($1.84)
$0.68
NM
Shares used for computation(1):
Basic
17,989
17,746
1.4
Diluted
17,989
17,836
0.9
Allegiant Travel Company
Segment Profit or Loss
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Airline
Sunseeker
Consolidated
Airline
Sunseeker
Consolidated
REVENUE FROM EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS
$ 1,337,136
$ 51,322
$ 1,388,458
$ 1,281,990
$ 40,698
$ 1,322,688
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
423,859
21,682
445,541
396,926
26,343
423,269
Aircraft fuel
332,085
-
332,085
340,147
-
340,147
Station operations
148,753
-
148,753
136,266
-
136,266
Depreciation and amortization
124,672
7,158
131,830
117,212
11,993
129,205
Maintenance and repairs
71,233
-
71,233
61,008
-
61,008
Sales and marketing
48,489
3,444
51,933
54,796
3,602
58,398
Aircraft lease rentals
16,942
-
16,942
11,734
-
11,734
Other operating expenses
51,107
25,152
76,259
57,742
23,363
81,105
Special charges, net of recoveries
15,987
100,382
116,369
34,987
(3,775)
31,212
Total operating expenses
1,233,127
157,818
1,390,945
1,210,818
61,526
1,272,344
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
104,009
(106,496)
(2,487)
71,172
(20,828)
50,344
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
Interest income
(22,294)
-
(22,294)
(23,371)
-
(23,371)
Interest expense
57,070
19,470
76,540
68,858
10,846
79,704
Capitalized interest
(11,050)
-
(11,050)
(22,468)
(326)
(22,794)
Other non-operating expenses
941
-
941
117
-
117
Total other expenses
24,667
19,470
44,137
23,136
10,520
33,656
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$ 79,342
$ (125,966)
$ (46,624)
$ 48,036
$ (31,348)
$ 16,688
Allegiant Travel Company
Airline Operating Statistics
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
Percent Change (1)
2025
2024
YoY
AIRLINE OPERATING STATISTICS
Total system statistics:
Passengers
9,578,331
8,726,708
9.8 %
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
11,250,993
9,785,180
15.0
Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)
10.96 ¢
12.38 ¢
(11.5)
Fuel expense per ASM (cents)
2.95 ¢
3.48 ¢
(15.2)
Airline special charges per ASM (cents)
0.14 ¢
0.36 ¢
(61.1)
Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel and special charges (cents)
7.87 ¢
8.54 ¢
(7.8)
Departures
70,549
61,477
14.8
Block hours
172,620
148,391
16.3
Average stage length (miles)
909
900
1.0
Average number of operating aircraft during period
125.8
125.6
0.2
Average block hours per aircraft per day
7.6
6.5
16.9
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period
5,980
5,993
(0.2)
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
132,089
116,366
13.5
ASMs per gallon of fuel
85.2
84.1
1.3
Average fuel cost per gallon
$ 2.51
$ 2.92
(14.0)
Scheduled service statistics:
Passengers
9,498,599
8,642,288
9.9
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)
8,881,650
7,992,097
11.1
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
10,934,232
9,484,939
15.3
Load factor
81.2 %
84.3 %
(3.1)
Departures
68,189
59,305
15.0
Block hours
167,394
143,563
16.6
Average seats per departure
175.0
176.7
(1.0)
Yield (cents)(2)
6.38 ¢
7.41 ¢
(13.9)
Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3)
11.92 ¢
13.13 ¢
(9.2)
Average fare - scheduled service(4)
$ 59.64
$ 68.53
(13.0)
Average fare - air-related charges(4)
$ 70.34
$ 67.36
4.4
Average fare - third party products
$ 7.25
$ 8.16
(11.2)
Average fare - total
$ 137.23
$ 144.05
(4.7)
Average stage length (miles)
914
905
1.0
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
128,245
112,735
13.8
Average fuel cost per gallon
$ 2.52
$ 2.92
(13.7)
Percent of sales through website during period
92.4 %
94.8 %
(2.4)
Other data:
Rental car days sold
741,066
729,349
1.6
Hotel room nights sold
77,478
123,131
(37.1)
(1)
Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change.
(2)
Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles.
(3)
Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis.
(4)
Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.
Summary Balance Sheet
(in millions)
June 30, 2025
(unaudited)
December 31, 2024
Percent Change
Unrestricted cash and investments
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 209.9
$ 285.9
(26.6) %
Short-term investments
632.9
495.2
27.8
Long-term investments
9.9
51.7
(80.9)
Total unrestricted cash and investments
852.7
832.8
2.4
Debt
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of related costs
183.1
454.8
(59.7)
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities and related costs
1,778.9
1,611.7
10.4
Total debt
1,962.0
2,066.5
(5.1)
Debt, net of unrestricted cash and investments
1,109.3
1,233.7
(10.1)
Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity
1,055.9
1,089.4
(3.1)
EPS Calculation
The following table sets forth the computation of net income per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Basic:
Net income (loss)
$ (65,166)
$ 13,699
$ (33,064)
$ 12,780
Less income allocated to participating securities
-
(333)
-
(618)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock
$ (65,166)
$ 13,366
$ (33,064)
$ 12,162
Earnings (loss) per share, basic
$ (3.62)
$ 0.75
$ (1.84)
$ 0.69
Weighted-average shares outstanding
17,995
17,828
17,989
17,746
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
$ (65,166)
$ 13,699
$ (33,064)
$ 12,780
Less income allocated to participating securities
-
(333)
-
(618)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock
$ (65,166)
$ 13,366
$ (33,064)
$ 12,162
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$ (3.62)
$ 0.75
$ (1.84)
$ 0.68
Weighted-average shares outstanding(1)
17,995
17,828
17,989
17,746
Dilutive effect of restricted stock
-
78
-
195
Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under treasury stock method
17,995
17,906
17,989
17,941
Participating securities excluded under two-class method
-
(37)
-
(105)
Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under two-class method
17,995
17,869
17,989
17,836
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Presentation
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
We present adjusted consolidated operating expense and adjusted consolidated operating income, which exclude special charges related to (i) the impact of losses and insurance recoveries incurred primarily as the result of hurricanes and other insured events at Sunseeker, (ii) a writedown loss related to the pending sale of Sunseeker, and (iii) the airline special charges listed in the table below. We also present adjusted consolidated interest expense, adjusted consolidated income before income taxes, adjusted consolidated net income, and adjusted consolidated diluted earnings per share, which exclude the special charges described above and a one-time loss on extinguishment of debt.
We present adjusted airline-only operating expense, adjusted airline-only operating income, adjusted airline-only income before income taxes, adjusted airline-only net income, and adjusted airline-only diluted earnings per share which exclude special charges related to (i) aircraft accelerated depreciation on early retirement of certain airframes, (ii) corporate restructuring costs and (iii) the flight attendant ratification bonus.
All of the measures described above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the presentation of these measures is relevant and useful for investors because it allows them to better gauge the performance of the airline and to compare our results to other airlines. Management believes the exclusion of these items enhances comparability of financial information between periods.
We also present adjusted airline-only CASM, which excludes aircraft fuel expense and special charges. Fuel price volatility impacts the comparability of year over year financial performance as do the airline special charges. We believe the adjustments for fuel expense and airline special charges allow investors to better understand our non-fuel costs and related performance.
Consolidated and airline-only earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Consolidated EBITDA" and "Airline EBITDA"), adjusted Consolidated EBITDA, adjusted Airline EBITDA, estimated adjusted airline-only and adjusted consolidated earnings per share, as presented in this press release, are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The adjusted EBITDA measures also exclude special charges and a one-time loss on the extinguishment of debt. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with this definition may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate EBITDA in the same manner.
We use EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and liquidity, and these are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe these presentations of EBITDA are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and make it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool. These limitations include the following:
- EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments to purchase capital equipment;
- EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service principal or interest payments on our debt;
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets that we currently depreciate and amortize will likely have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash required to fund such replacements; and
- other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Presented below is a quantitative reconciliation of these adjusted numbers (other than the estimated earnings per share figures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure.
The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are operating expenses, operating income (loss), interest expense, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), and earnings (loss) per share, and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, operating income (loss), interest expense, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Special Charges (millions)
Accelerated depreciation on airframes identified for early retirement
$ 2.5
$ 9.3
$ 3.9
$ 24.2
Flight attendant ratification bonus
-
10.8
-
10.8
Organizational restructuring
12.1
-
12.1
-
Airline special charges(2)
14.6
20.1
16.0
35.0
Sunseeker special charges, net of recoveries(2)
103.3
(2.0)
100.4
(3.8)
Consolidated special charges, net of recoveries(2)
$ 117.9
$ 18.1
$ 116.4
$ 31.2
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Consolidated
Airline
Sunseeker
Reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (millions)
GAAP
Adjustments (2)
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjustments (2)
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjustments (2)
Adjusted
Total operating revenues
$ 689.4
$ -
$ 689.4
$ 668.8
$ -
$ 668.8
$ 20.6
$ -
$ 20.6
Total operating expenses
756.9
(117.9)
638.9
625.6
(14.6)
611.0
131.3
(103.3)
28.0
Operating income (loss)
$ (67.5)
$ 117.9
$ 50.4
$ 43.2
$ 14.6
$ 57.8
$ (110.6)
$ 103.3
$ (7.3)
Operating margin (percent)
(9.8)
7.3
6.5
8.6
NM
(35.5)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$ (88.6)
$ 117.9
$ 29.4
$ 29.7
$ 14.6
$ 44.3
$ (118.3)
$ 103.3
$ (15.0)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Consolidated
Airline
Sunseeker
Reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (millions)
GAAP
Adjustments (2)
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjustments (2)
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjustments (2)
Adjusted
Total operating revenues
$ 666.3
$ -
$ 666.3
$ 649.5
$ -
$ 649.5
$ 16.8
$ -
$ 16.8
Total operating expenses
631.4
(18.1)
613.3
602.5
(20.1)
582.4
28.9
2.0
30.8
Operating income (loss)
$ 34.9
$ 18.1
$ 53.0
$ 47.0
$ 20.1
$ 67.0
$ (12.1)
$ (2.0)
$ (14.0)
Operating margin (percent)
5.2
8.0
7.2
10.3
(71.7)
(83.4)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$ 18.0
$ 18.1
$ 36.1
$ 35.5
$ 20.1
$ 55.6
$ (17.5)
$ (2.0)
$ (19.4)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Consolidated
Airline
Sunseeker
Reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted interest expense, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (millions)
GAAP
Adjustments (2)(3)
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjustments (2)
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjustments (2)(3)
Adjusted
Total operating revenues
$ 1,388.5
$ -
$ 1,388.5
$ 1,337.1
$ -
$ 1,337.1
$ 51.3
$ -
$ 51.3
Total operating expenses
1,390.9
(116.4)
1,274.6
1,233.1
(16.0)
1,217.1
157.8
(100.4)
57.4
Operating income (loss)
$ (2.5)
$ 116.4
$ 113.9
$ 104.0
$ 16.0
$ 120.0
$ (106.5)
$ 100.4
$ (6.1)
Operating margin (percent)
(0.2)
8.2
7.8
9.0
NM
(11.9)
Interest expense
$ 76.5
$ (3.4)
$ 73.1
$ 57.1
$ -
$ 57.1
$ 19.5
$ (3.4)
$ 16.1
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$ (46.6)
$ 119.8
$ 73.2
$ 79.3
$ 16.0
$ 95.3
$ (126.0)
$ 103.8
$ (22.2)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Consolidated
Airline
Sunseeker
Reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (millions)
GAAP
Adjustments (2)
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjustments (2)
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjustments (2)
Adjusted
Total operating revenues
$ 1,322.7
$ -
$ 1,322.7
$ 1,282.0
$ -
$ 1,282.0
$ 40.7
$ -
$ 40.7
Total operating expenses
1,272.3
(31.2)
1,241.1
1,210.8
(35.0)
1,175.8
61.5
3.8
65.3
Operating income (loss)
$ 50.3
$ 31.2
$ 81.6
$ 71.2
$ 35.0
$ 106.2
$ (20.8)
$ (3.8)
$ (24.6)
Operating margin (percent)
3.8
6.2
5.6
8.3
(51.2)
(60.5)
Interest expense
$ 79.7
$ -
$ 79.7
$ 68.9
$ -
$ 68.9
$ 10.8
$ -
$ 10.8
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$ 16.7
$ 31.2
$ 47.9
$ 48.0
$ 35.0
$ 83.0
$ (31.3)
$ (3.8)
$ (35.1)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA (millions)
Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)
$ (65.2)
$ 13.7
$ (33.1)
$ 12.8
Interest expense, net
20.8
16.8
43.2
33.5
Income tax expense (benefit)
(23.4)
4.3
(13.6)
3.9
Depreciation and amortization
68.5
65.4
131.8
129.2
Consolidated EBITDA(1)
$ 0.8
$ 100.2
$ 128.4
$ 179.4
Special charges(2)
117.9
18.1
116.4
31.2
Adjusted consolidated EBITDA(1)(2)
$ 118.7
$ 118.3
$ 244.8
$ 210.6
Adjusted airline-only EBITDA (millions)
Airline income before income taxes as reported (GAAP)
$ 29.7
$ 35.5
$ 79.3
$ 48.0
Airline special charges(2)
14.6
20.1
16.0
35.0
Airline interest expense, net
13.2
11.4
23.7
23.0
Airline depreciation and amortization
65.0
59.3
124.7
117.2
Adjusted airline-only EBITDA(1)(2)
$ 122.5
$ 126.3
$ 243.7
$ 223.3
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Reconciliation of adjusted consolidated earnings per share and adjusted consolidated net income (millions except share and per share amounts)
Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)
$ (65.2)
$ 13.7
Less: Net income allocated to participating securities
-
(0.3)
Net income attributable to common stock (GAAP)
$ (65.2)
$ (3.62)
$ 13.4
$ 0.75
Plus: Net income allocated to participating securities
-
-
0.3
0.02
Plus: Special charges, net of recoveries(2)
117.9
6.55
18.1
1.01
Plus (Minus): Income tax effect of adjustments above
(30.0)
(1.67)
0.7
0.04
Adjusted net income(1)
$ 22.7
$ 32.5
Less: Adjusted consolidated net income allocated to participating securities
(0.5)
(0.03)
(0.8)
(0.05)
Effect of dilutive securities
-
-
Adjusted net income attributable to common stock(1)
$ 22.2
$ 1.23
$ 31.7
$ 1.77
Shares used for diluted computation (GAAP) (thousands)
17,995
17,869
Shares used for diluted computation (adjusted) (thousands)
18,027
17,869
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Reconciliation of adjusted airline-only earnings per share and adjusted airline-only net income (millions except share and per share amounts)
Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)
$ (65.2)
$ 13.7
Less: Net income allocated to participating securities
-
(0.3)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP)
$ (65.2)
$ (3.62)
$ 13.4
$ 0.75
Plus: Net income allocated to participating securities
-
-
0.3
0.02
Plus: Sunseeker loss before income taxes
118.3
6.57
17.5
0.98
Plus: Special charges, net of recoveries(2)
14.6
0.81
20.1
1.12
Minus: Income tax effect of adjustments above
(33.4)
(1.86)
(10.3)
(0.57)
Adjusted airline-only net income(1)
$ 34.3
$ 41.0
Less: Adjusted airline-only net income allocated to participating securities
(0.8)
(0.04)
(1.0)
(0.06)
Effect of dilutive securities
-
-
Adjusted airline-only net income attributable to common stock(1)
$ 33.5
$ 1.86
$ 40.0
$ 2.24
Shares used for diluted computation (GAAP) (thousands)
17,995
17,869
Shares used for diluted computation (adjusted) (thousands)
18,027
17,869
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Reconciliation of adjusted consolidated earnings per share and adjusted consolidated net income (millions except share and per share amounts)
Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)
$ (33.1)
$ 12.8
Less: Net income allocated to participating securities
-
(0.6)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP)
$ (33.1)
$ (1.84)
$ 12.2
$ 0.68
Plus: Net income allocated to participating securities
-
-
0.6
0.04
Plus: Loss on extinguishment of debt(3)
3.4
0.19
-
-
Plus: Special charges, net of recoveries(2)
116.4
6.47
31.2
1.75
Minus: Income tax effect of adjustments above
(30.5)
(1.70)
(1.1)
(0.06)
Adjusted net income(1)
$ 56.2
$ 42.9
Less: Adjusted consolidated net income allocated to participating securities
(1.4)
(0.08)
(1.2)
(0.07)
Effect of dilutive securities
(0.01)
-
Adjusted net income attributable to common stock(1)
$ 54.8
$ 3.03
$ 41.7
$ 2.34
Shares used for diluted computation (GAAP) (thousands)
17,989
17,836
Shares used for diluted computation (adjusted) (thousands)
18,076
17,836
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Reconciliation of adjusted airline-only earnings per share and adjusted airline-only net income (millions except share and per share amounts)
Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)
$ (33.1)
$ 12.8
Less: Net income allocated to participating securities
-
(0.6)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP)
$ (33.1)
$ (1.84)
$ 12.2
$ 0.68
Plus: Net income allocated to participating securities
-
-
0.6
0.04
Plus: Sunseeker loss before income taxes
126.0
7.00
31.3
1.76
Plus: Special charges, net of recoveries(2)
16.0
0.89
35.0
1.96
Minus: Income tax effect of adjustments above
(35.6)
(1.98)
(18.3)
(1.03)
Adjusted airline-only net income(1)
$ 73.3
$ 60.8
Less: Adjusted airline-only net income allocated to participating securities
(1.8)
(0.10)
(1.8)
(0.10)
Effect of dilutive securities
(0.01)
-
Adjusted airline-only net income attributable to common stock(1)
$ 71.5
$ 3.96
$ 59.0
$ 3.31
Shares used for diluted computation (GAAP) (thousands)
17,989
17,836
Shares used for diluted computation (adjusted) (thousands)
18,076
17,836
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of adjusted airline-only operating CASM excluding fuel and special charges (millions)
Consolidated operating expenses (GAAP)
$ 756.9
$ 631.4
$ 1,390.9
$ 1,272.3
Minus: Sunseeker operating expenses
131.3
28.9
157.8
61.5
Airline-only operating expenses
625.6
602.5
1,233.1
1,210.8
Minus: airline special charges(2)
14.6
20.1
16.0
35.0
Minus: fuel expenses
165.8
170.1
332.1
340.1
Adjusted airline-only operating expenses, excluding fuel and special charges(1)
$ 445.2
$ 412.3
$ 885.0
$ 835.7
System available seat miles (millions)
5,799.4
5,013.2
11,251.0
9,785.2
Airline-only cost per available seat mile (cents)
10.79
12.02
10.96
12.38
Adjusted airline-only cost per available seat mile excluding fuel and special charges (cents)
7.68
8.23
7.87
8.54
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP figure.
(2)
In 2025 and 2024, we recognized certain expenses as special charges related to Airline activities (including accelerated depreciation on airframes identified for early retirement, ratification bonuses, and corporate restructuring cost), the pending sale of Sunseeker Resort and Aileron Golf Course, and weather-related damages at Sunseeker Resort (net of recoveries). The adjusted numbers in this earnings release exclude the effect of these special charges.
(3)
In first quarter 2025, the Company incurred a $3.4M non-operating loss on the extinguishment of debt secured by Sunseeker Resort which is being added back, where appropriate, in our adjusted results.
*
Note that amounts may not recalculate due to rounding
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company