Allegiant Travel Company Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second quarter 2025 GAAP diluted loss per share of $(3.62)

Second quarter 2025 adjusted airline-only diluted earnings per share of $1.86 (1)(2)

Second quarter 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.23 (1)(2)

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the below financial results for second quarter 2025, as well as comparisons to the prior year.

"During the quarter, we operated 37,000 flights - the highest quarterly total in company history," stated Gregory Anderson, chief executive officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "Equally important, we achieved a remarkable 99.9% controllable completion factor, which we believe is among the top in the industry. I'm incredibly proud of Team Allegiant for delivering such strong operational results. Due to their efforts, our airline has earned a second consecutive SkyTrax Award for best low-cost carrier in North America.

"One of the hallmarks for Allegiant is our ability to deliver great service at an affordable price. We achieved an adjusted airline-only operating margin of 8.6% in the second quarter, surpassing our initial projections. Despite a challenging demand environment, our first-half operating margin improved over 2024. This improved performance is the result of higher productivity of our existing assets with aircraft utilization up nearly 17 percent year over year combined with strong cost controls. Impressively, we drove an industry leading reduction in unit costs, excluding fuel and special charges, of nearly eight percent year over year.

"Our commercial initiatives are gaining traction and yielding measurable outcomes. With the revenue headwinds associated with Navitaire behind us now, we are starting to take advantage of its ability to accelerate enhancements. These new pricing tools, in addition to product evolutions and Allegiant Extra expansion, have helped to increase ancillary revenue, as evidenced by our $3 per passenger improvement during the first half of 2025. Further improvements are anticipated as we move ahead with our focused digital transformation within our core business.

"We are encouraged by improving consumer confidence and are cautiously optimistic as recent bookings suggest strengthening of domestic demand in the second half of the year, as compared to previous levels. Keep in mind, however, that third quarter remains our seasonally weakest quarter of the year given the last few weeks of August and most of September represent the lowest period for leisure travel during the year.

"Our team is simplifying the business and focusing on our core strengths, as evidenced by the pending sale of our Sunseeker Resort, which is expected to close shortly. We will continue to take actions to structurally lower our airline costs. Importantly, cost improvements made this year have allowed us to rebalance our infrastructure, particularly considering the significant MAX aircraft delivery delays in prior years.

"As we look to 2026, we are currently forecasting full-year capacity to be roughly flat on a year-over-year basis, with MAX deliveries slated as replacement aircraft as we maintain our goal of 'peaking the peaks'. We expect TRASM to improve as new markets and routes mature, off-peak becomes a smaller mix of our ASMs, and new commercial initiatives continue to gain traction, including increased Allegiant Extra availability, refining dynamic pricing for ancillary products, and the continued strengthening of our co-brand and loyalty program. We will continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers and adjust our schedules to the demand environment, as we target expanding our earnings and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders."

Summary Results

Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change









(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

YoY









Total operating revenue $ 689.4

$ 666.3

3.5 %









Total operating expense 756.9

631.4

19.9 %









Operating income (loss) (67.5)

34.9

NM









Income (loss) before income taxes (88.6)

18.0

NM









Net income (loss) (65.2)

13.7

NM









Diluted earnings (loss) per share (3.62)

0.75

NM









Sunseeker special charges, net(2) 103.3

(2.0)

NM









Airline special charges(2) 14.6

20.1

(27.4) %









Adjusted income before income taxes(1)(2) 29.4

36.1

(18.6) %









Adjusted net income(1)(2) 22.7

32.5

(30.2) %









Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2) 1.23

1.77

(30.5) %































Airline only Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change (4)









(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

YoY









Airline operating revenue $ 668.8

$ 649.5

3.0 %









Airline operating expense 625.6

602.5

3.8 %









Airline operating income 43.2

47.0

(8.1) %









Airline income before income taxes 29.7

35.5

(16.3) %









Airline special charges(2) 14.6

20.1

(27.4) %









Adjusted airline-only net income(1)(2) 34.3

41.0

(16.3) %









Adjusted airline-only operating margin(1)(2) 8.6 %

10.3 %

(1.7)









Adjusted airline-only diluted earnings per share(1)(2) 1.86

2.24

(17.0) %































Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change









(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

YoY









Total operating revenue $ 1,388.5

$ 1,322.7

5.0 %









Total operating expense 1,390.9

1,272.3

9.3 %









Operating income (loss) (2.5)

50.3

NM









Income (loss) before income taxes (46.6)

16.7

NM









Net income (loss) (33.1)

12.8

NM









Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1.84)

0.68

NM









Sunseeker special charges, net(2) 100.4

(3.8)

NM









Airline special charges(2) 16.0

35.0

(54.3) %









Adjusted income before income taxes(1)(2)(3) 73.2

47.9

52.8 %









Adjusted net income(1)(2)(3) 56.2

42.9

31.0 %









Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2)(3) 3.03

2.34

29.5 %































Airline only Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change (4)









(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

YoY









Airline operating revenue $ 1,337.1

$ 1,282.0

4.3 %









Airline operating expense 1,233.1

1,210.8

1.8 %









Airline operating income 104.0

71.2

46.1 %









Airline income before income taxes 79.3

48.0

65.2 %









Airline special charges(2) 16.0

35.0

(54.3) %









Adjusted airline-only net income(1)(2) 73.3

60.8

20.6 %









Adjusted airline-only operating margin(1)(2) 9.0 %

8.3 %

0.7









Adjusted airline-only diluted earnings per share(1)(2) 3.96

3.31

19.6 %















(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures. (2) In 2025 and 2024, we recognized certain expenses as special charges related to Airline activities, the pending sale of Sunseeker Resort and Aileron Golf Course, and weather-related damages at Sunseeker Resort (net of recoveries). For a listing of these charges, see the special charges table in Appendix A of this earnings release. We sometimes refer to all special charges as "specials" in this earnings release. The adjusted numbers in this earnings release exclude the effect of these special charges. (3) In first quarter 2025, the Company incurred a $3.4M non-operating loss on the extinguishment of debt secured by Sunseeker Resort which is being added back, where appropriate, in our adjusted results. (4) Except adjusted airline-only operating margin which is percentage point change. NM Not meaningful * Note that amounts may not recalculate due to rounding

Second Quarter 2025 Results and Highlights

Total consolidated operating revenue of $689.4M, up 3.5 percent over the prior year, on capacity growth of 15.7 percent year-over-year

of $689.4M, up 3.5 percent over the prior year, on capacity growth of 15.7 percent year-over-year Adjusted consolidated operating income, (1)(2) of $50.4M, yielding an adjusted operating margin of 7.3 percent Adjusted airline-only operating income, (1)(2) of $57.8M, yielding an adjusted airline-only operating margin of 8.6 percent

of $50.4M, yielding an adjusted operating margin of 7.3 percent Adjusted consolidated income before income tax, (1)(2) of $29.4M, yielding an adjusted pre-tax margin of 4.3 percent Adjusted airline-only income before income tax, (1)(2) of $44.3M, yielding an adjusted airline-only pre-tax margin of 6.6 percent

of $29.4M, yielding an adjusted pre-tax margin of 4.3 percent Adjusted consolidated EBITDA, (1)(2) of $118.7M, yielding an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.2 percent Adjusted airline-only EBITDA, (1)(2) of $122.5M, yielding an adjusted airline-only EBITDA margin of 18.3 percent

of $118.7M, yielding an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.2 percent Adjusted airline-only operating CASM, excluding fuel (2) of 7.68 ¢, down 6.7 percent year-over-year

of 7.68 ¢, down 6.7 percent year-over-year $33.3M in total cobrand credit card remuneration received from Bank of America

received from Bank of America Ended the quarter with 20M total active Allways Rewards members

During the second quarter, expanded the network by announcing five new nonstop routes In July announced seven new nonstop routes connecting 12 cities across the country

new nonstop routes

Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity

Total available liquidity at June 30, 2025 was $1.1B, which included $852.7M in cash and investments, and $275.0M in undrawn revolving credit facilities

at June 30, 2025 was $1.1B, which included $852.7M in cash and investments, and $275.0M in undrawn revolving credit facilities $92.2M in cash from operations during second quarter 2025

during second quarter 2025 Total debt at June 30, 2025 was $2.0B Net debt at June 30, 2025 was $1.1B

Debt principal payments of $152.0M during the quarter, including $59.1M in voluntary prepayments

of $152.0M during the quarter, including $59.1M in voluntary prepayments Debt proceeds of $97.9M during the quarter, net of issuance costs

of $97.9M during the quarter, net of issuance costs Air traffic liability at June 30, 2025 was $363.5M

Airline Capital Expenditures

Second quarter capital expenditures of $137.7M, which included $108.3M for aircraft-related capital expenditures and $29.4M in other airline capital expenditures

which included $108.3M for aircraft-related capital expenditures and $29.4M in other airline capital expenditures Second quarter deferred heavy maintenance expenditures were $10.0M

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor

Second quarter occupancy was 51 percent with an average daily rate (excluding resort fee) of $225 per night

During the third quarter, announced a contract for the sale of Sunseeker Resort for $200 million (subject to certain adjustments), with the transaction expected to close during the third quarter Recorded special charges of $102.2M during the second quarter related to the pending sale of Sunseeker Resort and Aileron Golf Course, reflecting a write-down to fair value less estimated costs to sell and other related expenses



(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures. (2) In 2025 and 2024, we recognized certain expenses as special charges related to Airline activities, the pending sale of Sunseeker Resort and Aileron Golf Course, and weather-related damages at Sunseeker Resort (net of recoveries). For a listing of these charges, see the special charges table in Appendix A of this earnings release. The adjusted numbers in this earnings release exclude the effect of these special charges.

Guidance, subject to revision

Certain forward-looking financial information in the following tables is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial figures may be useful to stakeholders, but should not be considered a substitute for GAAP figures. In reliance on the 'unreasonable efforts' exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of SEC Regulation S-K, a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided for adjusted airline-only earnings per share and adjusted consolidated earnings per share. The Company is not able to reconcile these Non-GAAP financial figures without unreasonable effort because the special charge adjustments will not be known until the end of the indicated future periods and any range of projected values would be too broad to be meaningful. As a result, this information would not be significant to investors.

Third quarter 2025 airline-only guidance













System ASMs - year over year change



~9.0% Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change



~10.0%







Fuel cost per gallon



$ 2.55 Adjusted airline-only operating margin (1)



(3.0%) to (6.0%) Adjusted airline-only earnings per share(1)



($1.25) to ($2.25)







Adjusted consolidated earnings per share(1)



($1.75) to ($2.75)







Full-year 2025 guidance













System ASMs - year over year change



~12.0% Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change



~13.0%







Fuel cost per gallon



~2.53 Adjusted airline-only earnings per share(1)



> $3.25







Adjusted consolidated earnings per share(1)



> $2.25







Interest expense(2) (millions)



$140 to $150 Capitalized interest(3) (millions)



($15) to ($25) Interest income (millions)



$30 to $40







Airline full-year CAPEX





Aircraft-related capital expenditures(4) (millions)



$260 to $280 Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance (millions)



$50 to $70 Other airline capital expenditures (millions)



$95 to $115







Recurring principal payments(5) (millions) (full year)



$160 to $170









(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure for which no reconciliation to GAAP is provided as described above. (2) Includes consolidated gross interest expense attributable to both the airline segment and the Sunseeker Resort segment (3) Includes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft. (4) Aircraft-related capital expenditures include the purchase of aircraft, engines, induction costs, and pre-delivery deposits. This amount excludes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft. (5) Does not include repayment of pre-delivery deposit debt facilities due on delivery of aircraft

Aircraft Fleet Plan by End of Period

Aircraft - (seats per AC) 2Q25 3Q25 YE25 Boeing 737-8200 (190 seats) 9 10 16 Airbus A320 (180 seats) 67 74 71 Airbus A320 (186 seats) 8 - - Airbus A320 (177 seats) 10 8 7 Airbus A319 (156 seats) 32 30 28 Total 126 122 122

The table above is management's best estimate and is provided based on the Company's current plans and is subject to change. The numbers include aircraft expected to be in service at the end of each period and exclude both aircraft that we expect to take delivery of but not to be placed in service until a subsequent period as well as aircraft in temporary storage.

Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET Monday, August 4, 2025 to discuss its second quarter financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com . The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas -based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in underserved cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future airline operations, revenue, expenses and earnings, available seat mile growth, expected capital expenditures, the cost of fuel, the timing of aircraft acquisitions and retirements, the number of contracted aircraft to be placed in service in the future, our ability to consummate announced aircraft transactions, estimated tax rate, as well as other information concerning future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "guidance," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate", "project", "hope" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These risk factors include, without limitation, regulatory reviews of, and production limits on, Boeing impacting our aircraft delivery schedule, an accident involving, or problems with, our aircraft, public perception of our safety, our reliance on our automated systems, our reliance on Boeing to deliver aircraft under contract to us on a timely basis, risk of breach of security of personal data, volatility of fuel costs, labor issues and costs, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals as needed, the effect of economic conditions on leisure travel, debt covenants and balances, the impact of government regulations on the airline industry, the ability to finance aircraft to be acquired, the ability to obtain necessary government approvals to implement the announced alliance with Viva Aerobus and to otherwise prepare to offer international service, terrorist attacks, risks inherent to airlines, our competitive environment, our reliance on third parties who provide facilities or services to us, the impact of the possible loss of key personnel, economic and other conditions in markets in which we operate, the ability to close the sale of Sunseeker Resort on the terms agreed, increases in maintenance costs and availability of outside maintenance contractors to perform needed work on our aircraft on a timely basis and at acceptable rates, cyclical and seasonal fluctuations in our operating results, and the perceived acceptability of our environmental, social and governance efforts.

Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

Detailed financial information follows:

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change

2025

2024

YoY OPERATING REVENUES:









Passenger $ 617,908

$ 594,499

3.9 % Third party products 33,649

37,102

(9.3) Fixed fee contracts 17,019

17,699

(3.8) Resort and other 20,808

16,983

22.5 Total operating revenues 689,384

666,283

3.5 OPERATING EXPENSES:









Salaries and benefits 214,102

209,942

2.0 Aircraft fuel 165,752

170,060

(2.5) Station operations 75,248

69,798

7.8 Depreciation and amortization 68,519

65,361

4.8 Maintenance and repairs 36,379

30,730

18.4 Sales and marketing 26,837

27,498

(2.4) Aircraft lease rentals 11,023

5,749

91.7 Other 41,089

34,134

20.4 Special charges, net of recoveries 117,924

18,114

NM Total operating expenses 756,873

631,386

19.9 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (67,489)

34,897

NM OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:









Interest income (10,359)

(11,130)

(6.9) Interest expense 35,756

39,544

(9.6) Capitalized interest (4,562)

(11,609)

(60.7) Other, net 240

67

NM Total other expenses 21,075

16,872

24.9 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (88,564)

18,025

NM INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) (23,398)

4,326

NM NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (65,166)

$ 13,699

NM Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:









Basic ($3.62)

$0.75

NM Diluted ($3.62)

$0.75

NM Shares used for computation(1):









Basic 17,995

17,828

0.9 Diluted 17,995

17,869

0.7





(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented. NM Not meaningful

Allegiant Travel Company Segment Profit or Loss (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Airline

Sunseeker

Consolidated

Airline

Sunseeker

Consolidated REVENUES FROM EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS $ 668,750

$ 20,634

$ 689,384

$ 649,472

$ 16,811

$ 666,283 OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Salaries and benefits 203,485

10,617

214,102

197,417

12,525

209,942 Aircraft fuel 165,752

-

165,752

170,060

-

170,060 Station operations 75,248

-

75,248

69,798

-

69,798 Depreciation and amortization 64,961

3,558

68,519

59,345

6,016

65,361 Maintenance and repairs 36,379

-

36,379

30,730

-

30,730 Sales and marketing 25,119

1,718

26,837

25,918

1,580

27,498 Aircraft lease rentals 11,023

-

11,023

5,749

-

5,749 Other operating expenses 29,031

12,058

41,089

23,426

10,708

34,134 Special charges, net of recoveries 14,595

103,329

117,924

20,073

(1,959)

18,114 Total operating expenses 625,593

131,280

756,873

602,516

28,870

631,386 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 43,157

(110,646)

(67,489)

46,956

(12,059)

34,897 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:





















Interest income (10,359)

-

(10,359)

(11,130)

-

(11,130) Interest expense 28,121

7,635

35,756

34,121

5,423

39,544 Capitalized interest (4,562)

-

(4,562)

(11,609)

-

(11,609) Other non-operating expenses 240

-

240

67

-

67 Total other expenses 13,440

7,635

21,075

11,449

5,423

16,872 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 29,717

$ (118,281)

$ (88,564)

$ 35,507

$ (17,482)

$ 18,025

Allegiant Travel Company Airline Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change (1)

2025

2024

YoY AIRLINE OPERATING STATISTICS









Total system statistics:









Passengers 5,127,025

4,621,848

10.9 % Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 5,799,409

5,013,209

15.7 Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 10.79 ¢

12.02 ¢

(10.2) Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 2.86 ¢

3.39 ¢

(15.6) Airline special charges per ASM (cents) 0.25 ¢

0.40 ¢

(37.5) Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel and special charges (cents) 7.68 ¢

8.23 ¢

(6.7) Departures 37,314

32,252

15.7 Block hours 88,749

75,759

17.1 Average stage length (miles) 886

883

0.3 Average number of operating aircraft during period 126.6

125.3

1.0 Average block hours per aircraft per day 7.7

6.6

16.7 Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 5,980

5,993

(0.2) Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 68,452

60,142

13.8 ASMs per gallon of fuel 84.7

83.4

1.6 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.42

$ 2.83

(14.5) Scheduled service statistics:









Passengers 5,077,788

4,572,769

11.0 Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 4,610,321

4,108,288

12.2 Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 5,629,040

4,848,017

16.1 Load factor 81.9 %

84.7 %

(2.8) Departures 36,056

31,128

15.8 Block hours 85,980

73,198

17.5 Average seats per departure 175.1

176.1

(0.6) Yield (cents)(2) 5.75 ¢

6.99 ¢

(17.7) Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3) 11.57 ¢

13.03 ¢

(11.2) Average fare - scheduled service(4) $ 52.20

$ 62.79

(16.9) Average fare - air-related charges(4) $ 69.49

$ 67.22

3.4 Average fare - third party products $ 6.63

$ 8.11

(18.2) Average fare - total $ 128.32

$ 138.12

(7.1) Average stage length (miles) 891

885

0.7 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 66,419

58,169

14.2 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.43

$ 2.83

(14.1) Percent of sales through website during period 92.4 %

93.1 %

(0.7) Other data:









Rental car days sold 380,176

371,405

2.4 Hotel room nights sold 37,538

61,837

(39.3)





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change. (2) Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles. (3) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis. (4) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change

2025

2024

YoY OPERATING REVENUES:









Passenger $ 1,234,658

$ 1,174,434

5.1 % Third party products 68,852

70,501

(2.3) Fixed fee contracts 33,271

36,560

(9.0) Resort and other 51,677

41,193

25.5 Total operating revenues 1,388,458

1,322,688

5.0 OPERATING EXPENSES:









Salaries and benefits 445,541

423,269

5.3 Aircraft fuel 332,085

340,147

(2.4) Station operations 148,753

136,266

9.2 Depreciation and amortization 131,830

129,205

2.0 Maintenance and repairs 71,233

61,008

16.8 Sales and marketing 51,933

58,398

(11.1) Aircraft lease rentals 16,942

11,734

44.4 Other 76,259

81,105

(6.0) Special charges, net of recoveries 116,369

31,212

NM Total operating expenses 1,390,945

1,272,344

9.3 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (2,487)

50,344

NM OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:









Interest income (22,294)

(23,371)

(4.6) Interest expense 76,540

79,704

(4.0) Capitalized interest (11,050)

(22,794)

(51.5) Other, net 941

117

NM Total other expenses 44,137

33,656

31.1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (46,624)

16,688

NM INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) (13,560)

3,908

NM NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (33,064)

$ 12,780

NM Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:









Basic ($1.84)

$0.69

NM Diluted ($1.84)

$0.68

NM Shares used for computation(1):









Basic 17,989

17,746

1.4 Diluted 17,989

17,836

0.9





(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented. NM Not meaningful

Allegiant Travel Company Segment Profit or Loss (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Airline

Sunseeker

Consolidated

Airline

Sunseeker

Consolidated REVENUE FROM EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS $ 1,337,136

$ 51,322

$ 1,388,458

$ 1,281,990

$ 40,698

$ 1,322,688 OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Salaries and benefits 423,859

21,682

445,541

396,926

26,343

423,269 Aircraft fuel 332,085

-

332,085

340,147

-

340,147 Station operations 148,753

-

148,753

136,266

-

136,266 Depreciation and amortization 124,672

7,158

131,830

117,212

11,993

129,205 Maintenance and repairs 71,233

-

71,233

61,008

-

61,008 Sales and marketing 48,489

3,444

51,933

54,796

3,602

58,398 Aircraft lease rentals 16,942

-

16,942

11,734

-

11,734 Other operating expenses 51,107

25,152

76,259

57,742

23,363

81,105 Special charges, net of recoveries 15,987

100,382

116,369

34,987

(3,775)

31,212 Total operating expenses 1,233,127

157,818

1,390,945

1,210,818

61,526

1,272,344 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 104,009

(106,496)

(2,487)

71,172

(20,828)

50,344 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:





















Interest income (22,294)

-

(22,294)

(23,371)

-

(23,371) Interest expense 57,070

19,470

76,540

68,858

10,846

79,704 Capitalized interest (11,050)

-

(11,050)

(22,468)

(326)

(22,794) Other non-operating expenses 941

-

941

117

-

117 Total other expenses 24,667

19,470

44,137

23,136

10,520

33,656 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 79,342

$ (125,966)

$ (46,624)

$ 48,036

$ (31,348)

$ 16,688

Allegiant Travel Company Airline Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, Percent Change (1)

2025

2024

YoY AIRLINE OPERATING STATISTICS









Total system statistics:









Passengers 9,578,331

8,726,708

9.8 % Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 11,250,993

9,785,180

15.0 Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 10.96 ¢

12.38 ¢

(11.5) Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 2.95 ¢

3.48 ¢

(15.2) Airline special charges per ASM (cents) 0.14 ¢

0.36 ¢

(61.1) Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel and special charges (cents) 7.87 ¢

8.54 ¢

(7.8) Departures 70,549

61,477

14.8 Block hours 172,620

148,391

16.3 Average stage length (miles) 909

900

1.0 Average number of operating aircraft during period 125.8

125.6

0.2 Average block hours per aircraft per day 7.6

6.5

16.9 Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 5,980

5,993

(0.2) Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 132,089

116,366

13.5 ASMs per gallon of fuel 85.2

84.1

1.3 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.51

$ 2.92

(14.0) Scheduled service statistics:









Passengers 9,498,599

8,642,288

9.9 Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 8,881,650

7,992,097

11.1 Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 10,934,232

9,484,939

15.3 Load factor 81.2 %

84.3 %

(3.1) Departures 68,189

59,305

15.0 Block hours 167,394

143,563

16.6 Average seats per departure 175.0

176.7

(1.0) Yield (cents)(2) 6.38 ¢

7.41 ¢

(13.9) Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3) 11.92 ¢

13.13 ¢

(9.2) Average fare - scheduled service(4) $ 59.64

$ 68.53

(13.0) Average fare - air-related charges(4) $ 70.34

$ 67.36

4.4 Average fare - third party products $ 7.25

$ 8.16

(11.2) Average fare - total $ 137.23

$ 144.05

(4.7) Average stage length (miles) 914

905

1.0 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 128,245

112,735

13.8 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.52

$ 2.92

(13.7) Percent of sales through website during period 92.4 %

94.8 %

(2.4) Other data:









Rental car days sold 741,066

729,349

1.6 Hotel room nights sold 77,478

123,131

(37.1)





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change. (2) Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles. (3) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis. (4) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Summary Balance Sheet

(in millions) June 30, 2025 (unaudited)

December 31, 2024

Percent Change Unrestricted cash and investments









Cash and cash equivalents $ 209.9

$ 285.9

(26.6) % Short-term investments 632.9

495.2

27.8 Long-term investments 9.9

51.7

(80.9) Total unrestricted cash and investments 852.7

832.8

2.4 Debt









Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of related costs 183.1

454.8

(59.7) Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities and related costs 1,778.9

1,611.7

10.4 Total debt 1,962.0

2,066.5

(5.1) Debt, net of unrestricted cash and investments 1,109.3

1,233.7

(10.1) Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity 1,055.9

1,089.4

(3.1)

EPS Calculation

The following table sets forth the computation of net income per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Basic:













Net income (loss) $ (65,166)

$ 13,699

$ (33,064)

$ 12,780 Less income allocated to participating securities -

(333)

-

(618) Net income (loss) attributable to common stock $ (65,166)

$ 13,366

$ (33,064)

$ 12,162 Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ (3.62)

$ 0.75

$ (1.84)

$ 0.69 Weighted-average shares outstanding 17,995

17,828

17,989

17,746 Diluted:













Net income (loss) $ (65,166)

$ 13,699

$ (33,064)

$ 12,780 Less income allocated to participating securities -

(333)

-

(618) Net income (loss) attributable to common stock $ (65,166)

$ 13,366

$ (33,064)

$ 12,162 Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (3.62)

$ 0.75

$ (1.84)

$ 0.68 Weighted-average shares outstanding(1) 17,995

17,828

17,989

17,746 Dilutive effect of restricted stock -

78

-

195 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under treasury stock method 17,995

17,906

17,989

17,941 Participating securities excluded under two-class method -

(37)

-

(105) Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under two-class method 17,995

17,869

17,989

17,836





(1) Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents excluded from the diluted per share calculation is not material.

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Presentation

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

We present adjusted consolidated operating expense and adjusted consolidated operating income, which exclude special charges related to (i) the impact of losses and insurance recoveries incurred primarily as the result of hurricanes and other insured events at Sunseeker, (ii) a writedown loss related to the pending sale of Sunseeker, and (iii) the airline special charges listed in the table below. We also present adjusted consolidated interest expense, adjusted consolidated income before income taxes, adjusted consolidated net income, and adjusted consolidated diluted earnings per share, which exclude the special charges described above and a one-time loss on extinguishment of debt.

We present adjusted airline-only operating expense, adjusted airline-only operating income, adjusted airline-only income before income taxes, adjusted airline-only net income, and adjusted airline-only diluted earnings per share which exclude special charges related to (i) aircraft accelerated depreciation on early retirement of certain airframes, (ii) corporate restructuring costs and (iii) the flight attendant ratification bonus.

All of the measures described above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the presentation of these measures is relevant and useful for investors because it allows them to better gauge the performance of the airline and to compare our results to other airlines. Management believes the exclusion of these items enhances comparability of financial information between periods.

We also present adjusted airline-only CASM, which excludes aircraft fuel expense and special charges. Fuel price volatility impacts the comparability of year over year financial performance as do the airline special charges. We believe the adjustments for fuel expense and airline special charges allow investors to better understand our non-fuel costs and related performance.

Consolidated and airline-only earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Consolidated EBITDA" and "Airline EBITDA"), adjusted Consolidated EBITDA, adjusted Airline EBITDA, estimated adjusted airline-only and adjusted consolidated earnings per share, as presented in this press release, are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The adjusted EBITDA measures also exclude special charges and a one-time loss on the extinguishment of debt. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with this definition may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

We use EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and liquidity, and these are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe these presentations of EBITDA are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and make it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool. These limitations include the following:

EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments to purchase capital equipment;

EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service principal or interest payments on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets that we currently depreciate and amortize will likely have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash required to fund such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Presented below is a quantitative reconciliation of these adjusted numbers (other than the estimated earnings per share figures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure.

The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are operating expenses, operating income (loss), interest expense, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), and earnings (loss) per share, and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, operating income (loss), interest expense, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Special Charges (millions)













Accelerated depreciation on airframes identified for early retirement $ 2.5

$ 9.3

$ 3.9

$ 24.2 Flight attendant ratification bonus -

10.8

-

10.8 Organizational restructuring 12.1

-

12.1

- Airline special charges(2) 14.6

20.1

16.0

35.0 Sunseeker special charges, net of recoveries(2) 103.3

(2.0)

100.4

(3.8) Consolidated special charges, net of recoveries(2) $ 117.9

$ 18.1

$ 116.4

$ 31.2



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Consolidated

Airline

Sunseeker Reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (millions) GAAP

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) (1)

GAAP

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) (1)

GAAP

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) (1) Total operating revenues $ 689.4

$ -

$ 689.4

$ 668.8

$ -

$ 668.8

$ 20.6

$ -

$ 20.6 Total operating expenses 756.9

(117.9)

638.9

625.6

(14.6)

611.0

131.3

(103.3)

28.0 Operating income (loss) $ (67.5)

$ 117.9

$ 50.4

$ 43.2

$ 14.6

$ 57.8

$ (110.6)

$ 103.3

$ (7.3) Operating margin (percent) (9.8)





7.3

6.5





8.6

NM





(35.5)



































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ (88.6)

$ 117.9

$ 29.4

$ 29.7

$ 14.6

$ 44.3

$ (118.3)

$ 103.3

$ (15.0)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Consolidated

Airline

Sunseeker Reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (millions) GAAP

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) (1)

GAAP

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) (1)

GAAP

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) (1) Total operating revenues $ 666.3

$ -

$ 666.3

$ 649.5

$ -

$ 649.5

$ 16.8

$ -

$ 16.8 Total operating expenses 631.4

(18.1)

613.3

602.5

(20.1)

582.4

28.9

2.0

30.8 Operating income (loss) $ 34.9

$ 18.1

$ 53.0

$ 47.0

$ 20.1

$ 67.0

$ (12.1)

$ (2.0)

$ (14.0) Operating margin (percent) 5.2





8.0

7.2





10.3

(71.7)





(83.4)



































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 18.0

$ 18.1

$ 36.1

$ 35.5

$ 20.1

$ 55.6

$ (17.5)

$ (2.0)

$ (19.4)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Consolidated

Airline

Sunseeker Reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted interest expense, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (millions) GAAP

Adjustments (2)(3)

Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) (1)

GAAP

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) (1)

GAAP

Adjustments (2)(3)

Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) (1) Total operating revenues $ 1,388.5

$ -

$ 1,388.5

$ 1,337.1

$ -

$ 1,337.1

$ 51.3

$ -

$ 51.3 Total operating expenses 1,390.9

(116.4)

1,274.6

1,233.1

(16.0)

1,217.1

157.8

(100.4)

57.4 Operating income (loss) $ (2.5)

$ 116.4

$ 113.9

$ 104.0

$ 16.0

$ 120.0

$ (106.5)

$ 100.4

$ (6.1) Operating margin (percent) (0.2)





8.2

7.8





9.0

NM





(11.9)



































Interest expense $ 76.5

$ (3.4)

$ 73.1

$ 57.1

$ -

$ 57.1

$ 19.5

$ (3.4)

$ 16.1



































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ (46.6)

$ 119.8

$ 73.2

$ 79.3

$ 16.0

$ 95.3

$ (126.0)

$ 103.8

$ (22.2)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Consolidated

Airline

Sunseeker Reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (millions) GAAP

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) (1)

GAAP

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) (1)

GAAP

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) (1) Total operating revenues $ 1,322.7

$ -

$ 1,322.7

$ 1,282.0

$ -

$ 1,282.0

$ 40.7

$ -

$ 40.7 Total operating expenses 1,272.3

(31.2)

1,241.1

1,210.8

(35.0)

1,175.8

61.5

3.8

65.3 Operating income (loss) $ 50.3

$ 31.2

$ 81.6

$ 71.2

$ 35.0

$ 106.2

$ (20.8)

$ (3.8)

$ (24.6) Operating margin (percent) 3.8





6.2

5.6





8.3

(51.2)





(60.5)



































Interest expense $ 79.7

$ -

$ 79.7

$ 68.9

$ -

$ 68.9

$ 10.8

$ -

$ 10.8



































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 16.7

$ 31.2

$ 47.9

$ 48.0

$ 35.0

$ 83.0

$ (31.3)

$ (3.8)

$ (35.1)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA (millions)













Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP) $ (65.2)

$ 13.7

$ (33.1)

$ 12.8 Interest expense, net 20.8

16.8

43.2

33.5 Income tax expense (benefit) (23.4)

4.3

(13.6)

3.9 Depreciation and amortization 68.5

65.4

131.8

129.2 Consolidated EBITDA(1) $ 0.8

$ 100.2

$ 128.4

$ 179.4 Special charges(2) 117.9

18.1

116.4

31.2 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA(1)(2) $ 118.7

$ 118.3

$ 244.8

$ 210.6















Adjusted airline-only EBITDA (millions)













Airline income before income taxes as reported (GAAP) $ 29.7

$ 35.5

$ 79.3

$ 48.0 Airline special charges(2) 14.6

20.1

16.0

35.0 Airline interest expense, net 13.2

11.4

23.7

23.0 Airline depreciation and amortization 65.0

59.3

124.7

117.2 Adjusted airline-only EBITDA(1)(2) $ 122.5

$ 126.3

$ 243.7

$ 223.3





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Reconciliation of adjusted consolidated earnings per share and adjusted consolidated net income (millions except share and per share amounts)















Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)

$ (65.2)





$ 13.7



Less: Net income allocated to participating securities

-





(0.3)



Net income attributable to common stock (GAAP)

$ (65.2)

$ (3.62)

$ 13.4

$ 0.75

















Plus: Net income allocated to participating securities

-

-

0.3

0.02 Plus: Special charges, net of recoveries(2)

117.9

6.55

18.1

1.01 Plus (Minus): Income tax effect of adjustments above

(30.0)

(1.67)

0.7

0.04 Adjusted net income(1)

$ 22.7





$ 32.5





















Less: Adjusted consolidated net income allocated to participating securities

(0.5)

(0.03)

(0.8)

(0.05) Effect of dilutive securities





-





- Adjusted net income attributable to common stock(1)

$ 22.2

$ 1.23

$ 31.7

$ 1.77

















Shares used for diluted computation (GAAP) (thousands)





17,995





17,869 Shares used for diluted computation (adjusted) (thousands)





18,027





17,869













Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Reconciliation of adjusted airline-only earnings per share and adjusted airline-only net income (millions except share and per share amounts)















Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)

$ (65.2)





$ 13.7



Less: Net income allocated to participating securities

-





(0.3)



Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP)

$ (65.2)

$ (3.62)

$ 13.4

$ 0.75

















Plus: Net income allocated to participating securities

-

-

0.3

0.02 Plus: Sunseeker loss before income taxes

118.3

6.57

17.5

0.98 Plus: Special charges, net of recoveries(2)

14.6

0.81

20.1

1.12 Minus: Income tax effect of adjustments above

(33.4)

(1.86)

(10.3)

(0.57) Adjusted airline-only net income(1)

$ 34.3





$ 41.0





















Less: Adjusted airline-only net income allocated to participating securities

(0.8)

(0.04)

(1.0)

(0.06) Effect of dilutive securities





-





- Adjusted airline-only net income attributable to common stock(1)

$ 33.5

$ 1.86

$ 40.0

$ 2.24

















Shares used for diluted computation (GAAP) (thousands)





17,995





17,869 Shares used for diluted computation (adjusted) (thousands)





18,027





17,869





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Reconciliation of adjusted consolidated earnings per share and adjusted consolidated net income (millions except share and per share amounts)















Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)

$ (33.1)





$ 12.8



Less: Net income allocated to participating securities

-





(0.6)



Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP)

$ (33.1)

$ (1.84)

$ 12.2

$ 0.68

















Plus: Net income allocated to participating securities

-

-

0.6

0.04 Plus: Loss on extinguishment of debt(3)

3.4

0.19

-

- Plus: Special charges, net of recoveries(2)

116.4

6.47

31.2

1.75 Minus: Income tax effect of adjustments above

(30.5)

(1.70)

(1.1)

(0.06) Adjusted net income(1)

$ 56.2





$ 42.9





















Less: Adjusted consolidated net income allocated to participating securities

(1.4)

(0.08)

(1.2)

(0.07) Effect of dilutive securities





(0.01)





- Adjusted net income attributable to common stock(1)

$ 54.8

$ 3.03

$ 41.7

$ 2.34

















Shares used for diluted computation (GAAP) (thousands)





17,989





17,836 Shares used for diluted computation (adjusted) (thousands)





18,076





17,836













Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Reconciliation of adjusted airline-only earnings per share and adjusted airline-only net income (millions except share and per share amounts)















Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP)

$ (33.1)





$ 12.8



Less: Net income allocated to participating securities

-





(0.6)



Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP)

$ (33.1)

$ (1.84)

$ 12.2

$ 0.68

















Plus: Net income allocated to participating securities

-

-

0.6

0.04 Plus: Sunseeker loss before income taxes

126.0

7.00

31.3

1.76 Plus: Special charges, net of recoveries(2)

16.0

0.89

35.0

1.96 Minus: Income tax effect of adjustments above

(35.6)

(1.98)

(18.3)

(1.03) Adjusted airline-only net income(1)

$ 73.3





$ 60.8





















Less: Adjusted airline-only net income allocated to participating securities

(1.8)

(0.10)

(1.8)

(0.10) Effect of dilutive securities





(0.01)





- Adjusted airline-only net income attributable to common stock(1)

$ 71.5

$ 3.96

$ 59.0

$ 3.31

















Shares used for diluted computation (GAAP) (thousands)





17,989





17,836 Shares used for diluted computation (adjusted) (thousands)





18,076





17,836



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of adjusted airline-only operating CASM excluding fuel and special charges (millions)













Consolidated operating expenses (GAAP) $ 756.9

$ 631.4

$ 1,390.9

$ 1,272.3 Minus: Sunseeker operating expenses 131.3

28.9

157.8

61.5 Airline-only operating expenses 625.6

602.5

1,233.1

1,210.8 Minus: airline special charges(2) 14.6

20.1

16.0

35.0 Minus: fuel expenses 165.8

170.1

332.1

340.1 Adjusted airline-only operating expenses, excluding fuel and special charges(1) $ 445.2

$ 412.3

$ 885.0

$ 835.7















System available seat miles (millions) 5,799.4

5,013.2

11,251.0

9,785.2 Airline-only cost per available seat mile (cents) 10.79

12.02

10.96

12.38 Adjusted airline-only cost per available seat mile excluding fuel and special charges (cents) 7.68

8.23

7.87

8.54





(1) Denotes non-GAAP figure. (2) In 2025 and 2024, we recognized certain expenses as special charges related to Airline activities (including accelerated depreciation on airframes identified for early retirement, ratification bonuses, and corporate restructuring cost), the pending sale of Sunseeker Resort and Aileron Golf Course, and weather-related damages at Sunseeker Resort (net of recoveries). The adjusted numbers in this earnings release exclude the effect of these special charges. (3) In first quarter 2025, the Company incurred a $3.4M non-operating loss on the extinguishment of debt secured by Sunseeker Resort which is being added back, where appropriate, in our adjusted results. * Note that amounts may not recalculate due to rounding

