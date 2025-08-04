Anzeige
WKN: A0LFDN | ISIN: US01748X1028
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 14:53
41,400 Euro
-1,90 % -0,800
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,40044,20011:15
43,60044,00010:47
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 22:01 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allegiant Travel Company Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second quarter 2025 GAAP diluted loss per share of $(3.62)

Second quarter 2025 adjusted airline-only diluted earnings per share of $1.86 (1)(2)

Second quarter 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.23 (1)(2)

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the below financial results for second quarter 2025, as well as comparisons to the prior year.

"During the quarter, we operated 37,000 flights - the highest quarterly total in company history," stated Gregory Anderson, chief executive officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "Equally important, we achieved a remarkable 99.9% controllable completion factor, which we believe is among the top in the industry. I'm incredibly proud of Team Allegiant for delivering such strong operational results. Due to their efforts, our airline has earned a second consecutive SkyTrax Award for best low-cost carrier in North America.

"One of the hallmarks for Allegiant is our ability to deliver great service at an affordable price. We achieved an adjusted airline-only operating margin of 8.6% in the second quarter, surpassing our initial projections. Despite a challenging demand environment, our first-half operating margin improved over 2024. This improved performance is the result of higher productivity of our existing assets with aircraft utilization up nearly 17 percent year over year combined with strong cost controls. Impressively, we drove an industry leading reduction in unit costs, excluding fuel and special charges, of nearly eight percent year over year.

"Our commercial initiatives are gaining traction and yielding measurable outcomes. With the revenue headwinds associated with Navitaire behind us now, we are starting to take advantage of its ability to accelerate enhancements. These new pricing tools, in addition to product evolutions and Allegiant Extra expansion, have helped to increase ancillary revenue, as evidenced by our $3 per passenger improvement during the first half of 2025. Further improvements are anticipated as we move ahead with our focused digital transformation within our core business.

"We are encouraged by improving consumer confidence and are cautiously optimistic as recent bookings suggest strengthening of domestic demand in the second half of the year, as compared to previous levels. Keep in mind, however, that third quarter remains our seasonally weakest quarter of the year given the last few weeks of August and most of September represent the lowest period for leisure travel during the year.

"Our team is simplifying the business and focusing on our core strengths, as evidenced by the pending sale of our Sunseeker Resort, which is expected to close shortly. We will continue to take actions to structurally lower our airline costs. Importantly, cost improvements made this year have allowed us to rebalance our infrastructure, particularly considering the significant MAX aircraft delivery delays in prior years.

"As we look to 2026, we are currently forecasting full-year capacity to be roughly flat on a year-over-year basis, with MAX deliveries slated as replacement aircraft as we maintain our goal of 'peaking the peaks'. We expect TRASM to improve as new markets and routes mature, off-peak becomes a smaller mix of our ASMs, and new commercial initiatives continue to gain traction, including increased Allegiant Extra availability, refining dynamic pricing for ancillary products, and the continued strengthening of our co-brand and loyalty program. We will continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers and adjust our schedules to the demand environment, as we target expanding our earnings and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders."

Summary Results


Consolidated

Three Months Ended June 30,


Percent Change






(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)

2025


2024


YoY






Total operating revenue

$ 689.4


$ 666.3


3.5 %






Total operating expense

756.9


631.4


19.9 %






Operating income (loss)

(67.5)


34.9


NM






Income (loss) before income taxes

(88.6)


18.0


NM






Net income (loss)

(65.2)


13.7


NM






Diluted earnings (loss) per share

(3.62)


0.75


NM






Sunseeker special charges, net(2)

103.3


(2.0)


NM






Airline special charges(2)

14.6


20.1


(27.4) %






Adjusted income before income taxes(1)(2)

29.4


36.1


(18.6) %






Adjusted net income(1)(2)

22.7


32.5


(30.2) %






Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2)

1.23


1.77


(30.5) %

















Airline only

Three Months Ended June 30,


Percent Change (4)






(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)

2025


2024


YoY






Airline operating revenue

$ 668.8


$ 649.5


3.0 %






Airline operating expense

625.6


602.5


3.8 %






Airline operating income

43.2


47.0


(8.1) %






Airline income before income taxes

29.7


35.5


(16.3) %






Airline special charges(2)

14.6


20.1


(27.4) %






Adjusted airline-only net income(1)(2)

34.3


41.0


(16.3) %






Adjusted airline-only operating margin(1)(2)

8.6 %


10.3 %


(1.7)






Adjusted airline-only diluted earnings per share(1)(2)

1.86


2.24


(17.0) %

















Consolidated

Six Months Ended June 30,


Percent Change






(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)

2025


2024


YoY






Total operating revenue

$ 1,388.5


$ 1,322.7


5.0 %






Total operating expense

1,390.9


1,272.3


9.3 %






Operating income (loss)

(2.5)


50.3


NM






Income (loss) before income taxes

(46.6)


16.7


NM






Net income (loss)

(33.1)


12.8


NM






Diluted earnings (loss) per share

(1.84)


0.68


NM






Sunseeker special charges, net(2)

100.4


(3.8)


NM






Airline special charges(2)

16.0


35.0


(54.3) %






Adjusted income before income taxes(1)(2)(3)

73.2


47.9


52.8 %






Adjusted net income(1)(2)(3)

56.2


42.9


31.0 %






Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2)(3)

3.03


2.34


29.5 %

















Airline only

Six Months Ended June 30,


Percent Change (4)






(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)

2025


2024


YoY






Airline operating revenue

$ 1,337.1


$ 1,282.0


4.3 %






Airline operating expense

1,233.1


1,210.8


1.8 %






Airline operating income

104.0


71.2


46.1 %






Airline income before income taxes

79.3


48.0


65.2 %






Airline special charges(2)

16.0


35.0


(54.3) %






Adjusted airline-only net income(1)(2)

73.3


60.8


20.6 %






Adjusted airline-only operating margin(1)(2)

9.0 %


8.3 %


0.7






Adjusted airline-only diluted earnings per share(1)(2)

3.96


3.31


19.6 %








(1)

Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures.

(2)

In 2025 and 2024, we recognized certain expenses as special charges related to Airline activities, the pending sale of Sunseeker Resort and Aileron Golf Course, and weather-related damages at Sunseeker Resort (net of recoveries). For a listing of these charges, see the special charges table in Appendix A of this earnings release. We sometimes refer to all special charges as "specials" in this earnings release. The adjusted numbers in this earnings release exclude the effect of these special charges.

(3)

In first quarter 2025, the Company incurred a $3.4M non-operating loss on the extinguishment of debt secured by Sunseeker Resort which is being added back, where appropriate, in our adjusted results.

(4)

Except adjusted airline-only operating margin which is percentage point change.

NM

Not meaningful

*

Note that amounts may not recalculate due to rounding

Second Quarter 2025 Results and Highlights

  • Total consolidated operating revenue of $689.4M, up 3.5 percent over the prior year, on capacity growth of 15.7 percent year-over-year
  • Adjusted consolidated operating income,(1)(2) of $50.4M, yielding an adjusted operating margin of 7.3 percent
    • Adjusted airline-only operating income,(1)(2) of $57.8M, yielding an adjusted airline-only operating margin of 8.6 percent
  • Adjusted consolidated income before income tax,(1)(2) of $29.4M, yielding an adjusted pre-tax margin of 4.3 percent
    • Adjusted airline-only income before income tax,(1)(2) of $44.3M, yielding an adjusted airline-only pre-tax margin of 6.6 percent
  • Adjusted consolidated EBITDA,(1)(2) of $118.7M, yielding an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.2 percent
    • Adjusted airline-only EBITDA,(1)(2) of $122.5M, yielding an adjusted airline-only EBITDA margin of 18.3 percent
  • Adjusted airline-only operating CASM, excluding fuel(2) of 7.68 ¢, down 6.7 percent year-over-year
  • $33.3M in total cobrand credit card remuneration received from Bank of America
  • Ended the quarter with 20M total active Allways Rewards members
  • During the second quarter, expanded the network by announcing five new nonstop routes
    • In July announced seven new nonstop routes connecting 12 cities across the country

Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity

  • Total available liquidity at June 30, 2025 was $1.1B, which included $852.7M in cash and investments, and $275.0M in undrawn revolving credit facilities
  • $92.2M in cash from operations during second quarter 2025
  • Total debt at June 30, 2025 was $2.0B
    • Net debt at June 30, 2025 was $1.1B
  • Debt principal payments of $152.0M during the quarter, including $59.1M in voluntary prepayments
  • Debt proceeds of $97.9M during the quarter, net of issuance costs
  • Air traffic liability at June 30, 2025 was $363.5M

Airline Capital Expenditures

  • Second quarter capital expenditures of $137.7M, which included $108.3M for aircraft-related capital expenditures and $29.4M in other airline capital expenditures
  • Second quarter deferred heavy maintenance expenditures were $10.0M

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor

  • Second quarter occupancy was 51 percent with an average daily rate (excluding resort fee) of $225 per night
  • During the third quarter, announced a contract for the sale of Sunseeker Resort for $200 million (subject to certain adjustments), with the transaction expected to close during the third quarter
    • Recorded special charges of $102.2M during the second quarter related to the pending sale of Sunseeker Resort and Aileron Golf Course, reflecting a write-down to fair value less estimated costs to sell and other related expenses

(1)

Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures.

(2)

In 2025 and 2024, we recognized certain expenses as special charges related to Airline activities, the pending sale of Sunseeker Resort and Aileron Golf Course, and weather-related damages at Sunseeker Resort (net of recoveries). For a listing of these charges, see the special charges table in Appendix A of this earnings release. The adjusted numbers in this earnings release exclude the effect of these special charges.

Guidance, subject to revision

Certain forward-looking financial information in the following tables is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial figures may be useful to stakeholders, but should not be considered a substitute for GAAP figures. In reliance on the 'unreasonable efforts' exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of SEC Regulation S-K, a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided for adjusted airline-only earnings per share and adjusted consolidated earnings per share. The Company is not able to reconcile these Non-GAAP financial figures without unreasonable effort because the special charge adjustments will not be known until the end of the indicated future periods and any range of projected values would be too broad to be meaningful. As a result, this information would not be significant to investors.

Third quarter 2025 airline-only guidance








System ASMs - year over year change



~9.0%

Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change



~10.0%





Fuel cost per gallon



$ 2.55

Adjusted airline-only operating margin (1)



(3.0%) to (6.0%)

Adjusted airline-only earnings per share(1)



($1.25) to ($2.25)





Adjusted consolidated earnings per share(1)



($1.75) to ($2.75)





Full-year 2025 guidance








System ASMs - year over year change



~12.0%

Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change



~13.0%





Fuel cost per gallon



~2.53

Adjusted airline-only earnings per share(1)



> $3.25





Adjusted consolidated earnings per share(1)



> $2.25





Interest expense(2) (millions)



$140 to $150

Capitalized interest(3) (millions)



($15) to ($25)

Interest income (millions)



$30 to $40





Airline full-year CAPEX




Aircraft-related capital expenditures(4) (millions)



$260 to $280

Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance (millions)



$50 to $70

Other airline capital expenditures (millions)



$95 to $115





Recurring principal payments(5) (millions) (full year)



$160 to $170





(1)

Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure for which no reconciliation to GAAP is provided as described above.

(2)

Includes consolidated gross interest expense attributable to both the airline segment and the Sunseeker Resort segment

(3)

Includes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft.

(4)

Aircraft-related capital expenditures include the purchase of aircraft, engines, induction costs, and pre-delivery deposits. This amount excludes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft.

(5)

Does not include repayment of pre-delivery deposit debt facilities due on delivery of aircraft

Aircraft Fleet Plan by End of Period

Aircraft - (seats per AC)

2Q25

3Q25

YE25

Boeing 737-8200 (190 seats)

9

10

16

Airbus A320 (180 seats)

67

74

71

Airbus A320 (186 seats)

8

-

-

Airbus A320 (177 seats)

10

8

7

Airbus A319 (156 seats)

32

30

28

Total

126

122

122

The table above is management's best estimate and is provided based on the Company's current plans and is subject to change. The numbers include aircraft expected to be in service at the end of each period and exclude both aircraft that we expect to take delivery of but not to be placed in service until a subsequent period as well as aircraft in temporary storage.

Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET Monday, August 4, 2025 to discuss its second quarter financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas -based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in underserved cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

Investor Inquiries: [email protected]

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future airline operations, revenue, expenses and earnings, available seat mile growth, expected capital expenditures, the cost of fuel, the timing of aircraft acquisitions and retirements, the number of contracted aircraft to be placed in service in the future, our ability to consummate announced aircraft transactions, estimated tax rate, as well as other information concerning future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "guidance," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate", "project", "hope" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These risk factors include, without limitation, regulatory reviews of, and production limits on, Boeing impacting our aircraft delivery schedule, an accident involving, or problems with, our aircraft, public perception of our safety, our reliance on our automated systems, our reliance on Boeing to deliver aircraft under contract to us on a timely basis, risk of breach of security of personal data, volatility of fuel costs, labor issues and costs, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals as needed, the effect of economic conditions on leisure travel, debt covenants and balances, the impact of government regulations on the airline industry, the ability to finance aircraft to be acquired, the ability to obtain necessary government approvals to implement the announced alliance with Viva Aerobus and to otherwise prepare to offer international service, terrorist attacks, risks inherent to airlines, our competitive environment, our reliance on third parties who provide facilities or services to us, the impact of the possible loss of key personnel, economic and other conditions in markets in which we operate, the ability to close the sale of Sunseeker Resort on the terms agreed, increases in maintenance costs and availability of outside maintenance contractors to perform needed work on our aircraft on a timely basis and at acceptable rates, cyclical and seasonal fluctuations in our operating results, and the perceived acceptability of our environmental, social and governance efforts.

Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

Detailed financial information follows:

Allegiant Travel Company

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Percent Change


2025


2024


YoY

OPERATING REVENUES:






Passenger

$ 617,908


$ 594,499


3.9 %

Third party products

33,649


37,102


(9.3)

Fixed fee contracts

17,019


17,699


(3.8)

Resort and other

20,808


16,983


22.5

Total operating revenues

689,384


666,283


3.5

OPERATING EXPENSES:






Salaries and benefits

214,102


209,942


2.0

Aircraft fuel

165,752


170,060


(2.5)

Station operations

75,248


69,798


7.8

Depreciation and amortization

68,519


65,361


4.8

Maintenance and repairs

36,379


30,730


18.4

Sales and marketing

26,837


27,498


(2.4)

Aircraft lease rentals

11,023


5,749


91.7

Other

41,089


34,134


20.4

Special charges, net of recoveries

117,924


18,114


NM

Total operating expenses

756,873


631,386


19.9

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(67,489)


34,897


NM

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:






Interest income

(10,359)


(11,130)


(6.9)

Interest expense

35,756


39,544


(9.6)

Capitalized interest

(4,562)


(11,609)


(60.7)

Other, net

240


67


NM

Total other expenses

21,075


16,872


24.9

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(88,564)


18,025


NM

INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)

(23,398)


4,326


NM

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ (65,166)


$ 13,699


NM

Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:






Basic

($3.62)


$0.75


NM

Diluted

($3.62)


$0.75


NM

Shares used for computation(1):






Basic

17,995


17,828


0.9

Diluted

17,995


17,869


0.7



(1)

The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

NM

Not meaningful

Allegiant Travel Company

Segment Profit or Loss

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024


Airline


Sunseeker


Consolidated


Airline


Sunseeker


Consolidated

REVENUES FROM EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS

$ 668,750


$ 20,634


$ 689,384


$ 649,472


$ 16,811


$ 666,283

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Salaries and benefits

203,485


10,617


214,102


197,417


12,525


209,942

Aircraft fuel

165,752


-


165,752


170,060


-


170,060

Station operations

75,248


-


75,248


69,798


-


69,798

Depreciation and amortization

64,961


3,558


68,519


59,345


6,016


65,361

Maintenance and repairs

36,379


-


36,379


30,730


-


30,730

Sales and marketing

25,119


1,718


26,837


25,918


1,580


27,498

Aircraft lease rentals

11,023


-


11,023


5,749


-


5,749

Other operating expenses

29,031


12,058


41,089


23,426


10,708


34,134

Special charges, net of recoveries

14,595


103,329


117,924


20,073


(1,959)


18,114

Total operating expenses

625,593


131,280


756,873


602,516


28,870


631,386

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

43,157


(110,646)


(67,489)


46,956


(12,059)


34,897

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:












Interest income

(10,359)


-


(10,359)


(11,130)


-


(11,130)

Interest expense

28,121


7,635


35,756


34,121


5,423


39,544

Capitalized interest

(4,562)


-


(4,562)


(11,609)


-


(11,609)

Other non-operating expenses

240


-


240


67


-


67

Total other expenses

13,440


7,635


21,075


11,449


5,423


16,872

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$ 29,717


$ (118,281)


$ (88,564)


$ 35,507


$ (17,482)


$ 18,025

Allegiant Travel Company

Airline Operating Statistics

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Percent Change (1)


2025


2024


YoY

AIRLINE OPERATING STATISTICS






Total system statistics:






Passengers

5,127,025


4,621,848


10.9 %

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)

5,799,409


5,013,209


15.7

Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)

10.79 ¢


12.02 ¢


(10.2)

Fuel expense per ASM (cents)

2.86 ¢


3.39 ¢


(15.6)

Airline special charges per ASM (cents)

0.25 ¢


0.40 ¢


(37.5)

Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel and special charges (cents)

7.68 ¢


8.23 ¢


(6.7)

Departures

37,314


32,252


15.7

Block hours

88,749


75,759


17.1

Average stage length (miles)

886


883


0.3

Average number of operating aircraft during period

126.6


125.3


1.0

Average block hours per aircraft per day

7.7


6.6


16.7

Full-time equivalent employees at end of period

5,980


5,993


(0.2)

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)

68,452


60,142


13.8

ASMs per gallon of fuel

84.7


83.4


1.6

Average fuel cost per gallon

$ 2.42


$ 2.83


(14.5)

Scheduled service statistics:






Passengers

5,077,788


4,572,769


11.0

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)

4,610,321


4,108,288


12.2

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)

5,629,040


4,848,017


16.1

Load factor

81.9 %


84.7 %


(2.8)

Departures

36,056


31,128


15.8

Block hours

85,980


73,198


17.5

Average seats per departure

175.1


176.1


(0.6)

Yield (cents)(2)

5.75 ¢


6.99 ¢


(17.7)

Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3)

11.57 ¢


13.03 ¢


(11.2)

Average fare - scheduled service(4)

$ 52.20


$ 62.79


(16.9)

Average fare - air-related charges(4)

$ 69.49


$ 67.22


3.4

Average fare - third party products

$ 6.63


$ 8.11


(18.2)

Average fare - total

$ 128.32


$ 138.12


(7.1)

Average stage length (miles)

891


885


0.7

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)

66,419


58,169


14.2

Average fuel cost per gallon

$ 2.43


$ 2.83


(14.1)

Percent of sales through website during period

92.4 %


93.1 %


(0.7)

Other data:






Rental car days sold

380,176


371,405


2.4

Hotel room nights sold

37,538


61,837


(39.3)



(1)

Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change.

(2)

Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles.

(3)

Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis.

(4)

Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Allegiant Travel Company

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,


Percent Change


2025


2024


YoY

OPERATING REVENUES:






Passenger

$ 1,234,658


$ 1,174,434


5.1 %

Third party products

68,852


70,501


(2.3)

Fixed fee contracts

33,271


36,560


(9.0)

Resort and other

51,677


41,193


25.5

Total operating revenues

1,388,458


1,322,688


5.0

OPERATING EXPENSES:






Salaries and benefits

445,541


423,269


5.3

Aircraft fuel

332,085


340,147


(2.4)

Station operations

148,753


136,266


9.2

Depreciation and amortization

131,830


129,205


2.0

Maintenance and repairs

71,233


61,008


16.8

Sales and marketing

51,933


58,398


(11.1)

Aircraft lease rentals

16,942


11,734


44.4

Other

76,259


81,105


(6.0)

Special charges, net of recoveries

116,369


31,212


NM

Total operating expenses

1,390,945


1,272,344


9.3

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(2,487)


50,344


NM

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:






Interest income

(22,294)


(23,371)


(4.6)

Interest expense

76,540


79,704


(4.0)

Capitalized interest

(11,050)


(22,794)


(51.5)

Other, net

941


117


NM

Total other expenses

44,137


33,656


31.1

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(46,624)


16,688


NM

INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)

(13,560)


3,908


NM

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ (33,064)


$ 12,780


NM

Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:






Basic

($1.84)


$0.69


NM

Diluted

($1.84)


$0.68


NM

Shares used for computation(1):






Basic

17,989


17,746


1.4

Diluted

17,989


17,836


0.9



(1)

The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

NM

Not meaningful

Allegiant Travel Company

Segment Profit or Loss

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Six Months Ended June 30, 2024


Airline


Sunseeker


Consolidated


Airline


Sunseeker


Consolidated

REVENUE FROM EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS

$ 1,337,136


$ 51,322


$ 1,388,458


$ 1,281,990


$ 40,698


$ 1,322,688

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Salaries and benefits

423,859


21,682


445,541


396,926


26,343


423,269

Aircraft fuel

332,085


-


332,085


340,147


-


340,147

Station operations

148,753


-


148,753


136,266


-


136,266

Depreciation and amortization

124,672


7,158


131,830


117,212


11,993


129,205

Maintenance and repairs

71,233


-


71,233


61,008


-


61,008

Sales and marketing

48,489


3,444


51,933


54,796


3,602


58,398

Aircraft lease rentals

16,942


-


16,942


11,734


-


11,734

Other operating expenses

51,107


25,152


76,259


57,742


23,363


81,105

Special charges, net of recoveries

15,987


100,382


116,369


34,987


(3,775)


31,212

Total operating expenses

1,233,127


157,818


1,390,945


1,210,818


61,526


1,272,344

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

104,009


(106,496)


(2,487)


71,172


(20,828)


50,344

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:












Interest income

(22,294)


-


(22,294)


(23,371)


-


(23,371)

Interest expense

57,070


19,470


76,540


68,858


10,846


79,704

Capitalized interest

(11,050)


-


(11,050)


(22,468)


(326)


(22,794)

Other non-operating expenses

941


-


941


117


-


117

Total other expenses

24,667


19,470


44,137


23,136


10,520


33,656

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$ 79,342


$ (125,966)


$ (46,624)


$ 48,036


$ (31,348)


$ 16,688

Allegiant Travel Company

Airline Operating Statistics

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change (1)


2025


2024


YoY

AIRLINE OPERATING STATISTICS






Total system statistics:






Passengers

9,578,331


8,726,708


9.8 %

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)

11,250,993


9,785,180


15.0

Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)

10.96 ¢


12.38 ¢


(11.5)

Fuel expense per ASM (cents)

2.95 ¢


3.48 ¢


(15.2)

Airline special charges per ASM (cents)

0.14 ¢


0.36 ¢


(61.1)

Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel and special charges (cents)

7.87 ¢


8.54 ¢


(7.8)

Departures

70,549


61,477


14.8

Block hours

172,620


148,391


16.3

Average stage length (miles)

909


900


1.0

Average number of operating aircraft during period

125.8


125.6


0.2

Average block hours per aircraft per day

7.6


6.5


16.9

Full-time equivalent employees at end of period

5,980


5,993


(0.2)

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)

132,089


116,366


13.5

ASMs per gallon of fuel

85.2


84.1


1.3

Average fuel cost per gallon

$ 2.51


$ 2.92


(14.0)

Scheduled service statistics:






Passengers

9,498,599


8,642,288


9.9

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)

8,881,650


7,992,097


11.1

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)

10,934,232


9,484,939


15.3

Load factor

81.2 %


84.3 %


(3.1)

Departures

68,189


59,305


15.0

Block hours

167,394


143,563


16.6

Average seats per departure

175.0


176.7


(1.0)

Yield (cents)(2)

6.38 ¢


7.41 ¢


(13.9)

Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3)

11.92 ¢


13.13 ¢


(9.2)

Average fare - scheduled service(4)

$ 59.64


$ 68.53


(13.0)

Average fare - air-related charges(4)

$ 70.34


$ 67.36


4.4

Average fare - third party products

$ 7.25


$ 8.16


(11.2)

Average fare - total

$ 137.23


$ 144.05


(4.7)

Average stage length (miles)

914


905


1.0

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)

128,245


112,735


13.8

Average fuel cost per gallon

$ 2.52


$ 2.92


(13.7)

Percent of sales through website during period

92.4 %


94.8 %


(2.4)

Other data:






Rental car days sold

741,066


729,349


1.6

Hotel room nights sold

77,478


123,131


(37.1)



(1)

Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change.

(2)

Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles.

(3)

Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis.

(4)

Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Summary Balance Sheet


(in millions)

June 30, 2025

(unaudited)


December 31, 2024


Percent Change

Unrestricted cash and investments






Cash and cash equivalents

$ 209.9


$ 285.9


(26.6) %

Short-term investments

632.9


495.2


27.8

Long-term investments

9.9


51.7


(80.9)

Total unrestricted cash and investments

852.7


832.8


2.4

Debt






Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of related costs

183.1


454.8


(59.7)

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities and related costs

1,778.9


1,611.7


10.4

Total debt

1,962.0


2,066.5


(5.1)

Debt, net of unrestricted cash and investments

1,109.3


1,233.7


(10.1)

Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity

1,055.9


1,089.4


(3.1)

EPS Calculation

The following table sets forth the computation of net income per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Basic:








Net income (loss)

$ (65,166)


$ 13,699


$ (33,064)


$ 12,780

Less income allocated to participating securities

-


(333)


-


(618)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock

$ (65,166)


$ 13,366


$ (33,064)


$ 12,162

Earnings (loss) per share, basic

$ (3.62)


$ 0.75


$ (1.84)


$ 0.69

Weighted-average shares outstanding

17,995


17,828


17,989


17,746

Diluted:








Net income (loss)

$ (65,166)


$ 13,699


$ (33,064)


$ 12,780

Less income allocated to participating securities

-


(333)


-


(618)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock

$ (65,166)


$ 13,366


$ (33,064)


$ 12,162

Earnings (loss) per share, diluted

$ (3.62)


$ 0.75


$ (1.84)


$ 0.68

Weighted-average shares outstanding(1)

17,995


17,828


17,989


17,746

Dilutive effect of restricted stock

-


78


-


195

Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under treasury stock method

17,995


17,906


17,989


17,941

Participating securities excluded under two-class method

-


(37)


-


(105)

Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under two-class method

17,995


17,869


17,989


17,836



(1)

Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents excluded from the diluted per share calculation is not material.

Appendix A
Non-GAAP Presentation
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)

We present adjusted consolidated operating expense and adjusted consolidated operating income, which exclude special charges related to (i) the impact of losses and insurance recoveries incurred primarily as the result of hurricanes and other insured events at Sunseeker, (ii) a writedown loss related to the pending sale of Sunseeker, and (iii) the airline special charges listed in the table below. We also present adjusted consolidated interest expense, adjusted consolidated income before income taxes, adjusted consolidated net income, and adjusted consolidated diluted earnings per share, which exclude the special charges described above and a one-time loss on extinguishment of debt.

We present adjusted airline-only operating expense, adjusted airline-only operating income, adjusted airline-only income before income taxes, adjusted airline-only net income, and adjusted airline-only diluted earnings per share which exclude special charges related to (i) aircraft accelerated depreciation on early retirement of certain airframes, (ii) corporate restructuring costs and (iii) the flight attendant ratification bonus.

All of the measures described above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the presentation of these measures is relevant and useful for investors because it allows them to better gauge the performance of the airline and to compare our results to other airlines. Management believes the exclusion of these items enhances comparability of financial information between periods.

We also present adjusted airline-only CASM, which excludes aircraft fuel expense and special charges. Fuel price volatility impacts the comparability of year over year financial performance as do the airline special charges. We believe the adjustments for fuel expense and airline special charges allow investors to better understand our non-fuel costs and related performance.

Consolidated and airline-only earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Consolidated EBITDA" and "Airline EBITDA"), adjusted Consolidated EBITDA, adjusted Airline EBITDA, estimated adjusted airline-only and adjusted consolidated earnings per share, as presented in this press release, are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The adjusted EBITDA measures also exclude special charges and a one-time loss on the extinguishment of debt. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with this definition may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

We use EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and liquidity, and these are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe these presentations of EBITDA are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and make it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool. These limitations include the following:

  • EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments to purchase capital equipment;
  • EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service principal or interest payments on our debt;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets that we currently depreciate and amortize will likely have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash required to fund such replacements; and
  • other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Presented below is a quantitative reconciliation of these adjusted numbers (other than the estimated earnings per share figures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure.

The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are operating expenses, operating income (loss), interest expense, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), and earnings (loss) per share, and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, operating income (loss), interest expense, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Special Charges (millions)








Accelerated depreciation on airframes identified for early retirement

$ 2.5


$ 9.3


$ 3.9


$ 24.2

Flight attendant ratification bonus

-


10.8


-


10.8

Organizational restructuring

12.1


-


12.1


-

Airline special charges(2)

14.6


20.1


16.0


35.0

Sunseeker special charges, net of recoveries(2)

103.3


(2.0)


100.4


(3.8)

Consolidated special charges, net of recoveries(2)

$ 117.9


$ 18.1


$ 116.4


$ 31.2


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Consolidated


Airline


Sunseeker

Reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (millions)

GAAP


Adjustments (2)


Adjusted
(Non-
GAAP) (1)


GAAP


Adjustments (2)


Adjusted
(Non-
GAAP) (1)


GAAP


Adjustments (2)


Adjusted
(Non-
GAAP) (1)

Total operating revenues

$ 689.4


$ -


$ 689.4


$ 668.8


$ -


$ 668.8


$ 20.6


$ -


$ 20.6

Total operating expenses

756.9


(117.9)


638.9


625.6


(14.6)


611.0


131.3


(103.3)


28.0

Operating income (loss)

$ (67.5)


$ 117.9


$ 50.4


$ 43.2


$ 14.6


$ 57.8


$ (110.6)


$ 103.3


$ (7.3)

Operating margin (percent)

(9.8)




7.3


6.5




8.6


NM




(35.5)



















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$ (88.6)


$ 117.9


$ 29.4


$ 29.7


$ 14.6


$ 44.3


$ (118.3)


$ 103.3


$ (15.0)




Three Months Ended June 30, 2024


Consolidated


Airline


Sunseeker

Reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (millions)

GAAP


Adjustments (2)


Adjusted
(Non-
GAAP) (1)


GAAP


Adjustments (2)


Adjusted
(Non-
GAAP) (1)


GAAP


Adjustments (2)


Adjusted
(Non-
GAAP) (1)

Total operating revenues

$ 666.3


$ -


$ 666.3


$ 649.5


$ -


$ 649.5


$ 16.8


$ -


$ 16.8

Total operating expenses

631.4


(18.1)


613.3


602.5


(20.1)


582.4


28.9


2.0


30.8

Operating income (loss)

$ 34.9


$ 18.1


$ 53.0


$ 47.0


$ 20.1


$ 67.0


$ (12.1)


$ (2.0)


$ (14.0)

Operating margin (percent)

5.2




8.0


7.2




10.3


(71.7)




(83.4)



















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$ 18.0


$ 18.1


$ 36.1


$ 35.5


$ 20.1


$ 55.6


$ (17.5)


$ (2.0)


$ (19.4)




Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Consolidated


Airline


Sunseeker

Reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted interest expense, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (millions)

GAAP


Adjustments (2)(3)


Adjusted
(Non-
GAAP) (1)


GAAP


Adjustments (2)


Adjusted
(Non-
GAAP) (1)


GAAP


Adjustments (2)(3)


Adjusted
(Non-
GAAP) (1)

Total operating revenues

$ 1,388.5


$ -


$ 1,388.5


$ 1,337.1


$ -


$ 1,337.1


$ 51.3


$ -


$ 51.3

Total operating expenses

1,390.9


(116.4)


1,274.6


1,233.1


(16.0)


1,217.1


157.8


(100.4)


57.4

Operating income (loss)

$ (2.5)


$ 116.4


$ 113.9


$ 104.0


$ 16.0


$ 120.0


$ (106.5)


$ 100.4


$ (6.1)

Operating margin (percent)

(0.2)




8.2


7.8




9.0


NM




(11.9)



















Interest expense

$ 76.5


$ (3.4)


$ 73.1


$ 57.1


$ -


$ 57.1


$ 19.5


$ (3.4)


$ 16.1



















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$ (46.6)


$ 119.8


$ 73.2


$ 79.3


$ 16.0


$ 95.3


$ (126.0)


$ 103.8


$ (22.2)




Six Months Ended June 30, 2024


Consolidated


Airline


Sunseeker

Reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (millions)

GAAP


Adjustments (2)


Adjusted
(Non-
GAAP) (1)


GAAP


Adjustments (2)


Adjusted
(Non-
GAAP) (1)


GAAP


Adjustments (2)


Adjusted
(Non-
GAAP) (1)

Total operating revenues

$ 1,322.7


$ -


$ 1,322.7


$ 1,282.0


$ -


$ 1,282.0


$ 40.7


$ -


$ 40.7

Total operating expenses

1,272.3


(31.2)


1,241.1


1,210.8


(35.0)


1,175.8


61.5


3.8


65.3

Operating income (loss)

$ 50.3


$ 31.2


$ 81.6


$ 71.2


$ 35.0


$ 106.2


$ (20.8)


$ (3.8)


$ (24.6)

Operating margin (percent)

3.8




6.2


5.6




8.3


(51.2)




(60.5)



















Interest expense

$ 79.7


$ -


$ 79.7


$ 68.9


$ -


$ 68.9


$ 10.8


$ -


$ 10.8



















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$ 16.7


$ 31.2


$ 47.9


$ 48.0


$ 35.0


$ 83.0


$ (31.3)


$ (3.8)


$ (35.1)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA (millions)








Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)

$ (65.2)


$ 13.7


$ (33.1)


$ 12.8

Interest expense, net

20.8


16.8


43.2


33.5

Income tax expense (benefit)

(23.4)


4.3


(13.6)


3.9

Depreciation and amortization

68.5


65.4


131.8


129.2

Consolidated EBITDA(1)

$ 0.8


$ 100.2


$ 128.4


$ 179.4

Special charges(2)

117.9


18.1


116.4


31.2

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA(1)(2)

$ 118.7


$ 118.3


$ 244.8


$ 210.6









Adjusted airline-only EBITDA (millions)








Airline income before income taxes as reported (GAAP)

$ 29.7


$ 35.5


$ 79.3


$ 48.0

Airline special charges(2)

14.6


20.1


16.0


35.0

Airline interest expense, net

13.2


11.4


23.7


23.0

Airline depreciation and amortization

65.0


59.3


124.7


117.2

Adjusted airline-only EBITDA(1)(2)

$ 122.5


$ 126.3


$ 243.7


$ 223.3



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share

Reconciliation of adjusted consolidated earnings per share and adjusted consolidated net income (millions except share and per share amounts)









Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)


$ (65.2)




$ 13.7



Less: Net income allocated to participating securities


-




(0.3)



Net income attributable to common stock (GAAP)


$ (65.2)


$ (3.62)


$ 13.4


$ 0.75










Plus: Net income allocated to participating securities


-


-


0.3


0.02

Plus: Special charges, net of recoveries(2)


117.9


6.55


18.1


1.01

Plus (Minus): Income tax effect of adjustments above


(30.0)


(1.67)


0.7


0.04

Adjusted net income(1)


$ 22.7




$ 32.5












Less: Adjusted consolidated net income allocated to participating securities


(0.5)


(0.03)


(0.8)


(0.05)

Effect of dilutive securities




-




-

Adjusted net income attributable to common stock(1)


$ 22.2


$ 1.23


$ 31.7


$ 1.77










Shares used for diluted computation (GAAP) (thousands)




17,995




17,869

Shares used for diluted computation (adjusted) (thousands)




18,027




17,869








Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share

Reconciliation of adjusted airline-only earnings per share and adjusted airline-only net income (millions except share and per share amounts)









Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)


$ (65.2)




$ 13.7



Less: Net income allocated to participating securities


-




(0.3)



Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP)


$ (65.2)


$ (3.62)


$ 13.4


$ 0.75










Plus: Net income allocated to participating securities


-


-


0.3


0.02

Plus: Sunseeker loss before income taxes


118.3


6.57


17.5


0.98

Plus: Special charges, net of recoveries(2)


14.6


0.81


20.1


1.12

Minus: Income tax effect of adjustments above


(33.4)


(1.86)


(10.3)


(0.57)

Adjusted airline-only net income(1)


$ 34.3




$ 41.0












Less: Adjusted airline-only net income allocated to participating securities


(0.8)


(0.04)


(1.0)


(0.06)

Effect of dilutive securities




-




-

Adjusted airline-only net income attributable to common stock(1)


$ 33.5


$ 1.86


$ 40.0


$ 2.24










Shares used for diluted computation (GAAP) (thousands)




17,995




17,869

Shares used for diluted computation (adjusted) (thousands)




18,027




17,869



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share

Reconciliation of adjusted consolidated earnings per share and adjusted consolidated net income (millions except share and per share amounts)









Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)


$ (33.1)




$ 12.8



Less: Net income allocated to participating securities


-




(0.6)



Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP)


$ (33.1)


$ (1.84)


$ 12.2


$ 0.68










Plus: Net income allocated to participating securities


-


-


0.6


0.04

Plus: Loss on extinguishment of debt(3)


3.4


0.19


-


-

Plus: Special charges, net of recoveries(2)


116.4


6.47


31.2


1.75

Minus: Income tax effect of adjustments above


(30.5)


(1.70)


(1.1)


(0.06)

Adjusted net income(1)


$ 56.2




$ 42.9












Less: Adjusted consolidated net income allocated to participating securities


(1.4)


(0.08)


(1.2)


(0.07)

Effect of dilutive securities




(0.01)




-

Adjusted net income attributable to common stock(1)


$ 54.8


$ 3.03


$ 41.7


$ 2.34










Shares used for diluted computation (GAAP) (thousands)




17,989




17,836

Shares used for diluted computation (adjusted) (thousands)




18,076




17,836








Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share

Reconciliation of adjusted airline-only earnings per share and adjusted airline-only net income (millions except share and per share amounts)









Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)


$ (33.1)




$ 12.8



Less: Net income allocated to participating securities


-




(0.6)



Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP)


$ (33.1)


$ (1.84)


$ 12.2


$ 0.68










Plus: Net income allocated to participating securities


-


-


0.6


0.04

Plus: Sunseeker loss before income taxes


126.0


7.00


31.3


1.76

Plus: Special charges, net of recoveries(2)


16.0


0.89


35.0


1.96

Minus: Income tax effect of adjustments above


(35.6)


(1.98)


(18.3)


(1.03)

Adjusted airline-only net income(1)


$ 73.3




$ 60.8












Less: Adjusted airline-only net income allocated to participating securities


(1.8)


(0.10)


(1.8)


(0.10)

Effect of dilutive securities




(0.01)




-

Adjusted airline-only net income attributable to common stock(1)


$ 71.5


$ 3.96


$ 59.0


$ 3.31










Shares used for diluted computation (GAAP) (thousands)




17,989




17,836

Shares used for diluted computation (adjusted) (thousands)




18,076




17,836


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Reconciliation of adjusted airline-only operating CASM excluding fuel and special charges (millions)








Consolidated operating expenses (GAAP)

$ 756.9


$ 631.4


$ 1,390.9


$ 1,272.3

Minus: Sunseeker operating expenses

131.3


28.9


157.8


61.5

Airline-only operating expenses

625.6


602.5


1,233.1


1,210.8

Minus: airline special charges(2)

14.6


20.1


16.0


35.0

Minus: fuel expenses

165.8


170.1


332.1


340.1

Adjusted airline-only operating expenses, excluding fuel and special charges(1)

$ 445.2


$ 412.3


$ 885.0


$ 835.7









System available seat miles (millions)

5,799.4


5,013.2


11,251.0


9,785.2

Airline-only cost per available seat mile (cents)

10.79


12.02


10.96


12.38

Adjusted airline-only cost per available seat mile excluding fuel and special charges (cents)

7.68


8.23


7.87


8.54



(1)

Denotes non-GAAP figure.

(2)

In 2025 and 2024, we recognized certain expenses as special charges related to Airline activities (including accelerated depreciation on airframes identified for early retirement, ratification bonuses, and corporate restructuring cost), the pending sale of Sunseeker Resort and Aileron Golf Course, and weather-related damages at Sunseeker Resort (net of recoveries). The adjusted numbers in this earnings release exclude the effect of these special charges.

(3)

In first quarter 2025, the Company incurred a $3.4M non-operating loss on the extinguishment of debt secured by Sunseeker Resort which is being added back, where appropriate, in our adjusted results.

*

Note that amounts may not recalculate due to rounding

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
